New York Times writes its first vaccine injury story!
And, yes, it’s as disingenuous as you’d expect.
  
Bill Rice, Jr.
I’d missed these horrifying clot images
Transcriber B shared a link from November 2022 interview with another brave whistleblower embalmer.
  
Bill Rice, Jr.
Questions for Trump About Covid
Unfortunately, it seems no one will confront Trump on his administration's pandemic response. Yet many crucial questions remain unanswered.
Published on Debbie Lerman's Substack  

April 2024

Those who controlled Covid tests controlled the world
An article at another Substack prompts look at oddities of the PCR and antibody tests, including the very interesting and largely ignored findings on…
  
Bill Rice, Jr.
I’m Getting Cranky in my Old Age
I messed up and read a One Health statement from “Joe Biden.” Let the parsing begin.
  
Bill Rice, Jr.
U.S. Gov. data confirms a 143,233% increase in Deadly Cancer cases due to COVID Vaccination
a very accessible analysis by "The Expose" using VAERS data
Published on End Times Meditations  
Incentive payments to doctors for child vaccines pose conflict of interest hidden from parents: pediatrician
Consider suing for malpractice when lack of informed consent leads to your child’s jab injury, say experts
Published on James Hill MD’s Newsletter  
ABC fact checking is a ‘black box’
Who are the fact checkers, what are their qualifications and how do they decide what is true or false?
Published on Maryanne Demasi, reports  
The Legend of Pickle Jack McCoy
Dedicated to my 7-year-old son, Jack, who has three nicknames, one of which stuck.
Published on Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter  
Our New Abnormal … told ‘By the Numbers’
I’m a fan of these numbers’ sidebars, but until today had never published one at my Substack Newsletter.
  
Bill Rice, Jr.
Covid is even affecting our pets
But this pet story has a happy ending.
  
Bill Rice, Jr.
Petition to Stop Atlas Shrugging
Part 1: The Perils of Communism
Published on Atlas Shrugged  
