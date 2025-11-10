Big Pharma (and all its defenders) would be Goliath. We don’t know who David is yet, but it doesn’t look like it’s President Trump.

Several recent news events have triggered an acute case of Free-Floating Anxiety in your humble contrarian correspondent.

Like streaks of chemtrails, dots are connecting and criss-crossing on the horizon that make me want to exclaim, “Danger, Will Robinson!”

In the past month, among the most discombobulating pronouncements I’ve noted is the press release issued by the White House on Oct. 10th that informed the world that during a routine medical check-up President Trump “also received preventative annual screenings and immunizations, including annual influenza and updated COVID-19 booster vaccinations.”

I can’t remember when a prosaic medical update from a Navy Captain doctor disturbed me more.

As my (rapidly-dwindling) readers should know by now, I’ve, perhaps, been the most conspicuous Substack author pulling for what I call the detonation of a “thermo-nuclear Truth Bomb.”

Per my save-the-world hypothesis, the only way the masses are going to come to understand they’re being scammed (and thinned out) is if they realize one iron-clad “truth” - repeated by the experts and authorities for years or decades - was actually a Whopper of Epic Proportions.

IMO, the No. 1 Bogus and Toxic Narrative of the past five years is the “settled science” that the Covid “vaccines” are “safe and effective” and/or that these non-vaccines have “saved millions of lives.”

Ranking just behind this piece of flagrant disinformation is the old saw that the flu shots prevent the flu.

IMO, a fairly new lie (“the Covid shots are safe and effective”) has joined forces with a decades-long lie (“the flu shots ‘work’ “) … to kill and sicken record numbers of global citizens.

I’ve long thought the flu “vaccine” doesn’t receive nearly enough blame for setting the stage for the Covid vaccines as both non-vaccines don’t work and seem to make it much more likely far more people will develop Influenza Like Illness.

For years, I’ve crossed my fingers that Covid and the warp-speed “vaccine” it produced would turn out to be a silver lining or confirm The Law of Opposite Effects.

Theoretically, the non-safe and non-effective Covid non-vaccines could produce a “Eureka!” Moment in at least half of the world population, causing hundreds of millions (or billions) of citizens to belatedly realize our trusted authorities and experts are Serial Liars.

All it would take to produce the “thermo-nuclear truth bomb” is for at least half the world population to realize the Covid shots didn’t “save millions of lives.” Instead, they probably caused millions of deaths (a figure that doesn’t tally the 200 or so other adverse events the “vaccine” probably causes.)

Once enough people realize this, a Great Purge of clone-like followers (alleged “leaders”) could be purged from positions of authority and everyone worried about more apocalyptic “guidance” flowing from these obtuse and/or captured “leaders” could breathe a giant sigh of relief.

Question: What could drain the swamp more thoroughly than the corps of engineers? My answer: Taking down Big Pharma and all the sycophants who will always defend Big Pharma and the Science Industrial Complex, which became completely captured … just like President Eisenhower once warned Americans could happen.

(Everyone, or almost everyone, “liked Ike” and the slogan that got President Trump elected president two times was that he was going to “Drain the Swamp.” In my view, right now, we have the grounds to actually drain a good portion of a swamp that’s much more vast than the Grand Canyon or the Everglades).

But not if President Trump, the only leader who matters, is personally endorsing both the Covid boosters and the annual flu vaccines.

Four lies in one sentence …

Circling back to the statement of the President’s physician, I count at least four lies in one sentence.

Per the press release, “President Trump also received preventative annual screenings and immunizations, including annual influenza and updated COVID-19 booster vaccinations ..”

Lie 1 : Neither shot is “preventative.”

Lie 2: These shots are not “immunizations” because they don’t produce “immunity” in probably anyone. In fact, for many people, they produce the opposite (they make you more likely to develop the flu or Covid).

Lie 3: They are not “vaccinations” as a real “vaccine” would prevent these diseases in every person who got these shots.

Lie 4: Nobody needs either shot on an “annual” basis - a word used two times in the sentence to pound home the point that Big Pharma wants everyone to get these shots every single year for the rest of their lives.

This statement disturbs me because it seems that President Trump - or his handlers - went out of their way to make sure everyone knew the Leader of the Free World got not just one unnecessary shot, but two.

Right there, this tells me any hope I had of President Trump banning the Covid shot is a fool’s pipe dream.

That is, if he was considering listening to RFK, Jr. (or 1,000 “Covid Contrarians on Substack and the alternative media) and banning these shots … he wouldn’t have gotten one himself on Oct. 10.

This press release also tells me President Trust still believes the shots “saved millions of lives.”

I’m further depressed because, at one time, President Trump said he’d never gotten a flu shot, presumably because he knew or suspected they didn’t work. However, he apparently now gets these shots on an annual basis.

This possibility is even scarier …

Another possibility is even more disconcerting to consider. This possibility is that President Trump really didn’t get either shot (or he got placebos). If this is true, this would mean President Trump knows the shots are dangerous and that he shouldn’t get one … but he still wants every American and all his supporters to think he got them.

If this scenario is true - and this statement was still issued - this strongly suggests that President Trump is following the orders of the companies that are making obscene profits from the “Vaccine” Scam.

