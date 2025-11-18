Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
1d

Does anyone really think the government is interested in investigating ... itself? Or uncovering or releasing any information that shows that wide swaths of government agencies are completely captured and immoral?

The government exists to conceal embarrassing secrets and make any possibly shocking information "top secret."

That leaves us the 4th Estate or the "watchdog press" to hold those with great power accountable. Ha!

Freedom Fox
1d

I've shared with you and others for a long time now that the importance of the Jeffrey Epstein story isn't found in the prevailing narrative of pedophilia and kompromat of the powerful. While that is a component it is an offshoot, an "added benefit" of the real "mission" that Epstein/Maxwell represent for the UK/US/Globalist regimes: Eugenics.

Jeffrey Epstein was a proud, self-declared eugenicist. He imagined himself a modern day Genghis Khan, whose seed would populate the future of humanity. The victims were all post-pubescent girls. Many have retold stories of lucidity under anesthesia during surgical procedures, their eggs were being harvested. His New Mexico ranch was where clinical facilities and cryogenic refrigeration were located.

The visitors to Epstein island were all very powerful, wealthy, had genetic traits that were considered superior, like the many brilliant academics and scientists. The women were often very beautiful and young, often intelligent in their own right, too, but their DNA was desired more for beauty traits.

The types of scientists who Epstein associated with, developed relationships with were involved in genetic engineering, planned evolutionary design, DNA, psychological manipulation, behaviorism, game theory dynamics, all of the specialized sciences that would be useful in the creation of a "master race" of humans. Along with other "races" of humans engineered for purpose in the same way our food supply is engineered today: All-white meat top-heavy chickens with tiny legs incapable of standing. Apples that taste like caramel. Crops that are pest-resistant. Food that looks like what we eat, a tomato, but lacks flavor, tastes bland, but retains water weight and appearance so it sells from the produce stand. Genetically engineered. Same plans for humanity. Masters. Administrators. Workers. Athletes. Entertainers. Servants. Sanitation. Similar to India's caste system, but engineered into human DNA, not just colored dots tattooed on foreheads.

The Epstein narrative fixates on the salacious, the tawdry, the offenses to our senses that sexually assaulting young girls evokes. It ignores what it was really about. Does anyone think for a moment that the rich, pervy, powerful men who frequented Lolita Island and kept company with Epstein relied on him to be their go-to pimp for adolescent women? They have enough money and are quite capable in their own power centers to get the same type of woman, without witnesses and hidden cameras they'd be fearful of being used as kompromat. There was much, much more to their interests than sex with minor girls, easy enough to attain wherever they were.

And what is found in the searchable tranche of files the House released last week gives more insights into THIS more important facet of the Epstein story.

https://journaliststudio.google.com/pinpoint/search?collection=092314e384a58618

Keyword searching "behavioral" "pandemic" "eugenic" "genetics" "race" "virus" "RNA" "sterilization" AI Data" "transhumanism" any word, combination of words that come to mind, you will find entries that include emails with "experts" about such subjects as Black intelligence, Jewish anti-authoritarianism (maybe why Hitler wanted Jews killed, not just race 'inferiority"?), scientific publication articles that were sent to/from him, soo much more.

I've suggested that the real reason Epstein didn't kill himself had less to do with the kompromat he possessed - he had it the whole time, even after his first arrest and conviction - than to do with what was about to unfold a month or two after his death: Plandemic. He knew too much. And would've been a fly in the ointment, seen what was unfolding and squawked about it.

Bill, others, if you keyword search the House files released on the weblink above for anything you can think of that may tie into this hypothesis, the hypothesis of eugenics purpose of the perversion he was part and parcel, facilitator of you will find many entries that do so.

As you've seen in my "nuclear" hypothesis" of 2019-2020 flu 'vaccine' origination of Convid and other topics I explore my curiosity goes outside prevailing hypotheses. Which I believe allows me to get closer to the truth. Prevailing narratives established by information managers are always constructs between controlled possibilities, designed to limit the imagination, stay within accepted thoughts, debates, or rather, the illusion of debate. Look into the Epstein files for different information than what the information and mind managers want you to look for. There's too much to sort through it all. I'll need to come up with a lot of keyword searches to find what I'm looking for, put together the pieces of the puzzle that is the most important, truthful one of all.

That is the real bombshell. Hiding in plain sight. That few, if any others, are looking for. By design. The importance of Jeffrey Epstein is found in the eugenics agenda of those in positions of high power for eons. A part of the quest for eternal life, Ponce de Leon's search for the Fountain of Youth. Created by man. When you already have everything you could ever want the only thing that remains out of reach is immortality. Via technology, "transhumanism" or inherited sentience survival in the DNA of future humanity. That is the draw for the apex predators among us to a Jeffrey Epstein.

