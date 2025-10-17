Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

EARY SPREAD - Partial Bibliography, articles by Bill Rice, Jr.

Early Spread Evidence in One Document:

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/early-spread-evidence-in-one-document

Lancet/CDC publish paper on record number of school closings …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/i-scooped-the-lancet-and-cdc-by-nine

My readers provide hundreds of early spread anecdotes …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/i-asked-for-early-spread-anecdotes

The Red Cross Antibody Study, importance of, oddities of …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/the-dog-that-didnt-bark

28 ways officials intentionally concealed early spread evidence (I think this is one of my most-important articles) …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/theory-officials-intentionally-concealed

Influenza Like Illness Evidence, Part 1 …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/influenza-like-illness-probably-tells

ILI Evidence, Part 2 - Flu Season of 2019-2020 was one of worst in 40 years, per copious evidence (I think this story is very important)

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/flu-season-of-2019-2020-was-one-of

My exclusive story, documenting huge number of school closings before official Covid (it turns out, my numbers were very low) …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/school-closings-galore-documented

Another Exclusive: The 2 key findings from USS Teddy Roosevelt Saga:

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/exclusive-first-confirmed-cases-in

My Deep dive into the Wuhan World Military Games:

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/bombshell-report-officials-covered

Nicolas Hulscher of the Courageous Discourse newsletter interviews me about “early spread” and summarize my evidence in a pithy story:

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/courageous-discourse-courageously

Far more flu tests were given in the flu season of 2019-2020:

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/far-more-flu-tests-were-given-in

I might have found the first Covid case in the UK:

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/well-i-just-found-the-first-covid

How once “case study” by itself could prove early spread …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/one-case-study-proves-early-spread

Why the start date of the Pandemic had to be delayed (imo) …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/the-pandemics-start-date-had-to-be

Was 2020 Sundance Film Festival an early Covid super-spreader event?

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/was-2020-sundance-film-festival-an

Six Americans died from Covid in January 2020 (per death certificates) …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/six-americans-died-from-covid-in

The Great Navy Cover-up: Why did the Navy perform antibody tests on crew members of just two of its hundreds of ships?

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/the-great-navy-cover-up

The Essential Early-Spread Questions …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/the-essential-early-spread-questions

“Case zero” did not come from Wuhan in November or December 2019:

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/case-zeroes-in-world-did-not-come

CDC press conference on Early Spread was not believable at all …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/documenting-cdc-fibs-or-truth-stretchers

Fauci Busted for pushing Bogus Virus Origins Narrative …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/fauci-busted-for-pushing-bogus-virus

Covid didn’t suddenly become “deadly” in April 2020 …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/covid-didnt-suddenly-become-deadly

Bill good article hear the other question that needs to be investigated and asked who profited using government funds off of the COIVD debacle?

