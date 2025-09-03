Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

J.J. von Pepe
2h

I was visiting Island for Christmas in Dec 2019. Traveled on a ferry from Port Jefferson to Bridgeport, CT to return home to VT at the end of December. I was never on such a packed ferry & it seemed that there were people from all over the world. My husband sat next to a Middle Eastern man who was obviously sick. My husband got sick first at the very beginning of Jan. Thought he would need to be hospitalized. He never gets sick so this was unusual.He had brain fog for a really long time after. I wasn't as bad but had never experienced an illness like this. I remember saying to someone, "I don't know what this is, but you don't want it."

Interestingly, I stumbled on a video short yesterday from Roseanne. On Jan 28, 2020, she posted a short called Flu! She said what she had was nasty and hoped the rest of us didn't get it. C19 was spreading for a long time before the lockdowns. Nobody was dying in droves until April

Transcriber B
2h

Excellent and important.

