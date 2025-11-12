Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
4h

In today's article, I reference a story from Reason.com that notes that 61.4 percent of children who allegedly died from Covid were obese or seriously obese.

Another interesting tidbit was in that article:

"One of the only silver linings of the pandemic has been that young people are less affected by COVID-19 than the elderly. In fact, the most vital indicator of negative COVID-19 outcomes is age: Unlike the Spanish flu, which ravaged armies that were overwhelmingly comprised of otherwise healthy young people during World War I, COVID-19's death toll is dramatically skewed toward those who have already lived many years. (For context, the average age of death from Spanish flu was 28.)."

I've always thought this factoid didn't get enough attention as Covid was often compared to the Spanish Flu in the competition for "Plagues of the Century."

Per my research, the average age of a Covid victim was greater than the life expectancy in virtually every country. I think in America the average Covid death was age 77 or 78, but in Europe (where stats are much better) the average age of a Covid victim is cited as 82 to 84.

So, Covid was no Spanish Flu.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
4h

Bill, By a wide margin, the AAP is easily the most corrupt of all of the worldwide "professional" organizations. Virtually everything they promote/publish is inimical to the public health and certainly to the health of children. It is a 100% political organization unconnected from any meaningful health focus -- but heavily focused on the income of its members. Why the few honest pediatricians do not form a competing organization speaks to the personality profiles of those who generally go into pediatrics. But it is scandalous for the health of our children and our nation that these folks continue to be able to make "official" pronouncements.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture