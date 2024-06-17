The government isn’t really here to help. Nor are the members of the “watchdog press” cranking out stories designed to expose important scandals and crooks.

In my last cross-post, I noted that I’ve written at least five “Biden has dementia” stories in the 21 months I’ve been publishing this Substack newsletter. (Quick correction: The presidential debate - which, I guess, may actually still happen - will be broadcast by Biden’s pals at CNN not CBS).

I actually have written at least seven articles on this subject, as well as several other articles about our sorry captured mainstream press and “truth-seeking” organizations.

As it turns out, all these stories have a common theme, which I trust readers can easily detect by reading these article summaries.

Quick summary of my seven Biden-has-dementia articles

1) In my last Biden dementia story (“Biden tapes, if heard, might be TNT”) I noted that 14 hours of audio tapes - that the Department of Justice refuses to release - might provide undeniable evidence our president does not have all of his faculties. These tapes, if released, might also show the transcripts were altered - which, if true, should qualify as a bonafide scandal.

2) “My first-ever cannibal story” highlights the fact Biden still believes his late uncle was piloting an airplane in WWII that was shot down and that his late uncle’s body might have been eaten by cannibals in New Guinea.

President Biden’s been telling versions of this story for years, which proves his lies pre-date his dementia. Also, he told this story - which included at least five provable falsehoods - twice in one day.

3) In “Joe Biden’s Toast” - which I published in early February 2024 - I pointed out that the White House press corps finally started asking questions about Biden’s obvious dementia.

At the time, I thought our nation’s pack journalists, now working as a pack, might produce enough real and shocking journalism to finish off the Biden presidency in a couple of days or weeks. I was wrong about that, though.

4) The above article prompted me to write a follow-up piece, “The Pack Journalists Have Pounced!”

I like my sub-headline: “Now let’s see if these journalists work as a pack to break a few Covid scandals. Don’t hold your breath.”

What I was trying to highlight with this column is that the Pack Journalists could expose hundreds of unexposed scandals - if they worked together to do this … which we all know they won’t.

5) This article from September 2023, highlights how The Washington Post is spinning Biden’s endless “gaffes” as a function of his age - not his dementia.

Here’s an excerpt from The Post’s coverage:

“A growing number of polls are showing voters concerned about President Biden’s age and energy …”

For the record, I know of plenty of people in their late 70s or 80s who are as sharp as ever and still have excellent “energy” … so people like me aren’t really picking on Biden because of his age. Warren Buffet still seems mentally sharp and I assume has enough energy to do what he does and he’s much older than Biden. Clint Eastwood made most of his best movies after he was 75.

6) Last July, I used my newsletter to post a story saying “Biden’s Gaffes are becoming too frequent to ignore.” Again, I give myself high marks for writing what I think is a provocative sub-headline:

“If we get a new president, we shouldn’t forget who covered up his dementia.”

Today’s comment: But most Americans probably will forget who covered this up. Or: They’ll know who helped facilitate this non-trivial cover-up … but they simply won’t care. (Sigh.)

7) And here’s my first “Biden-has-dementia” story, which I published on September 29, 2022 - the second week I had a Substack.

What motivated the story was my thought that the entire press corps, and everyone who matters in Washington, must have already known this - and they were all covering it up … just like the same officials and leaders cover-up or ignore every other important story and scandal.

Other articles have developed similar themes …

This article - “Movies for our Covid/New Normal Times” - doesn’t focus on Biden’s dementia - but one of my movie selections is “Being There,” a Peter Sellers’ cult classic about a simpleton gardener who is getting ready to be elected president of the United States. I point out this seemed farfetched when this movie came out in 1979 … but not today!

Here’s one of the few podcast interviews I’ve done. In my interview with Steve Kobrin, I start off by saying the key to changing all the bogus narratives is real journalism that exposes all the old bogus narratives.

In this essay, I argue that “Covid is NOT the story or scandal of our times.” The most-important (uncovered) story is that all the important, truth-seeking organizations are completely captured.

This means none of the really important scandals can ever be exposed, which means the “swamp” probably can’t be drained.

