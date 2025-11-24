Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

PonyBoy
Sounds to me like the movie 'Wicked' could has easily been named 'Covid' and all the vaccine enthusiasts could have cheered on the Wicked Wizard, (our BioPharmiceutical Complex) and denigrated the Witch (Bobby Kennedy Jr and his team offering evidence based science) and viola, there you have it, our current nightmare of very slow to understand Americans that they have trusted those intent on killing and maiming them and their children.

Again, as I have articulated here before, it is foolish pride that has kept those that embraced the drug maker's jabs instead of using their ability to think critically and admit to themselves before rolling their sleeves up and throwing their arms out, that no drug that has been fully tested for safety and efficacy should ever be allowed in your veins and your children's veins.

Foolish pride. It destroyed friendships and families.

How could they have allowed themselves to be used for those ends.

This won't make me very popular saying this but I believe the jabs have changed the personalities of those that took them, and couldn't stop taking them.

That's my observation.

Forgive me for veering off-track Bill.

Later.

Wejolyn
Why is this ‘story’ almost exactly the same as our world right now? Evil is good…. Etc. I have no interest whatsoever in seeing this (or any other play/story based on it)

