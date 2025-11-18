The Epstein files that would interest me were surely never created or, if they did exist, have long since been destroyed. It also tickles me to see so many Democrats finally taking an interest in the “Epstein files.”

At the time I write this dispatch, this much seems pretty clear:

The “Epstein files” are now going to be “released.”

Just about everyone - on the political Left, Right and Center - seems to agree the release of said “files” is necessary and will probably produce bombshell revelations.

However, as I’ve written 1,000 times, the prevailing narrative is no doubt bogus. What most people expect to happen, won’t happen. For example …

All the germane files will NOT be released. One reason that explains why this will be the case is that no files exist on the truly important aspect of the Epstein “sex trafficking” and blackmail/kompromat extortion operation.

As I’ve also written 1,000 times, officials or people who matter will never “investigate” anything they don’t want to confirm.

That is, no government files exist that show who was funding Epstein’s operation, which almost certainly was Mossad and the Israeli government, a decades-long operation to control important people that key officials in the U.S. government also knew all about.

These non-existent files (or the files that will never be released or have already been destroyed) have effectively concealed a cover-up operation that makes Watergate, in comparison, look like a scandal designed to fix parking tickets.

Today, Democratic leaders and pundits in the Mockingbird-controlled MSM are convinced the release of the “Esptein files” will provide “smoking gun evidence” that President Donald Trump was fully aware of Epstein/Mossad’s work and that Trump himself might have been one of Epstein’s VIP “Johns” or clients and/or is fully “captured” by the nation of Israel.

While this may or may not be true (and would be a shocking revelation that could re-frame the way legions of Trump/MAGA supporters view their favorite leader), definitive proof that Trump was a client would qualify as a relatively minor headline compared to the real scandal.

The real scandal would be the public obtaining wide-spread knowledge that every important “leader” in all the important “truth-seeking” organizations is crooked, evil, dishonest and either condoned a decades-long sex trafficking operation and intelligence operation involving minor girls and/or worked to cover-up this operation … for decades.

The “thermo-nuclear” Epstein revelations would tell more than half the population that their trusted “public servants” in government are actually evil, brazen liars and will, in fact, eagerly participate in any “conspiracy” that might prevent exposure of their true character to the public.

It might also reveal the strongest component of the Deep State is avid defenders of Israel, whose government must have been Epstein’s real employer. It’s clear to me that the Israel lobby has made the expulsion of Rep. Thomas Massie from Congress a priority.

(What’s disturbing to even many MAGA Republicans is that President Trump seems to be leading this effort, a 3-D chess move that’s almost as inexplicable as President Trump partnering with Pfizer and Big Pharma).

Such revelations might qualify as “thermo-nuclear” only because such an exposed truth would prompt many more citizens to ask themselves an excellent if disturbing question: “Why should ‘We the People’ continue to be “led” by such vile, duplicitous people and organizations?”

To be clear, when I continually write about “thermo-nuclear Truth Bombs,” I’m referring to events that have the potential to break-up entire nations and produce real or serious secession movements.

Most people think such an outcome would be a tragedy for citizens who have been conditioned to celebrate democracy and “freedom,” but I’m no longer in this group. I’ve come to believe such an outcome might actually be the only event that saves freedom and human liberties.

The “thermo-nuclear” scenario would certainly qualify as the worst-case scenario for governments and international NGOs that would be unable to control even more citizens if they didn’t have the tools/weapons of various crooked governments running cover for them and doing most of their needed dirty work.

Anyone who believes a nefarious and secretive “Deep State” actually exists should be smart enough to realize that the plans, agendas and on-going power of the Deep State would not be possible without a giant assist from “captured” government leaders and institutions.

Thus, correctly understood, the Epstein/Mossad “sex trafficking” operation was simply another layer of insurance for the Deep State to make sure nobody who mattered would ever be able to stop them. It was another “protection” racket conceived and executed to “capture” dirt or acquire leverage against as many VIPs as possible.

The “thermo-nuclear” component of this operation isn’t belatedly-exposed evidence that one to 200 VIPs might have participated in a sex-trafficking operation involving at least some minor girls.

The thermo-nuclear component is that the American government (and our non-watchdog press) have been conspiring to conceal this operation from the public (by protecting the guilty) since probably the early 1990s if not the late 1980s.

