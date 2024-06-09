Once upon a time, signs telling the Irish they could not apply for jobs were apparently common. Today, the same signs could apply to “contrarian” or independent-thinking journalists in mainstream news organizations.

Several years ago I reached the conclusion I’m un-hirable in my chosen profession of journalism - at least at mainstream or corporate news organizations such as newspapers and magazines.

I also think it’s unlikely I’d be hired in other professions where I should be considered “qualified” - such as managerial positions in marketing, public relations or sales.

This is because, by now, I’d be easily-identified as a contrarian or someone who might rock the boat in any organization that might hire me.

A poster at a Midwestern Doctor’s Substack labeled this trend “the purge of the capable.”

The corollary of this observation - “the ascension of the non-capable” - no doubt explains the so-called “leaders” who now preside over every important organization in the world … which no doubt explains all the disconcerting trends we see in the world today.

The reason I wouldn’t be hired is because I’ve now produced a vast paper trail of Substack articles that prove I’m among the population group that often does not accept the authorized narratives … and, by now, I’ve repeatedly criticized or questioned leaders in virtually every prominent professional field in the country.

If I applied for any full-time salaried position (which I’ve actually done), I’d have to include a resume that documents my work history.

For the last seven or so years, my main job has been as a freelance author, including the past 20 months as the proprietor of my own Substack newsletter.

Certainly any newspaper that might be looking for staff reporters or editors would read a few of my stories. This “due diligence” would immediately disqualify me as the stories I write are almost all off-limits and qualify as taboo at mainstream or traditional newspapers and magazines.

I think I am ‘qualified’ …

In my opinion, one reason that would NOT disqualify me for job consideration is that I am unqualified for a journalist position.

My first journalism job was in 1990 when I was hired to be the sports editor of my hometown newspaper. Since then, I’ve also worked a staff reporter at other local newspapers and, for seven years, was managing editor of the weekly The Montgomery Independent.

Before that, I started my own weekly newspaper (The Troy Citizen) where, for seven years, I was the publisher, executive editor, chief ad salesperson, photographer, business manager … and even delivered 1,000 newspapers every week.

For the past six or so years, I’ve identified myself as a “freelance writer.” My articles and commentaries have been published - to great response - at well-known Internet sites such as The Brownstone Institute, The American Conservative, UncoverDC, Zero Hedge, The American Thinker, Real Clear Markets, Citizen Free Press, The Daily Sceptic (UK), The Conservative Woman (UK) and even Golf Magazine.

In my journalism career, I’ve easily written thousands of articles on just about every subject imaginable. I’ve also edited articles of other journalists, hired and mentored journalists and come up with countless original story ideas.

That is, in my opinion, I have proven I can produce competent or engaging human interest stories, City Council stories, sports stories, investigative journalism pieces and, if needed, write editorials or provocative opinion columns.

I know many of these stories were popular or resonated with readers because many have generated positive feedback in Comments Sections. Kind people regularly share their opinion I’m a talented writer or that I did an excellent job with a story I wrote about them or their organization.

Also, my writing must be of decent quality because the organizations that publish my freelance submissions keep running my articles.

My personality traits are ideal for a real journalist

I’ve always though the best journalists are people who have a natural curiosity about the world and posses a wide breadth of knowledge that allows a journalist to ask smart questions and then competently summarize key issues in an article.

This might come across as bragging, but I think I possess these qualities.

I also have enough self-confidence where I’m not intimidated by individuals with lofty titles or important positions. I’m just a small-town journalist, but I’ve still interviewed countless leaders from my state and even many people who are well-known nationally.

While I don’t seek to do “gotcha-journalism,” I’m certainly not afraid to ask hard questions of leaders who probably rarely get such questions.

To me, the person described above should be exactly what a newspaper or magazine would be looking for in an employee.

Still, despite my work history, my copious and diverse clip file, my personality traits and my educational background (honors graduate), I’m almost certain no mainstream newspaper in my state or nation would hire me as a staff journalist or editor.

I’m the opposite of what news organizations are looking for

As an intelligent journalist, I’m pretty sure I understand why this is the case.

As it turns out, “mainstream” newspapers and magazines will only hire journalists who write stories that jibe with the authorized narratives. The last thing newspaper publishers or editors want is a staffer with independent thoughts who would continuously suggest stories that might challenge conventional wisdom.