This swamp could, perhaps be drained (The Great Purge I keep pulling for) if everyone knew all our important truth-seeking organizations were completely captured … but that would require an uncaptured “watchdog” press. (The world, I’ve concluded, is a giant and maddening “Catch-22.”)

I basically say the same thing in this essay, but focus on the most-important captured organization - the non-watchdog press. Headline: “I Blame the Captured Mainstream Media Most of All.”

The dots on these stories all connect …

Just about all my stories tie into one another. For example, two of my most recent stories weren’t about Joe Biden’s dementia. But they do tell us why and how the country can have a “president” who has dementia.

In my latest article, I argue there was a nefarious reason(s) Jeff Bezos must have bought The Washington Post (when he knew this paper would always bleed money).

Think about it. If there’s one newsroom of editors and journalists who should know Biden has dementia, it would be those in the vast newsroom of The Washington Post, right? I mean, don’t these journalists cover the president every single day?

But maybe they wouldn’t cover this topic if Bezos had struck a deal with the Powers that Be to lay off all scandals that might expose how deep the Deep State really is.

In my essay “The Purge of the Capable,” I point out that a veteran and (I believe) qualified journalist like myself would never be hired by newspapers like The Washington Post.

There’s a reason for this. One reason is that I would have been screaming that my colleagues at The Post should have been investigating and exposing the “Biden dementia” story from the first week this man was president - if not before he was elected.

I’d forgotten I’d written this essay - “What happened to all the ‘adults in the room.’ “ This excerpt probably summarizes my main conclusion:

“When the genuine adults in the room are ignored and vilified, the inmates end up running the asylum.”

Fifteen months ago, I penned a piece that simply pointed out that “Journalism is dying.” Here’s an excerpt I placed at the top of this essay:

“My main critique has been that corporate journalists all think alike and only publish articles that protect the “authorized narrative.”

“However, another feature explains the sorry state of journalism in America - namely, the number of journalists at big-city newspapers is evaporating at a stunning rate.

“Even if journalists did cover taboo topics (which they don't), there's no longer enough journalists in newsrooms to devote the time to complex and time-consuming investigations.

“Both features - “pack journalism” that only reports one side of important stories and the rapidly declining census of journalists - have profound and negative implications for our society.”

Conclusion

I’ve also written at least five stories that highlight my suspicions that “something has changed” on Substack in recent months. (Other Substackers are starting to admit similar suspicions).

In my own “Substack stories,” I admit paranoia might be at work here and it’s possible other valid reasons explain why my key Substack metrics might not be growing as fast as I thought they would.

Then again, the thought occurs to me that if I was a member of the Deep State - and I had carte blanche to manipulate certain speech platforms … and if I was worried that Smart Alecs on Substack were doing too-good-a-job debunking authorized narratives, I might come up with a secret program to throttle the reach and influence of these skeptics and dissenters.

In researching my story archives for this story, I noted that all the stories I wrote more than 12 months ago had “Open Rates” of 44 to 64 percent.

That is, approximately half my “subscribers” were actually receiving and then reading my stories. (For example, my first “Joe Biden has dementia” story had an “open rate” of 64 percent.)

In the last several months, my average Open Rate has been about 32 percent.

My stories don’t reach nearly as many of my “subscribers” as they once did and they don’t produce nearly as many “new subscribers” as they once did.

As this article makes clear, the Establishment knows they have the Establishment or mainstream journalists in the bag. But maybe that’s no longer enough?

Maybe the professionals staffing the Censorship Industrial Complex have identified alternative media citizen journalists like myself as a burgeoning threat. The thought might be something like:

If Rice knew all along that Biden has dementia - and was willing to say this on his little “free speech” journalism platform - this same guy might be onto other parts of our unfinished agendas. Maybe we should do something about threats like this before this “dangerous misinformation” starts to go viral.

By now, I think I can think like these people and this is my working hypothesis. As I said, all this stuff probably ties in together.

Manipulation or not, I’m still getting a few new subscribers, which are greatly appreciated.

