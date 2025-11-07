Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

User's avatar
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
26m

Oh Bill - you just made my day. I just had to get a tissue because I was laughing so hard I had tears and snot coming from my face.

However, I feel conflicted at laughing so hard at such a horrific story - especially for someone in the 8th grade.

I had a similar experience on a ride like that while in my late teens. I thought I would die from the G forces. I am glad my stomach did not react like yours did. I remember I could barely move my hand up to punch my girlfriend in order to get her to stop urging them to make it go faster. She loved it!

Thanks for posting that disturbing pic I took last night. Hubs and I had gone outside to see if we could see the Northern Lights that were reported in our area. None to be seen though. 😢

God bless you Bill. You are a gifted writer my friend.

Bill Rice's avatar
Bill Rice
40m

Chem-Trail Update - Odd "fog" in Southeast Alabama this morning ...

I noted that the unusually elevated number of chem-trails I saw on Wednesday afternoon have not yet produced subsequent rain or storms in Troy. However, Friday morning (this morning), I did note a strange (to me) fog that descended on Troy and south Alabama.

I admit this is probably paranoia - as early-morning fog is, of course, quite common. However, this fog seemed to be different - it did look like normal fog in most ways, but also had semblances of smoke. Maybe it’s just me, but I also detected an odd and mild “smoke” smell in the air.

I just spoke to my wife on the phone (she commutes 35 miles south to Ozark to work). Carrie said the “fog” on the drive was the worst she had ever seen. She also said she picked up on a “smoke” smell and told me friends and co-workers in Ozark commented on this last night, asking “where was the fire?”

Three other observations made me decide to go ahead and post these observations. It’s now 8:56 a.m. CST and the “fog” is still settling over Troy. Of note, the time just changed … so before Sunday, the time right now would be 9:56 a.m. I don’t remember many “early morning fogs” that lasted until 10 a.m.

Also, oddly, our little dog Annie always drives with me when I take my two children to school every morning. In fact, she’s incredibly excited to get in the car and can’t wait to go on these car rides.

This morning she didn’t get in the car. My daughter told me Annie went outside when the kids left the house “but wouldn’t get in the car” and, in fact, went back into the house. This was definitely odd and I wonder if a canine’s super olfactory senses might have detected something different … that spooked Annie?

All of this is probably nothing, is perhaps common or easily explainable , but I did want to mention these observations in case the same thing is being experienced in many other places..

Thirdly, and this might be “psychosomatic,” but I’ve now got a scratch in my throat - the beginnings of, perhaps a sore throat or a small reaction to something different in the air? I don’t know.

At the bottom of my "chem-trail" story which I published at The Troy Citizen and cross-posted to readers of "Bill Rice, Jr.'s Newsletter," I’ve added two “fog photos” from this morning. I also added Laura's eery photo. Approximately 20 of my readers report odd "chem-trail" activity where they live.