To be fair and balanced, many defenders of President Trump theorize he is playing advanced 3-D chess and, in effect, is hustling the King Gators of the Swamp. However, this makes zero logical sense because if he comes out and bans the “updated” Covid booster, everyone, correctly, is going to ask, why in the heck did you get even more doses of both shots?

Presumably, President Trump won’t say, “Well, I was lying about getting those shots.” Nor would he likely say, “I wanted everyone to get a shot I knew I shouldn’t get.”

Basically, anyone who hoped the worst shot administered in world history would be pulled from the market must now realize this almost certainly isn’t going to happen.

(Unless photos of the embalmers’ clots somehow go viral, which I still think could happen and I’m going to do my part to try to make happen.)

Other news that made me blanch …

Of course, the Presidential shot info isn’t the only news that’s put some of us in a funk. In the last year or several months, on at least three occasions, President Trump has gone out of his way to sing the praises of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Believe it or not, the President is also partnering with Pfizer to allegedly lower the costs of prescription drugs for Medicaid recipients, an initiative that’s supposed to be called “TrumpRx,” a part of “TrumpCare.”

Just the other day a Big Pharma executive fainted at another White House news event, this one to promote cost-reduction for Big Pharma weight-loss pills and shots. (Per many skeptics, these shots are another mass killer, one fully endorsed by the FDA, the President of the United States and the U.S. government.)

To me, I wonder if this medical emergency might have been Divine symbolism or a Message from Above, telling anyone who might be paying attention that maybe we shouldn’t trust Big Pharma executives with our health and our lives.

However, I did some more reading and learned, surprisingly, that people apparently “faint” at White House media events all the time, leading me to conclude this must also be a part of our “New Normal.”

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

“Died Suddenly” Anecdotes …

Speaking of our New Normal, I also wonder if President Trump is even aware of the huge number of global citizens who have “died suddenly” since the shot that all the experts claim saved millions of lives was rolled out and often mandated.

Mark Crispin Miller created a very popular Substack by simply publishing multiple dispatches every week of people whose deaths, cancer diagnoses and myriad odd medical ailments might be “vaccine related.”

Although Mark and his volunteers have published thousands of possible vaccine-related deaths, I bet everyone reading this dispatch could add other mysterious deaths to this ever-expanding total.

In recent days and months, I’ve flagged at least a dozen deaths in my state that make me wonder if these deaths might have been caused by the “vaccines.”

For example, in June a 28-year-old former track star at The University of Alabama died suddenly from a heart attack.

Eliud Kipsang was originally from Africa before he became one of the nation’s best 1,500 meter racers.

Runners are in tremendous shape, are definitely not overweight, and probably don’t have any bad health habits, but they seem to be falling dead at a pace that’s never happened before.

***

A standout goalie for the Washington Huskies’ women’s soccer team, only 21, died from a “rare and aggressive form of kidney cancer” on November 6.

Mia Hamant passed away approximately six months after being diagnosed with “Stage 4” cancer in April.

***

WSFA news director Desmond Wingard recently passed away from cancer.

Where I live in central Alabama, we were all saddened to hear about the death of WSFA TV news director Desmond Wingard, 46, who died on October 30, apparently from another very aggressive cancer.

By all accounts, Mr. Wingard was a beloved friend and an excellent TV station news director. Still, I can’t help but wonder if he ever considered authorizing a story on the rash (and probably unprecedented) number of cancer diagnoses and deaths.

Even after his early death from this terrible disease, I doubt WSFA, or any TV station in America, will run a series of news reports investigating this possibility.

***

Just recently, my wife’s great uncle died suddenly, which might not seem too surprising since this relative was 93. However, when I quizzed my wife on whether her great uncle’s health had been deteriorating in recent months, she said no.

While watching TV, this gentleman’s wife noticed her husband was looking tepid and asked him if he was feeling strange or bad, and he replied he was.

She then called the ambulance, which arrived shortly. Paramedics took his vital signs and decided there was no need to take him to the hospital.

After the paramedics left the house, 15 minutes later my wife’s aunt looked over at her husband sitting in his recliner and he was deceased.

To be clear, I’m not saying any of these deaths were definitely vaccine-related. I’m just saying it’s possible one or more were.

Since millions of similar deaths seem to be occurring, it seems like someone would investigate a possible connection.

Also, a growing number of papers and articles written by credible and principled scientists and doctors have reached the same conclusion. (Here’s an excellent article on the cancer-spike phenomena written by a doctor from Tufts and published by The Brownstone Journal).

Is it possible President Trump has never read any of these articles or never considered this possibility? (FWIW, President Trump’s first wife, who probably received several vaccinations and perhaps boosters, died suddenly in odd circumstances).

***

We all knew Big Pharma was a Goliath force, and that everyone who matters is terrified of challenging the power of a bully with so many tentacles/defenders.

As it now seems obvious President Trump won’t try to slay this giant, that leaves a Biblical, unlikely foe to use some kind of sling shot to kill the beast and set off a cascade of thermo-nuclear truth bombs.

David, the arena is all yours.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.