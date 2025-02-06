One reason I’m very confident this virus was spreading months before officials said was possible is that I know that huge numbers of Americans were sick with a “bug’ that was almost identical to Covid-19 - months before the virus was supposed to have even infected the first person in America.

Except for those who read my own Substack, the Brownstone Institute’s website and the website of The Daily Sceptic in the UK, hardly anyone in the world has been exposed to my copious research on “early spread.”

Well, that changed about two hours ago when Nicolas Hulscher of the Substack “Courage Discourse with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake” published a fantastic story and a 45-minute podcast interview with me.

Nicolas, who is an epidemiologist with Dr. McCullough’s organization, wrote the best “quick summary” of early spread I’ve seen yet.

In our podcast interview, Nicolas gave me plenty of time to make most of my most salient points.

The SARS-CoV-2 Early Spread Hypothesis

Sub-headline: Brownstone Institute Fellow Bill Rice Jr. Uncovers Evidence Suggesting the Virus Circulated Months Before the Official Wuhan Outbreak

Bill Rice Jr. is a freelance investigative journalist based in Troy, Alabama, and a Brownstone Institute fellow. He publishes a Substack newsletter where he explores all facets of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with other topics that challenge mainstream narratives.

By Nicolas Hulscher

In this interview, we discuss Bill’s SARS-CoV-2 Early Spread Hypothesis:

Bill Rice’s Early Spread Hypothesis

Bill Rice argues that SARS-CoV-2 was spreading globally, including in the U.S., months before the official Wuhan outbreak (mid-December 2019).



He has identified hundreds of early cases in multiple U.S. states (as early as November 2019), with evidence from antibody tests and influenza-like illness (ILI) reports.



He suggests that the early spread contradicts the official narrative that SARS-CoV-2 originated in Wuhan in December 2019.



Evidence for Early Spread

Antibody Tests: Individuals who were sick in late 2019 later tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in early 2020. A CDC-Red Cross study found antibodies in 2.04% of blood donors from December 2019.



ILI Data: Reports from the CDC showed a surge in influenza-like illness (ILI) in late 2019, far exceeding historical baselines.



School Closures & Outbreaks: Unusually high school closures and military ship outbreaks suggest an undiagnosed respiratory virus was already circulating.



Possible Origins and Cover-Up

U.S. Lab Origin? Rice is open to the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 originated in a U.S. biolab, such as Fort Detrick, Maryland, which was shut down in mid-2019 due to safety violations.



Wuhan Spread Earlier? He also considers that SARS-CoV-2 could have emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology but was spreading long before December 2019.



Military Games Hypothesis: Athletes at the October 2019 Wuhan World Military Games reported symptoms later matching COVID-19, raising questions about early global transmission.



Pandemic Response Critique

Lockdowns and Vaccines Were Unnecessary: If SARS-CoV-2 was widespread and not causing excess deaths before March 2020, Rice argues that lockdowns and vaccines were based on a false premise.



Excess Mortality in April 2020: He attributes the spike in deaths to iatrogenic harm (medical mismanagement), including ventilators, remdesivir, and restricted early treatment, rather than SARS-CoV-2 itself.



Media and Government Silence

No Official Investigations: Despite antibody-positive cases, no CDC or NIH officials interviewed these early patients.



Media Suppression: Initial mainstream media reports (e.g., Seattle Times) covered early cases but later dropped the topic.



Narrative Control: Rice suggests that focusing solely on Wuhan’s wet market helped distract from the possibility of earlier spread or lab involvement.

