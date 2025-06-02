Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Doc Pruyne
19h

Great job, Bill!

Not often we get a scoop confirmed, so you're right: celebrate with a victory lap.

Jwm4ever
17h

I think the word “expert” gets overplayed. The word sounds as if it’s about people that know what they’re talking about. Except in most cases that’s incorrect. Take medicine for example, considered health experts yet can’t cure a thing. Listed by Google as the third leading killer of all Americans but really the first and called experts. I think they’ve tried to have us believe we are stupid but in reality they are like most of the straight A kids from school with no common sense. Great job Bill!

