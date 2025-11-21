Will they have to testify about Epstein? If they do, how bad (or good) will the questions be?

Note: A subscriber emailed me this press release issued today (Nov. 21) by the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

***

WASHINGTON – Today, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) sent a letter to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s attorney, David Kendall, emphasizing that while the Committee remains engaged in good-faith negotiations, the Clintons are required to comply with lawful subpoenas and appear for scheduled in-person depositions.

“The House Oversight Committee is continuing its review of the federal government’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. In July, Democrats and Republicans on this Committee approved a motion to issue subpoenas to Bill and Hillary Clinton. The Committee has since worked in good faith to schedule in-person depositions, but further delays are unacceptable.

“Given their history with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, any attempt by the Clintons to avoid sitting for a deposition would be in defiance of lawful subpoenas and grounds to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings. The Committee looks forward to confirming their appearance and remains committed to delivering transparency and accountability for the survivors of Epstein’s heinous crimes and for the American people,” said Chairman James Comer.

In the letter to the Clintons’ attorney, Chairman Comer states that Bill Clinton’s deposition is scheduled for December 17, 2025, and Hillary Clinton’s deposition is scheduled for December 18, 2025.

On July 23, 2025, the Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform approved a motion by voice vote directing the Committee to authorize and issue deposition subpoenas for Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. The Committee may use the results of this investigation to inform legislative solutions to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex-crime investigations.

The full letter to the Clinton’s attorney:

Dear Mr. Kendall:

The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform (Committee) has received your November 3, 2025 letter outlining your arguments for why former President Bill Clinton (President Clinton) and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (Secretary Clinton) should not be required to appear for “live testimony.”

The crux of your argument is that the Committee should accept “a written proffer of what little information [the Clintons] may have,” because it is “the most efficient and equitable way to proceed.”

The Committee disagrees. You highlight the fact that the Committee elected to forego deposing other individuals subpoenaed as part of this inquiry. However, your assertion conveniently ignores the fact that these individuals affirmed, subject to 18 U.S.C. § 1001, that they lacked any information relevant to the Committee’s investigation or otherwise had serious health issues that prevented their testimony.

As your letter indicates, both President Clinton and Secretary Clinton possess information relevant to the Committee’s investigation:

“What we have learned over the years about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is abhorrent. The public’s demand for transparency from its government about their criminality is both understandable and warranted. Former President Clinton and former Secretary Clinton welcome legitimate oversight in this matter that is grounded in fact. In that regard, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary Hillary Clinton have little to contribute to that legitimate goal, all of which can be readily submitted on paper.”

Given the admission that your clients possess some relevant information, your position amounts to a demand that the Committee forgo in-person testimony potentially relevant to its legislative oversight. The Committee sets the terms of its oversight, including deciding which witnesses to interview, in what order to interview them, and whether or not to compel testimony in a time, place, and manner of its own choosing.

Federal courts have consistently held that witnesses may not “impose [their] own conditions upon the manner of [congressional] inquiry.” That is because “a witness does not have the legal right to dictate the conditions under which he will or will not testify” or “to prescribe the conditions under which he may be interrogated by Congress.”

Simply put, the fact that other witnesses may have been afforded certain accommodations is not a defense to a congressional subpoena. The Committee is not obligated to defer to either your or your clients’ determination regarding the importance or quantity of the information they possess; and it declines to do so. Rather, the Committee is entitled to a fulsome examination of this information, which should include the ability to elicit the information in person and to ask relevant follow-up questions.

While you argue that the Committee has not provided “a persuasive rationale for why deposing the Clintons is required to fulfill the mandate of your investigation,” this misstates the relevant standard. The Committee need only conclude that deposing your clients would be helpful in advancing its investigation. Therefore, the Committee does not find your argument against an in-person deposition in favor of written interrogatories compelling.

Additionally, your suggestion that your clients’ testimony would not be relevant to the stated purposes of the Committee’s investigation because the events in question took place outside of the Clintons’ respective official duties, misses the Committee’s point. It is precisely the fact President Clinton and Secretary Clinton each maintained relationships with Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell in their personal capacities as private citizens that is of interest to the Committee.

In sum, your arguments lack merit and completely ignore the lengthy rationales provided in the Committee’s October 22, 2025 letter. Accordingly, pursuant to the Committee’s August 5, 2025 subpoenas, depositions of President Clinton and Secretary Clinton are scheduled for the following dates:

President Clinton – December 17, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in Washington, D.C.

Secretary Clinton – December 18, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in Washington, D.C.

The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is the principal oversight committee of the U.S. House of Representatives and has broad authority to investigate “any matter” at “any time” under House Rule X.12 you have any questions, please contact Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Majority staff at (202) 225-5074.

Sincerely

James Comer

Chairman, Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

***

This Committee’s website includes text about its mission:

Our Mission

Our mission statement is to ensure the efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability of the federal government and all its agencies. We provide a check and balance on the role and power of Washington - and a voice to the people it serves.

How well did Bill Clinton know Epstein?

In a recent story, I ran extensive excerpts of a deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell in 2016. In the deposition, Maxwell was asked questions about Bill Clinton’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Her answers weren’t exactly revealing:

Q. You did fly on planes, Jeffrey Epstein’s planes, with President Clinton, is that correct?

A. I have flown yes.

Q. Would it be fair to say that President Clinton and Jeffrey are friends?

A. I wouldn’t be able to characterize it like that.

Q. Are they acquaintances?

A. I wouldn’t characterize it.

Q. He just allowed him to use his plane?

A. I couldn’t characterize Jeffrey’s relationship.

Q. When you were on the plane with Jeffrey and President Clinton, did you observe Jeffrey and redacted (Clinton) talking.

A. I’m sure they did.

Q. Did they seem friendly?

A. I don’t recollect.

Maxwell attends Chelsea Clinton’s wedding

Ghislaine Maxwell was a guest of the Clintons at the July 31, 2010 marriage of their daughter Chelsea to Marc Mezvinsky. The wedding was two years after Epstein had been sentenced to jail for “soliciting prostitution from a minor” (not for sex trafficking.) Maxwell’s long-time close relationship with Epstein didn’t dissuade the Clintons from inviting Maxwell to their daughter’s wedding.

Close friend of Bill Clinton visited Epstein in jail 20 times …

While Epstein was in jail in 2008-2009, among his regular visitors was Arnold Paul Prosperi, a college friend to former President Bill Clinton, according to multiple media reports including one from cnbc.com.

“Prosperi had become friends with Clinton when they attended Georgetown University together, where he ran Clinton’s campaign for student body president. Records show that Prosperi visited Epstein at least 20 times.”

