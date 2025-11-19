Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell first met in 1991. According to Maxwell, Epstein never met her late father and she doesn’t know if he worked for American or Israeli intelligence or how he made all his money.

Introduction:

Before I began spending most of my time researching Covid topics, I took a great interest in the Epstein “sex trafficking” case (Esptein was arrested in July 2019). I ended up reading probably hundreds of Epstein articles and documents, which I saved a “Epstein files” on my computer.

In reviewing old Epstein files, I discovered a saved link to the deposition Ghislaine Maxwell gave in April 2016 as part of a defamation lawsuit filed by the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Maxwell. (See full deposition here.)

In reviewing this transcript, I was surprised to learn this was the first-ever deposition Maxwell had ever given regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged “sex-trafficking” operation.

Since Ghislaine Maxwell is widely considered to be the most important accomplice in this operation (which is once again at the top of the news cycle), I thought my readers would be interested in hearing her side of the story and gauging her veracity in answering many questions posed by the late Giuffre’s lawyer, Sigrid McCawley.

(Ms. McCawley worked for the law firm of David Boise, who became well-known as a lead attorney in “hanging-chad” litigation involving vote counting in the Florida presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore in November 1999.)

I decided to run extensive segments of the 465-page deposition after quickly discerning the crux of Maxwell’s defense in the defamation suit.

According to Maxwell, the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre was a brazen and serial liar. As, in her view, “everything” Roberts alleged was a lie, Maxwell posited that almost all of the allegations against her and Epstein are likely false as well.

Among Maxwell’s dubious claims are that Maxwell “barely knew” Virginia Roberts. Also, Maxwell stated she had no recollection of ever flying on a Jeffrey Epstein plane with Roberts. She does not stipulate that Roberts flew to London for a sexual rendezvous with Prince Andrew. The photo of Roberts, Prince Andrew and Maxwell at Maxwell’s London Town home is possibly a fake, she asserts.

Maxwell also repeatedly states she never saw any underage girls at any of Epstein’s six homes (not including her nieces or children of her friends)

As Maxwell expounds in several points in her sparring sessions with Roberts’ attorney:

“… My belief is that Virginia Roberts is a liar. She is an absolute liar and everything she said is a lie and therefore, everything that stems from that is a lie.

Maxwell expounds further that … “(Virginia) is a liar, an exaggerator, a fantasist and absolutely true terrible person. … I can only categorically deny everything she has said and that is the only thing I can talk about because I have no knowledge of anything else.”

For the record, Maxwell settled Roberts’ defamation suit in 2017 and no public trial was ever held where jurors might be able to assess who was more credible as a witness. Also, an undisclosed financial payment (reportedly “millions” of dollars) was made to the late Roberts-Giuffre.

Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year prison sentence at a minimum-security prison camp in Texas, was recently in the news again when a prosecutor in the Trump Department of Justice interviewed her. Excerpts from this 2016 deposition may or may not inform readers about the veracity of statements she made in this more-recent Q&A.

I apologize the formatting isn’t a professional, finished product. Still, I don’t think my formatting shortcomings will keep readers from gleaning insights from what I view as fascinating (and revealing) give-and-take between Maxwell and her questioner.

***

Excerpts from Deposition …

The very first question was interesting to me:

Q. (from Ms. McCawley): Have you ever been deposed before?

GM: I have not.

Comment: From her own testimony, Ghislaine Maxwell first met Jeffrey Epstein in 1991 and began working for him in 1992. Per her testimony, she worked almost full-time for Epstein through 2002 or 2003 and, on a limited basis, through 2009. Despite her 18-year employment with the most infamous alleged “sex trafficker” in world history - and despite taking more than 300 flights on his airplanes (according to Virginia’s lawyer), Ghislaine Maxwell never answered any questions from law enforcement authorities or from any civil attorneys in a deposition … until April 16, 2016 … which I think is interesting.

Maxwell claims she didn’t invite Virginia Roberts to Epstein’s house …

GM Says she did not invite Virginia to Epstein’s house. Per Maxwell, Virginia was a masseuse and (apparently) invited herself to the home and just showed up one day. GM says she didn’t recruit or invite any person under the age of 18 to Epstein’s house (except maybe children of friends).

A. “I did not invite Virginia Roberts. She came as a masseuse. “

Q. Who invited her to come as a masseuse? She just showed up at the front door?

A. Ms. Roberts held herself to be a masseuse and her mother drove her to the house.

Q. When did you first meet Virginia Roberts?

GM: “I don’t have a recollection of meeting Ms. Roberts.”

Virginia’s lawyer, Ms. McCawley: So you recall Ms. Roberts being brought to the home by her mother, is that your testimony?

A: That is my testimony.

Q. And that is the first time you met her?

A. Like I said, I don’t recall meeting her the first time. I do remember her mother bringing her to the house. … so the answer to the question is no.