It’s the involvement of multiple departments of government (and the captured Fourth Estate) which should outrage American citizens who expect their leaders to be decent, fair and honest public servants.

Two obvious analogies occur to me …

For example, the fact that the President of the United States suffered from ever-worsening dementia throughout his four-year term wasn’t necessarily a grave scandal by itself. The scandal was that everyone who mattered covered up this fact and didn’t want the public to know this.

“Covid” produced more unexposed scandals than probably any event in world history, every one of which - if fully exposed - might produce thermo-nuclear fallout.

Again, the narrative-changing scandal wouldn’t be just one aspect of the Covid narrative being exposed as complete fiction (one with a massive and growing casualty and misery count). The real, discombobulating scandal would be the belated understanding that every important organization in the world participated in this multi-faceted conspiracy.

At this writing, Democrats are united in their zeal to expose Donald Trump as a fraud - an outcome they think the “release of the Epstein files” might accomplish.

What the Leftist Peanut Gallery must not understand is that the full story of the Epstein saga would implicate (and disgrace/expose) far more Democrat icons and elements of America’s cherished “democracy” than it would Republicans.

Or the Epstein Scandal, fully understood, would be a bi-partisan scandal that might nuke every trusted agency and government bureaucracy in Washington D.C.

Put it this way … the FBI, CIA and Department of Justice under Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barak Obama and “President” Joe Biden didn’t lift a finger to “release the Epstein files” and tell the world how the U.S. government looked the other way while Epstein and Mossad were growing their “sex-trafficking” operation.

Nor did President George W. Bush or President Trump in his first term.

The real “smoking gun” about the Epstein saga has been smoking for more than a decade… and was ignored or dismissed by almost everyone.

That smoking gun was the alleged quote from former federal prosecutor Alexander Acosta who reportedly said, “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone.”

Look local for any real important investigations …

I’d note that it wasn’t the federal or state government that almost blew up the Epstein Sex trafficking saga, it was one detective and one police chief on the Palm Beach, Florida local police force that performed real investigations, investigations that, if they’d kept digging, would have, perhaps, “followed the money” - which would have led to Mossad or the nation of Israel and/or Epstein’s billionaire buddies who somehow made him an instant “mover and shaker” on the world stage and financed his massive operation (six homes, two islands, two large jets, one helicopter and a legal staff to pay off, via scores of legal settlements, all of the young women and minors he and Ghislaine Maxwell recruited over decades).

Notably, the local police force was kicked off the case/investigation, which was influenced or taken over by federal and state officials, who arranged Epstein’s “slap on the wrist” charges in 2008.

The only reason Epstein was probably re-arrested in 2019, is that one reporter (Julie Brown) at one newspaper (The Miami Herald) performed her own digging and real journalism, which brought Epstein back into the public eye.

However, Brown’s reporting dealt primarily with the numerous victims who were denied justice and didn’t include much leg work chronicling all of the VIP “Johns” who were never interviewed by officials and few if any stories about where Epstein made all his money or who was really backing him and why.

A ‘sex-trafficking’ saga with no sex-trafficking …

In our New Abnormal, language and definitions have been changed and hi-jacked at a dizzying pace.

In the Epstein Saga, most people still think Epstein (and his partner Ghislaine Maxell) orchestrated a major, international “sex-trafficking operation.”

However, Epstein was only convicted of two crimes involving “procuring a minor prostitute” … for his own use - not to traffic to anyone else.

Somehow, for almost 30 years, Ghislaine Maxwell avoided any official questioning as a “person of interest” in said “sex-trafficking operation.”

When she was finally found, after hiding from officials for many months, arrested and “tried,” no public trial ever took place and none of the charges had anything to do with her or Epstein “trafficking” young women to other people.

So even today, the world’s most infamous and scandalous “sex-trafficking” crime spree includes zero evidence presented in any trial or charging documents that one of these women/girls did sexual favors for anyone other than Epstein and Maxwell.

*** (Everybody on Substack is now writing about “The Epstein files,” but most of these authors couldn’t handle the truth and don’t want the explosive files to ever see sunlight.) ***

Share

One Possible John named … Bill

Among the more than 100 VIPs who have been named as possible Epstein “clients” or “Johns” is Bill Richardson, a Democrat who became the governor of New Mexico, after serving in several (fixer?) capacities in the administrations of Bill Clinton.

