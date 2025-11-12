Of the thousands of organizations that spread fear-producing Covid disinformation, the AAP ranks near the top of the list of most influential (and dangerous) serial liars.

A recent opinion piece by al.com’s two-time Pulitzer Prize winning columnist John Archibald tells the story of an Alabama professor who allegedly had to “flee” his beloved home state because his “daughter” was enduring “horrific” discrimination and might not be able to get the drugs and hormones that supposedly make it possible for a biological male child to be considered a female.

Since I think most of Archibald’s “outrage” and “more-virtuous-than-thou” pieces are a crock of woke, politically-correct indoctrination, I decided to perform more research into the “transgender” issue (or so-called “gender-affirming care” issue.) At some point, I might get around to writing this in-depth piece but for today’s dispatch I want to focus on the powerful influence exerted by the 67,000 members of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

Members of this group almost unanimously support “gender-affirming care” for children and adolescents and are fighting as hard as they can to block any bills or laws that might ban the prescriptions of puberty blockers, hormones, prohibitions against former males playing female sports or people born to one gender using the restrooms of the opposite gender.

In my research, I couldn’t help but note the tremendous weight that judges, plaintiffs, journalists, parents and the Biden Department of Justice give to pronouncements of the AAP.

According to the AAP, all gender-affirming care pills, shots (and, I guess, surgeries) are “safe and effective.” Any State Legislature that tries to pass a law seeking to require children to wait until they are age 19 to make permanent gender and life-changing decisions is performing a grave injustice, per 99 percent of AAP members.

Basically, if the AAP says a “treatment” is “safe and effective,” the public can take that policy statement to the bank as gospel, “settled science” or the infallible truth.

A federal judge in Alabama, appointed by Donald Trump in 2017, said this in a 2022 injunction that halted many provisions of The Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.

So did the father who felt compelled to flee Alabama (to more “gender-care friendly” South Carolina!) … so did numerous other medical groups as well as interviewed doctors who were “panicked” over a law that might keep 6-to-18 year old children from getting their gender-affirming drugs.

What I really think, Part 1 …

As of November 2025, I can’t think of one good reason any person with critical-thinking ability would still trust the guidance and claims of the AAP.

If nothing else, Covid was The Litmus Test which proved that not only do members of this influential association routinely issue guidance on childhood “care” that’s bogus and harmful; the same members will never admit when they were spectacularly wrong and will, indeed, double-down on their many health-destroying “guidelines.”

***

For more than five years, I’ve been saving Covid articles, figuring one day they might come in handy when I want to remind readers of the stupidity and, I’d argue, evil nature of America’s “trusted” medical “experts. “

For example, 17 months into official Covid, the AAP and its Alabama chapter continued to flood the media with stories about how “deadly” or scary Covid was to children.

According to this saved article (source the AAP), “1- in-100 children” who contracted Covid would die from this disease.

Another story, which quoted AAP statistics and quoted the director of the Alabama Hospital Association, said 94 percent of hospitalized “Covid” patients were “unvaccinated” and that these shots “worked” (i.e they were “effective.”)

“The time to get vaccinated is now. Please, the life you save may be yours; it may be your child, or your father or your mother or someone you love that is unable to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Don Williamson

The same stories said that at least 600 American children had died from Covid by July 2021, including eight “from right here in Alabama.”

Half way into 2021, the AAP and its Alabama chapter were still calling for all school children to wear mandatory masks, maintain distances of six feet and encouraged mandatory 10-day quarantines for any unvaccinated child or teacher who tested “positive” on a PCR test.

Needless to say, the AAP said every child should get a Covid vaccine and recommended that schools be used for mass inoculation stations.

As I’ve previously written, almost six years into Covid, I can find no “confirmed” media report of one “healthy” Alabama child who has died from Covid. (This story about a 17-year-old high school student with numerous and very serious pre-existing conditions is the only story I can find in state media of a child 1 to 18 who reportedly died from Covid in Alabama in more than five years.)

Fourteen months ago, when I asked the media affairs office at the Alabama Department of Public Health how many Alabama children had, in fact, died from Covid, I was told this agency didn’t have this information (or, for some bizarre reason, couldn’t release it to a journalist like myself).

If, as the AAP told us, 1-in-100 American children who contracted a “case” of Covid were likely to die from this case, that would be approximately 536,000 childhood Covid deaths by now.

