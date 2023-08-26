Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
Aug 26, 2023

A few links from studies that strongly suggest/show that antibodies fade ...

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/18/world/coronavirus-cases-usa-world.html#link-7ea3a132

"Antibodies to the new virus may last only two to three months in the body, especially in people who never showed symptoms while they were infected, according to a study published on Thursday."

"And within weeks, antibody levels fall to undetectable levels in 40 percent of asymptomatic people and 13 percent of symptomatic people."

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8889269/Russian-professor-69-infected-Covid-19-twice-says-herd-immunity-impossible.html

"Dr Alexander Chepurnov, 69, first caught coronavirus on a skiing trip to France in February.

After recovering back home in Siberia without requiring hospitalisation, he and his team at the Institute of Clinical and Experimental Medicine in Novosibirsk launched a study into coronavirus antibodies.

He said: 'By the end of the third month from the moment I felt sick, the antibodies were no longer detected.

***

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0965-6

"In this study, we observed that IgG levels and neutralizing antibodies in a high proportion of individuals who recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection start to decrease within 2–3 months after infection. In another analysis of the dynamics of neutralizing antibody titers in eight convalescent patients with COVID-19, four patients showed decreased neutralizing antibodies approximately 6–7 weeks after illness onset30 .."

"... Moreover, 40.0% (12/30) of asymptomatic individuals, but only 12.9% (4/31) of symptomatic individuals, became seronegative for IgG (Fig. 3e)."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
Aug 26, 2023

READER HELP SOLICITED: I would love to talk to some sailors who served on any Navy vessel between November 2019 and March 2020. I'm particularly interested in learning if any "outbreaks" of viruses occurred on these ships BEFORE official Covid. I'll protect anonymity if requested.

I'll ask for interviews of sailors from the Navy's PR folks, but they will deny this request. I've already requested interviews on this topic via emails and have not received any response ... which is a "tell" to me that I might be over a vulnerable target with this line of inquiry.

Former Navy members might be more willing to talk to me?

My email is: wjricejunior@gmail.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture