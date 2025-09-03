Actress Paige McGarvin (shown healthy and very sick in the back seat of a car after leaving the Film Festival.) McGarvin said she woke up feeling like she’d “been hit by a truck … I have never felt more miserable.” IMO the symptoms she describes are/were not typical for a normal flu-like virus. (Photos/Hollywood Reporter).

Author’s note: When I began my “early spread” research in April 2020, I remember reading The Hollywood Reporter story which I’m publishing today. To me, the story provides compelling evidence a novel virus was circulating (widely) in America weeks and months before officials said the virus was infecting large numbers of American citizens.

The article, published in May 2020, documents that huge numbers of visitors to the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah in late January 2020 became sick with symptoms identical to Covid and no person quoted in the story tested positive for influenza. Also, every person interviewed makes the point that the illness they suffered was different in several respects to previous bouts of flu or flu-like illnesses they’d endured.

I’ve boldfaced text I view as significant and added comments and questions I believe are germane and critical to understanding the significance of early spread and the cover-up I believe’s occurred.

At the end of the article, I note that identical “mysterious” outbreaks - all possible “super-spreader events” - were happening across the country - even before the Sundance Film Festival.

***

Was Sundance a “First Petri Dish” of Coronavirus in the States?

A swath of Sundance attendees suffered harsh flu-like symptoms, leading a microbiologist to question whether the January festival was "the perfect formula to contaminate everybody."

By Tatiana Siegel

May 6, 2020

On Jan. 27, actress Ashley Jackson felt the first symptoms of a nasty bug — fever, clammy skin, fatigue and shortness of breath. Given her current locale — Park City — she chalked it up to altitude sickness and toughed out her final day at the Sundance Film Festival, where she had attended the world premiere of Blast Beat, a family drama in which she co-stars, as well as a dizzying array of parties and lounges.

The next day, the 20-year-old college student flew home to Atlanta, just as more intense symptoms began to emerge, including sore throat, aches and pains and a cough so violent, her neck swelled. Within 24 hours, she made her first of multiple visits to an urgent care facility or emergency room and was diagnosed with the flu based on her condition (though no flu test was given at the time).

Like many who make the annual trek to the indie film mecca, Jackson left Sundance far worse off than when she entered. After all, the quaint mountain oasis transforms into a petri dish as some 120,000 festival-goers from around the world huddle in crowded movie theaters during cold and flu season. In recent years, the festival’s organizers have placed an emphasis on attracting international filmmakers, and this year was no exception, with a lineup of 118 feature-length films representing 27 countries.

Industryites long have dubbed any illness caught while visiting the 10-day festival as “the Sundance flu,” a byproduct of frigid temperatures, late-night partying and all that handshaking, in which everyone becomes an unknowing vector for spreading germs. But there was something different about Sundance 2020. A swath of attendees, including festival regulars and at least one high-profile actor, became sicker than ever before, leading some to later believe they had early, undocumented cases of COVID-19.

(My comment: Numerous people reporting they became “sicker than ever before” is one reason I believe the ILI spreading across the world was different than previous or normal flu-season viruses - which, to me, might suggest this was a “novel” virus, one perhaps made in a lab.)

… “I started texting other people who had been at Sundance, and one said, ‘Yo, we just started calling it the Sundance Plague on social media,’ ” says Jackson. “We all had the same symptoms, all had the cough, all had trouble breathing at night. Some of us got humidifiers and some got oxygen. And we were all just miserable for three to four weeks. And then out of nowhere, we’re back living in society like nothing is wrong. And then I see all these coronavirus stories, and I was like, ‘Whoa.’”

(My comment: The fact that numerous people with possible “early Covid” have reported they “felt miserable” for three to four weeks is another major difference between possible early Covid and typical illnesses people experience in a given flu season.)

After coming down with a strange virus in Utah, actress Ashley Jackson made six visits to doctors, including two emergency room stays at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first U.S. case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, was confirmed Jan. 21 — a Washington state man who recently had returned from Wuhan, China, where the highly communicable virus is believed to have originated.

(My comment: For many weeks, the CDC, per its own testing protocols, was testing only Americans who had recently been to Wuhan. Almost certainly, nobody who attended the January 2020 Sundance Film Festival had recently been to Wuhan, China.)

… At the time, the CDC had just announced that airports would conduct health screenings for passengers traveling from Wuhan to Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York, but Salt Lake City — the main travel hub for Sundance attendees — was not included.

Two days after Patient Zero (Me: alleged Patient Zero) was identified in Washington, the festival kicked off. Few if any in Park City were thinking of the coronavirus. The Hollywood Reporter spoke with more than a dozen people with similar stories. Some asked to remain anonymous, including one writer and three of his friends who “all got the same mysterious sickness — a little different for each of us — but always quite intense.”

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Why the fear of talking to the press on this subject?

(My comment: I continue to be struck by the large number of citizens who believe they had early Covid, but would speak to reporters only on the condition their identity would not be revealed. For me, it’s like these sources intuitively sense they are reporting something they know they are not supposed to be talking about.)

… Nearly all knew of others whose cases were comparable to theirs. One actor best known for his role in a major studio tentpole was “gravely ill,” and members of his team also succumbed (he declined to speak on the record).

(My comment: Another example of someone uncomfortable speaking “on the record” about something as prosaic as health symptoms. I also note that many athletes and visitors who became ill at the World Military Games in Wuhan in October 2019 were hesitant to speak on the record or were even told by government or military officials they should not talk to the press about the fact they became sick at these Games, another possible “super-spreader event.”)

… The Black List founder Franklin Leonard, who is a Sundance regular, says he began feeling sick on Tuesday, Jan. 28 — the day he flew from Salt Lake City back to Los Angeles. “Landed with a sore throat, and by Wednesday I was barely functional,” he says. “[I] was as sick as I’ve ever been for two weeks. Only really felt 100 percent by the weekend of the Oscars.” He knew of at least two people who left the festival early because they were sick, including a lawyer.

“At this point, corona was kind of this internet meme,” says actress Paige McGarvin, 23, who also was struck by a mystery illness on the ground in Sundance. “I didn’t think it was a real threat that was anywhere near me.”

Actress felt like she was ‘hit by a truck’ …

McGarvin arrived in Park City on Jan. 23 for the world premiere of the Alec Baldwin-produced drama Beast Beast, in which she plays the role of a Georgia teenager. Over the course of her eight-day stay, she hit several packed parties and began to feel “that vague ‘I’m getting sick’ feeling” but decided to power through. On Feb. 1, the morning she headed back to Los Angeles by car, she woke up “feeling like I got hit by a truck.” She couldn’t move and could barely speak.

“I was driving back with three friends, and we were going to split the drive into four pieces and each drive two and a half hours. And me and another girl that I was with, we just laid in the back seat in so much pain,” she recalls. “I have never felt more miserable. I couldn’t open my eyes. I put something over my face, and I couldn’t even sleep. My body just hurt.”

(My comment: Note that Ms. McGarvin provides more personal anecdotes about a different-type illness and that she had “never felt more miserable.”)

… Over the following days, her condition worsened. On Feb. 4, McGarvin texted her mother: “I can barely breathe when I cough; it’s like I can’t stop coughing enough to inhale.” At her mother’s urging, she went to the doctor and was diagnosed with “flu-like symptoms and exacerbated asthma.” The doctor prescribed a steroid and assured her that she was “through the worst of it” and her symptoms would subside in the next day or two.

Although the severe, dry cough continued, by Feb. 12 she felt like she was returning to normal. But five days later, her condition took a dramatic turn for the worse. “My legs were unbearably achy. I was in so much pain. Extreme temperature fluctuation, was wearing two hoodies and still freezing, then would start sweating a few hours later,” she says.

McGarvin returned to the doctor, who was mystified by the fact that she was heading into her third week of flu-like symptoms, which typically subside within five days. She underwent a battery of tests and came back negative for the flu and strep. Her chest X-ray was clean.

“The doctor basically was like, ‘OK, I’m guessing you’re developing pneumonia.’ He didn’t see pneumonia, but he didn’t know what else it would be,” she explains. Then, on Feb. 21, more than three weeks after her symptoms’ onset, they disappeared just as suddenly as they had materialized.

McGarvin’s trajectory mirrored that of Jackson, who kept detailed notes from her six visits to doctors, including two emergency room stays at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

The same mysterious illnesses must have hit Atlanta, home of the CDC

(My comments: This actress was very sick and went to a hospital in Atlanta - which is the home of the CDC. Personally, I doubt this actress was the only Atlanta resident with “strange” flu-like symptoms who went to hospitals in Atlanta from November 2019 through early February 2020. From prior research, I know that ILI was elevated far above expected baseline percentages in six Deep South states beginning in November 2019. ILI percentages in Georgia peaked at above 12 percent in late December 2019.

(In fact, I am very confident that large numbers of CDC employees experienced similar flu-like symptoms in this time period, which prompts the question: Why didn’t anyone at the CDC put two and two together and consider the possibility a novel virus was already infecting large numbers of Americans weeks and months before the lockdowns? )

***

… The actress shared with THR her medical records, which later ruled out flu as well as strep and pneumonia via lab results and chest X-rays. Other tests were inconclusive, like a Feb. 3 CT scan that showed “enlargement of the bilateral adenoids and palatine tonsils most likely representing tonsillitis.” Jackson also developed symptoms that are uniquely linked to coronavirus, including conjunctivitis. By Feb. 12, she returned to class. “I wasn’t completely healed but needed to start catching up and felt well enough to attend,” she says.

But as COVID-19 news coverage began to dominate headlines throughout the month of March, Jackson became increasingly convinced that the parallels with her condition were impossible to ignore. On April 1, she called Spelman College Heath Center to inquire about the coronavirus possibility. She was told there was a “high likelihood” she had had it and “if you had these symptoms now, I’d say isolate or get tested.”

‘A picture of a sprawling web of illness begins to emerge’ …

As the Sundance sick began to reach out to friends, a picture of a sprawling web of illness began to emerge. Olivia Charmaine Morris, 28, senior director of development and production at Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street, explains: “I had a few different friends I talked to since who were like, ‘I got sick, my lawyer, my assistant, my stylist,’ ” she says. “Like whole groups of people getting sick, not just like random people here and there. Anecdotally, I know seven or eight people that had the same symptoms, and they all know three to seven more people.”

(My comment: This article notes that reporters for the THR interviewed “more than 12 people.” However, as the above anecdote reveals, practically every source identifies numerous other people who were sick with the same symptoms at the same time. That is, it wasn’t just a few people who became sick with this terrible and different flu.)

… Like Leonard, she flew from Salt Lake City back to Los Angeles on Jan. 28 and felt the first symptoms upon arrival. Over the course of weeks and multiple doctor visits, she was tested for the flu and strep and received a chest X-ray.

“Everything came back negative,” she recalls. “And I was given three different rounds of antibiotics. I ended up going to a private doctor and getting an IV drip with an immune booster. The most startling thing about this type of sickness over anything that I’ve ever had before was that truly nothing was mitigating the symptoms. I have had the flu before, I have had bronchitis. Nothing came close to this.”

(My comment: In Part 2 of my story on “Why I think a novel virus was spreading in America,” I am going to highlight many more anecdotes of people who report the same experience - namely this bout of illness was unlike anything they had previously experienced. To me, this connotes, or possibly connotes, a “novel” virus. Also, note that everyone mentioned in this article who received a flu test tested “negative” for influenza.)

… But if coronavirus was lurking at the festival, presumably locals — from restaurant workers to Uber drivers — also would have been hit. A spokesperson for the Park City Medical Center declined to comment on whether the facility experienced an uptick in patients during and in the direct aftermath of the festival and referred THR to the Summit County Health Department.

(My comment: Note that a hospital spokesperson “declined to comment” on whether this hospital had a spike or “uptick” in patients complaining of ILI symptoms in this time period. Question: Why would such mundane details qualify as top-secret information a hospital couldn’t reveal to the public or a reporter? My conjecture is that almost all health officials intuitively understood that early cases of Covid would harpoon the authorized narrative - e.g. that a contagious and deadly virus did not begin to spread widely in America until late February or early March 2020.)

… But according to the health department, the first official case of COVID-19 in the county was documented March 10. As of April 2, the Utah Department of Health stopped reporting visitor cases in the state. A spokesperson for the Sundance festival said: “We’re sorry to hear that any of our festival attendees were unwell either during or after our January edition. We are not aware of any confirmed festival-connected cases of COVID-19.”

(My comment and another question: I’ve repeatedly published quotes from public health officials who state they are not aware of any “confirmed” cases of early Covid. Question: How would public health officials actually “confirm” any Covid cases from late January 2020 or earlier given that virtually no American citizen could get a PCR test at this time?

(That is, the testing protocols ensured/guaranteed there could be no “confirmed” cases prior to February 2020 (at least among Americans who hadn’t recently travelled to Wuhan, China).

… Dean Hart, a microbiologist and expert in virus transmission, says there’s a good chance coronavirus did, indeed, sweep through Park City during the run of the festival given that the Wuhan lockdown began Jan. 23, the same day Sundance started. “Logic dictates that they most probably did have it,” says Hart of the presentation of symptoms. “With Sundance, you’ve got the perfect formula for this virus to really go to town and contaminate everybody.”

(My comment: While many flu-like viruses are obviously contagious, it seems this virus might have been exceedingly contagious, which, again, is perhaps a “novel” feature of said virus.)

… It may take months before the mystery of Sundance 2020 is unraveled. Antibody tests are not yet readily available.

(My comment: Five and 1/2 years later, the mystery of Sundance 2020 is still “unraveled.”)

A quick primer/re-fresher on the availability or non-availability of antibody tests in America …

My comment: Note that, according to this article, antibody tests are “not yet readily available.” This story was published on May 6, 2020 - five months after the Wuhan Outbreak. Re-stated, almost a half year after the birth of Covid (per the official narrative), American science hadn’t produced an antibody test to test for “prior infection.”

However, antibody tests were being given to some patients in China as early as January 2020. A private lab/clinic in Del Ray Beach, Florida was giving antibody tests as early as March, 2020. (In fact, according to a story by The Palm Beach Post, 500 local citizens had received these tests by early May 2020 with 200 (40 percent) of local citizens who received antibody assays testing positive between March and early May 2020.

The CDC and U.S. Navy administered 382 antibody tests to crew members on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier between April 20-24, 2020 (Sixty percent of those who received these assays tested positive).

By May 6, 2020 antibody tests were becoming widely administered across America. For example, Brandie McCain received her first (of three) positive test result on April 30 from a clinic in small, rural Sylacauga, Alabama. Her husband, Tim, tested positive the following day on May 1st.

By May 6th, the CDC must have known the results of the Red Cross Antibody Study as more than 7,000 vials of archived blood had been tested for Covid antibodies. This blood had been collected from donors as early as Dec. 13-16, 2019. Strangely, however, the results of this CDC/Red Cross antibody study weren’t released to the public until Nov. 30, 2020 - almost one year after the blood had been donated.

To this day, it’s unknown when these tranches of archived blood (from nine U.S. states) were actually tested for antibodies as the paper on this study doesn’t specify when the samples were tested.

Given the national health crisis, one assumes that testing of these tranches of blood would have been a major priority and testing would have been expedited. (Per my research, it only takes a couple of days to test a few thousand units of blood). Again, my conjecture is that officials must have already known that 2.03 percent of these archived blood specimens (2.4 percent in three Western states) had tested positive for antibodies.

As many of these positive donors would likely have experienced symptomatic illnesses in November 2019 if not earlier, the Red Cross antibody study reveals that a (possible) “novel" virus had spread to at least nine U.S. states at least two months before the Sundance Film Festival in late January 2020.

Back to the Hollywood Reporter story and this important bit of information …

… Further confusing matters, the country was in the midst of a particularly bad flu season.

(My comment: I appreciate The Hollywood Reporter corroborating a point I’ve made repeatedly - namely, the 2019-2020 “flu season” was indeed “particularly bad” … which I find very interesting and an epidemiological event that probably was not simply a “coincidence.”)

… And during the fall of 2019, the CDC began investigating a mystery vaping illness, whose symptoms were nearly identical to COVID-19, with many of those hit experiencing fevers and shortness of breath, suffering respiratory failure and being put on ventilators.

(My comment: Any CDC “investigation” into these nation-wide “vaping outbreaks” (as well as deadly outbreaks at two Virginia nursing homes/assisted living facilities in Virginia in the summer of 2019) certainly didn’t raise any questions about possible early spread of Covid-19.

(While I certainly don’t know this to be a fact, I continue to believe the most “thermo-nuclear” Covid scandal that could be exposed would be undeniable evidence this virus escaped from a lab, not in China, but in America. This possibility, if true, would, of course, provide ample “motive” to cover-up said explosive information.)

***

… Furthermore, mounting evidence suggests that coronavirus hit the U.S. well before the Washington state case, which deviates from the initial understanding of its path.

(My comment: Re-stated: “Mounting evidence” certainly doesn’t fit the official or authorized timeline of virus spread in the USA.)

… The Santa Clara County medical examiner recently announced that two residents who died in early to mid-February were infected with COVID-19, according to postmortem testing. That could mean the virus was silently spreading in California before mid-January.

