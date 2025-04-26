Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
11h

Quick edit: I changed out the picture as my wife found a photo of CHHS that didn't include current students. I probably shouldn't have run a photo with current students.

Carrie taught at this school, my alma mater, for several years, including the Covid year of 2020. There were large numbers of students and teachers who became sick at this school (and schools throughout Alabama and America) but all these illnesses happened weeks or months BEFORE official Covid.

I don't know why it's so controversial or taboo to suggest that Covid could have begun to spread a few weeks or months before the experts said it did.

ArnoldF
10h

My take on this is that we will likely never get down to bottom of Covid origins other than that multiple countries were likely involved. China was the one to push the West's over reaction by the seemingly faked Chinese video propaganda leaked to the west in order to stoke fear and panic (which it did). It appears we lived through Kabuki theater on a global scale.

Bill, we do need to resolve who was in collusion to manipulate these circumstances to get all existing medical treatments denied. We must also find out what year the corona virus genetic vaccines were under development—they sure as certain did not start after Pres Trump/Pence's team okayed Warp Speed. This is essential to find out when these genetic injections were created to better determine start dates for the covid global illness and its spread dynamics.

