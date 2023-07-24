Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
Jul 25, 2023

In my introduction I write, "For the life of me, I don’t understand why “early spread” isn’t being investigated by public health officials."

I of course DO understand why this subject is not being investigated. If it WAS investigated and many of these early cases were "confirmed" as early Covid, the entire authorized narrative would be destroyed. The whole operation would be shown to be a massive scam.

Everyone would know the lockdowns weren't needed; nor were the "vaccines" because everyone would know the real Infection Fatality Rate for Covid is miniscule (the same or lower than the flu.) It would mean "millions of cases" and "hardly any deaths at all."

A legitimate "early spread" investigation would also likely lead back to the people and organizations that created this virus and allowed it to escape. So such an investigation could mean they'd get strung up. Basically, there are powerful incentives to conceal any definitive evidence of early spread ever being revealed to masses. That's why my reporting has been completely ignored - by officials and by other journalists.

It's a hard truth to swallow, but some stories are simply "off limits" to investigation. Plus, as I keep writing: "Never investigate that which you don't want to confirm." It works every time.

Bill Rice, Jr.
Jul 25, 2023

What I’m really trying to show with this article is yet another subject that is taboo or off-limits to official investigators.

Any public health official with common-sense would have known cases of ILI were spiking in America as early as November 2019. This person would have quickly concluded, “Hey, we need to consider the possibility this new virus might have already been spreading in our country.”

This person would have lobbied for massive PCR testing of a cross-section of Americans as soon as possible. The same with antibody tests - do them as soon as possible and test any archived blood sitting in any blood bank depositories.

I’m sure some officials must have suggested doing just this. But that unknown person(s) was obviously over-ruled and told to shut up and leave the big decisions to his or her bosses.

I think with every one of my stories, the main theme or point is the same: We should NOT trust our “trusted” authorities or experts.