(My comment: I just published an article about a CDC statistician who seemingly “confirmed” - via death certificates - up to six Covid deaths …. in January 2020.)

… None of the people THR talked to has yet to receive an antibody test. But all plan to get one as soon as a reliable test is available and will continue to practice social distancing. The experience has left several wondering whether Sundance 2020 was a previously unknown incubator for the virus.

(My comment: Note the modifier referencing a “reliable antibody test.” Per my research, the CDC and its “narrative-protectors” have routinely disparaged and discounted any antibody results officials deem “unreliable” - like, for example, the 200 positive results from the DelRay Beach private - non-authorized - clinic.)

… “All those people that were in Park City, we all flew in and went somewhere else. And even a lot of the Uber or Lyft drivers were just in town for the festival, so they weren’t all necessarily even from the area,” says Morris, “We really could have been the first petri dish, and then we all just scattered.”

Final Comments …

In my opinion, it’s impossible to believe that the hundreds (or thousands?) of people who apparently became sick at the Sundance Film Festival were the first “petri dish” of Covid spread in America.

The Hollywood Reporter article hypothesizes about a possible “super-spreader event” at this film festival in late January 2020.

However, possible/likely super-spreader events were occurring all over America - at the same time as this event and also well before this event.

I’ve now written several articles about the 2,886 U.S. schools that closed “due to illness” between November 2019 and early February 2020.

These schools closed because at least “15 to 20 percent” of students and staff members were out sick with illness. Some schools had 40 percent absences.

In my opinion, all of these school closings were possible Covid “super-spreader” events. Furthermore, it wasn’t just students and teachers becoming sick with ILI (or Covid) symptoms - presumably large numbers of non-students and teachers in these towns and cities were sick at the exact same time.

In reviewing this article, I was struck by the fact this outbreak of a “mysterious” illness in one city in Utah occurred the exact same week as a similar outbreak thousands of miles away in my hometown of Troy, Alabama.

I was among the, perhaps, thousands of local residents who experienced very bad Covid-like symptoms identical to the symptoms described above. For example, 15 of 30 students in one of my wife’s high school English class were out sick the exact same time I was out sick.

The first known or named possible “Covid patient” I’ve identified in my research is Michael Melham, the mayor of Belleville, NJ who later received two positive antibody results. Mayor Melham became very sick at a convention in Atlantic City November 19-21, 2019. According to Mayor Melham, “many” people who attended the same conference later contacted him and disclosed they also became sick at the same conference.

IMO, this event should also be viewed as a possible “super spreader” event.

Tim and Brandie McCain became sick with the identical symptoms in late December 2019 in Sylacauga, Alabama. According to a quote I used in my feature story on the McCains, Brandie McCain said “it seemed like half of Sylacaugua” was sick at the same time we were. “ (Of five people living in the house where the McCains lived at the time, all five became sick; three extremely sick and Tim McCain nearly died).

The dog-that-didn’t bark evidence …

I was also struck by a detail that was not included in the Hollywood Reporter article.

Specifically, nobody who was interviewed for this in-depth article said anything about being contacted by public health officials who were interested in investigating possible early outbreaks of Covid.

Neither was Mayor Melham nor anyone who attended the Atlantic City conference where he became sick. Neither were Tim or Brandie McCain nor any of the McCains’ neighbors in Sylacauga, Alabama.

Neither were any of the 11 citizens from one DelRay Beach, Florida neighborhood who all tested positive for antibodies and experienced definite Covid symptoms in November and December 2019.

The main reason I’m confident a novel virus was widely spreading in America in the months before “official” spread in our country is that no officials investigated this possibility in a serious, good-faith manner.

That is, when it came to possibly “confirming” early Covid in America, no public health official with the CDC displayed an iota of professional curiosity.

To me, it seems officials had no interest in investigating something they didn’t want to confirm.

The question that continues to dominate my thinking is why would officials display no interest in investigating early-spread cases or outbreaks?

One obvious explanation might be that certain important officials must have known “early spread” happened - all across America from one coast to the other.

My take-away: For some reason, concealing, ignoring and/or dismissing copious evidence of “early spread” is extremely important to certain trusted officials of the U.S. government.

***

*** (I appreciate any readers who are able to support original and, perhaps, important articles with a paid subscription or a one-time writer gratuity.) ***

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.

Share