Before Covid, I did a great deal of research into the Epstein saga (as I thought, naively, this could be a “thermo-nuclear truth bomb if the scandal was fully exposed.)

In one of my saved files is a story that includes Richardson’s obligatory statement that he knew nothing about Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking operation.

Richardson’s statement added a sentence that’s always stuck with me.

“(Gov. Richardson) was informed by the assistant U.S. Attorney responsible for the case that Gov. Richardson is neither a target, subject, nor witness in the case and that there is no allegation against Gov. Richardson that the government is actively investigating.“

This, to me, has always been another “smoking gun,” one that proves that any possible “John” would be off-limits to “investigators” and prosecutors.

In my mind, the real reason the late Richardson couldn’t be questioned by authorities is that if he was, the same investigators would have to question every possible John.

It’s this scenario - every possible John would be questioned by real truth-seeking detectives and prosecutors - that might start peeling layers off this onion and show the public the true rotten character of the world’s real leaders.

This exercise in “searching for the truth” would also expose a justice system that covers for the wealthy and powerful. (The real lesson or take-away: Justice is NOT blind and a different system of justice exists for the rich, well-connected and powerful).

FWIW, the exact same rationale explains why no official who committed “Crimes against humanity” in Covid can be questioned and prosecuted. Once officials question one fraudulent and complicit official, they couldn’t stop with this person. Thus, the simple solution is to not question or prosecute any of the guilty conspirators.

(I also found it interesting that Richardson essentially told the public, “Hey, I’m completely innocent. You can believe me because the government’s truth-finders told me this.” … which is the same rationale that’s gotten all the Covid villains off the hook.)

Just like Covid, the Epstein scandal - fully exposed - would reveal too many (previously revered and celebrated) guilty parties.

***

Regarding the coming “release of the Epstein files,” I expect every Democrat to be looking for files that somehow implicate President Trump. However, one assumes said “files” might mention other possible Epstein clients and close friends.

However, what these files won’t show - because they don’t exist - is any FBI, CIA or Department of Justice interviews with alleged “Johns.” (No interview sessions = No files of said investigative inquiries).

The files I’d like to see would come from employees of government agencies who acknowledge that Epstein was, indeed, viewed as an important intelligence asset for the U.S. government.

These files might show when, how and why he became part of the U.S. Intelligence apparatus.

The thermo-nuclear “files” - which would take a whistleblower of the courage of Edward Snowden to expose - would be those that told any government employee to “drop this inquiry” upon orders of A, B or C.

Important files might also show how Epstein made all his money. They might show conclusively that he was recruited and worked for the intelligence services of Israel, which our Cracker Jack intelligence agencies must have always known.

For some reason, I don’t think the tranches of newly-released “files” will show any U.S. government official who wrote a memo saying, “Don’t question Bill Richardson” or Bill Gates, or Sam Nunn or Allan Dershowitz or Donald Trump, etc.

In short, I’d say with a 99-percent confidence that none of the released files are going to tell us anything important about the Epstein sex trafficking operation - like, for example, what the U.S. government knew about this man and his “work” and when it knew this.

Final thoughts on the files …

Lastly and FWIW, I’d opine that more Republicans are interested in the full Epstein truth being revealed than Democrats (which is the main reason I identify as a Republican).

Be it Democrats or Republicans frolicking in the Swamp, 98 percent of politicians or government Bigwigs are not interested in any revelations that might have the potential to drain said swamp (or inspire a future Patrick Henry to start lobbying for an amicable divorce from such a corrupt and captured government).

This is why I’m so confident any files released in coming weeks won’t meet my definition of “thermo-nuclear truth bombs.”

While I agree that a never-ending quest to “get Donald Trump” (by any means necessary) continues, I don’t believe the nation’s real leaders will commit voluntary suicide by, for the first time ever, allowing any thermo-nuclear full truth to be revealed to the masses.

Then again, if I’m wrong and by some miracle, via explosive Epstein documents, every American citizen learns how corrupt and captured our government has really become, this would qualify as a historic event in U.S. history and might, ironically enough, save a nation that was once great and could, given an epic purge of captured leaders, become great again.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.