Truth be told, I’m a victim of authentic employment discrimination … not because of my race or sexual orientation but because my personal ideology is considered unacceptable. Or, probably more accurately, I’m un-hirable because I don’t think like everyone else in the journalism profession, one of the world’s great bastions of groupthink.

Why my little sob story matters …

My personal example matters because, when extrapolated to the macro world, the result is citizens and readers are not being exposed to important stories that affect all of society. Readers do not receive a “fair-and-balanced” presentation of news and commentary.

The absence of “diversity of thought” in newsrooms (and all organizations) precludes the possibility bright, independent and qualified citizens could make important and vital contributions at these organizations.

What society gets is a cadre of “yes men” and “yes women” who know the only way they can advance in their careers is if they dutifully support and defend the “current things” (which all employees and managers quickly and intuitively identify).

As a result of this apparent wide-spread hiring policy, skeptics, critical thinkers and/or intelligent naysayers do not exist in the leadership echelons of virtually every important organization.

In the vast majority of important organizations, independent thinkers have already been purged. Certainly, if you want to become a top manager at most companies and all bureaucracies, personality traits embodied by someone like myself will not facilitate career advancement.

Even if I was hired, I probably couldn’t hide my true colors for long and would either be let go, “run off” … or my responsibilities and opportunities for advancement would be severely curtailed.

If I did get a job interview, how would I sell myself?

I’ve actually thought about how I’d respond if I was given a job interview and my potential employer asked me about my work experience. Certainly, my effort to sell my strengths would be a challenging task.

Still, I might tell my job interviewer my work history proves I am just the man an organization like this should be looking for.

Yes, I’d admit, it’s true I’m most interested in stories that challenge conventional wisdom.

But the reason I focus on these subjects is because nobody else will. This connotes integrity and a person who exhibits a modicum of courage, which should be desirable qualities … at least at any organization that may value such corny traits.

I’d point out my story topics are often original, which shows creativity and intelligence.

I would also point out that while I routinely write about “controversial” topics or consider theories that are not endorsed by the establishment, I can’t think of one story I’ve written that’s been proven to be false.

In my job interview, I would point out that since I’ve worked as a freelance journalist, I’ve written hundreds of articles and opinion pieces and cannot think of one that I would now retract.

I’d politely argue that a proven track record of being right should matter and should distinguish myself from colleagues or other job applicants who were routinely and spectacularly wrong.

Furthermore, I know that a considerable market exists for the type of journalism I practice. From article metrics provided by Substack and other Internet sites, I know that millions of people have read my stories.

In my hypothetical job interview, I might point out that alleged news organizations are abandoning or offending at least half the journalism market by producing slanted stories … as well as by implementing policies which identify so many subjects and potential scandals that should NOT be investigated.

This, I’d opine, is a curious growth strategy for a business, one that could be rectified by hiring more staffers like myself.

If I was applying for a journalist position - or even a sales or marketing job - I might point out that I was an unknown small-town freelance journalist 20 months ago, and my Substack newsletter is now probably in the Top 1 percent based on total subscribers and paid subscribers.

“This,” I might say, “depicts initiative and marketing skills,” adding, “I must be doing something right.”

This approach would lay a giant egg …

Alas, this hypothetical job interview is pure fantasy. I know any effort to “sell my skills” would be futile.

The individuals who could hire me are clearly trying to protect their own position. Hiring someone like me would be viewed as potential career-killer for managers who are committed to “playing ball,” managers who would never “rock the boat” … or ever challenge any authorized narratives.

If my job interviewer was honest, he’d point out, “Bill, we all know why I still have this salaried position and why someone like yourself will always be un-hirable in our profession.”

Many editors and journalists in corporate-owned news organizations know this … but members of this “truth-seeking” profession simply won’t speak this truth out loud.

The bottom-line …

So the “capable,” the naysayers, the skeptics and independent thinkers are denied access to key positions at virtually every important organization in society.

This un-written employment criteria - “contrarians need not apply” - largely explains why toxic and dangerous ideas are now so endemic … and why it’s going to be much more challenging for real positive change to occur.

The people who could make such change more likely are not welcome in newsrooms or all of society’s important organizations.

Of course, the reality is that the “leaders” who make employment decisions are the people who should be purged.

Since I went all-in on writing the articles I think are important, I’ve never had a job interview and, thus, haven’t had the opportunity to (directly) “speak truth to power.”

But I’ve definitely made my opinions clear in articles like this one - which is why I will always be un-hirable in the establishment press.