(Math: The population of American children is approximately 67 million. If 80 percent of these children or former children have had Covid by now, that would mean 53.6 million American kids 0 to 18 have been exposed to this virus. When you divide this number of likely cumulative cases by the AAP’s ratio of 1 death per 100 cases, you get 536,000 childhood Covid deaths.)

I know that in my county of 34,000 people (about 6,800 kids), not one child has died from Covid in the last five-plus years.

Still, to this day, the AAP recommends Covid shots and boosters for every child over six months in age.

I’ve also yet to read a press release from the AAP that tells the public how many vaccinated children later “died suddenly” perhaps from an adverse event caused by their shot(s). Per the trusted AAP, this figure is zero deaths.

Not only was the Covid Infection Fatality Rate for children inflated by approximately one thousand fold, the mortality risk from the “safe and effective” non-vaccines is simply non-existent.

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Obesity link …

One CDC study from the summer of 2021 reported that of the (alleged) 600 childhood Covid deaths at that time, 61.4 percent of these deaths occurred among children who were obese. Of this 61.4 percent, 60.5 percent had “severe obesity,” according to this article from Reason magazine.

I’d note that childhood obesity and “severe obesity” do qualify as the greatest health concern among children and for parents concerned about their children’s health.

Per The AAP and the Alabama chapter of AAP, “pediatricians are essential to achieving optimal child health.”

IMO, “optimal child health” couldn’t be achieved unless half of American children went on a crash diet and got off the couch and exercised or played more sports. In my view, the childhood obesity epidemic correlates perfectly with American pediatricians gaining so much power in recent decades.

FWIW, The AAP endorsed cancelling recreational and neighborhood sports, cancelling school (more inside couch-potato time for former students) and, once school finally resumed, no PE.

The organization also lobbied for every child and teacher to have to wear a mask for at least 18 months, which made not only breathing but learning much harder. (While I’m no pediatrician, I wonder how many germs and sub-particle gunk accumulated on those masks and if this 8-hour daily regimen was “healthy” or produced “optimal” health).

Needless to say, 99 percent of dues-paying AAC members want every child who comes into their offices to get all 70-plus inoculations on the current childhood vaccination schedule.

Just like they’re doing with their fight to protect “trans-gender care,” pediatricians will go to the mattresses to fight any effort to pull one vaccine from the childhood schedule.

(I don’t know what grave and alleged medical issue will be thwarted by the next mRNA childhood vaccine; all I know is that the AAP will enthusiastically endorse it).

What I really think, Part 2 …

I’m being deadly serious - and not trying to be provocative - when I write that any parent who genuinely wants optimal health for their child should reduce the number of “wellness visits” they make to their pediatrician by 98 to 100 percent.

The flu vaccines pediatricians incessantly push on parents are more likely to cause the flu (among other adverse effects). The heck with Science Himself, Anthony Fauci. Not one child anywhere in the world should ever receive a Covid vaccine. The recurring ear infections your child might experience are perhaps caused by previous vaccines or meds.

The AAP has no clue what’s caused the Autism/Spectrum epidemic or, much more likely, knows, doesn’t care and/or is covering this up.

Allergies are far more common among children of recent decades because … who knows? The AAP certainly doesn’t.

The next time a parent goes to the family pediatrician and the person in the white lab coat tells you so-and-so vaccine or pill is based on “proven medical studies” and is endorsed by the AAP … ask your doctor about the results of the Amish Placebo Study.

Since this study has never happened, ask:

“Do Amish children get these shots or take these pills too? Are Amish children less healthy than vaccinated children?”

(For those who want to to see a giant pediatrician temper tantrum and an all-hands-on-deck smear campaign, wait until RFK, Jr. does commission the Great Amish Study).

Anyway, if the AAP says trans-gender care for children is imperative, I’d simply respond: “Consider the source.”

In conclusion, I copied and pasted this text from the Alabama AAP website in its “Values” Section:

Our Values:

“Children in Alabama are happy and healthy; Alabama pediatricians are professionally fulfilled and financially secure.

“The work of pediatricians, and the profession of pediatrics, must endure and grow ever stronger.”

I try not to use profanity in my essays, but I’ll end this essay with my late mother’s favorite word:

Shit.

And a little prayer: God help us all.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.