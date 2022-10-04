Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

I strongly recommend my readers check out Michael Spenger's important Substack story from today. This article produces compelling evidence that it wasn't necessarily "Covid" that killed 30,000 Americans in April 2020. Many if not the majority of these deaths were probably caused by ventilators and faulty medical procedures (and toxic drugs), panic, etc. that occurred after the lockdowns. It was the government/medical establishment's RESPONSE to the pandemic - not necessarily or only the virus - that caused most of this huge spike in deaths. This is a massive and still unreported scandal.

I hope readers interested in this topic - people who think they did or might have had Covid before the "experts" say is possible - will share this article with other friends who also feel this way. These people have been told they can't be right and have been ignored and censored from participating in the national discussion. Early spread - if proven conclusively - would be a massively important story that would change the entire Covid narrative. It would also tell us those infallible "experts" and authorities haven't been telling the public the full and accurate truth. In fact, I think they have been working in concert to conceal all of this important evidence.