Note: Maxwell says she did not take Virginia upstairs to meet Epstein and spent the entire time talking to her mother outside the house. Virginia Roberts has said in other interviews and depositions that she was sexually assaulted by Epstein and Maxwell on her first visit to Epstein’s home.

(To me, it’s interesting that Maxwell says she doesn’t recall meeting Virginia and can barely recall times she was around her, but she remembers spending at least 30 minutes to an hour talking to her mother in the driveway).

Q. Have you ever given a massage with Virginia Roberts in the room and Jeffrey Epstein?

Mr. Pagliuca: Object to the form and foundation. (Author’s note: To save space, I will now stop running these objections, which occurred after at least 90 percent of the hundreds of questions).

A: No.

Q: … from the time period of 1992 to 2009, did you ever participate in a massage with Jeffrey Epstein and another female? Have you ever given a massage to Mr. Epstein with a female that was under the age of 18?

A. Can you repeat the question?

Q. Yes. Have you ever given a massage to Mr. Epstein with a female that was under the age of 18?

A. No.

Q. Have you ever observed Mr. Epstein having a massage given by an individual, a female, who was under the age of 18?

A. No.

Q. Have you ever observed females under the age of 18 in the presence of Jeffrey Epstein at his home?

A. Again, I have friends that have children —

Q. … Have you ever observed a female under the age of 18 at Jeffrey Epstein’s home that was not a friend, a child -- one of your friend’s children?

GM: Again, I can’t testify to that because I have no idea what you are talking about.

Q. You have no idea what I’m talking about in the sense you never observed a female under the age of 18 at JeffreyEpstein’s home that was not one of your friend’s children, is that correct?

GM: How would I possibly know how (old) someone is when they are at his house. You are asking me to do that. I cannot possibly testify to that. As far as I’m concerned, everyone who came to his house was an adult professional person.

Q. Are you familiar with the police report that was used in this matter, the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein, has been produced as a document in this matter?

GM: I have seen a police report. (Maxwell Exhibit 1, police report, marked for identification.)

‘The younger the better” …

Q. You will see some redactions in this report, Ms. Maxwell, the redacted information is redacted because it reveals the name of a minor, someone who is under the age of 18.

… On page 28, in the third paragraph, about halfway down, it says, (Redacted) statedshe performed the massage naked. At the conclusion of this massage, Epstein paid (Redacted’s name) $200 for the massage. He explained, “I know you are not comfortable but I will pay you if you bring some girls.” He told her “the younger the better.” (Redacted name) stated (she) once tried to bring a 23-year-old to Epstein and he stated the female was too old.

Q. Have you heard Mr. Epstein use the phrase “the younger the better?”

A: I have no recollection of hearing that.

Q. Have you used the phrase in talking to (REDACTED) and asking her to recruit females for Mr. Epstein, “the younger the better?”

A. I believe I answered the later part of the question. The first part of the question, it’s impossible for me to recall events that took place 16 years ago but it doesn’t sound like something I would say.

Q. …. Are you testifying that you are unaware of any underage, under the age of 18, females coming to Jeffrey Epstein’s home to perform massages?

A. You need to straddle that question in a different time period. When I was there, at the time I was present, the people that gave Jeffrey, men and women who gave Jeffrey massages, were adults over the age of 18.

Q. Never in your time at any of Jeffrey Epstein’s homes were you present when a female under the age of 18 was there to give Jeffrey Epstein a massage?

A. I cannot answer yes or no, it’s not bounded by time. It’s entirely possible I could have been in a room or even in the vicinity of Palm Beach when somebody came and I would not know. How would I know when somebody was in the house. There is no way I can know.

Q. Did you stay at Jeffrey Epstein’s home when you were in Palm Beach?

A. Most of the time.

Q. So how is it that you wouldn’t know if there was a female in the home under the age of 18 if you were staying there?

A. Well, first of all, when I was staying there, the house is actually quite large and I have a very busy job and I had an office with a door so the door would be shut and I would be working. I’m not responsible for what Jeffrey does and I don’t always pay attention to what happens in the house. I’m very busy.

Q. So you’re testifying that you never observed a female under the age of 18 at Jeffrey Epstein’s West Palm Beach home?

A. I already answered that question.

Q. You didn’t answer my question.

GM: I did.

Q. (Virginia’s lawyer tries again): Did you observe a female under the age of 18 at Jeffrey Epstein’s home in Palm Beach?

A. Like I said, I work, I don’t sit there and watch people coming in and out of the house. cannot possibly tell you if I’m in the home that somebody was there that I did not see. I cannot comment on it; I have no idea.

Topless girls or women at the pool …

Q. Did you observe females at Jeffrey Epstein’s home that were laying out topless

age of 18 or younger at Jeffrey Epstein’s home in Palm Beach in the back of the home, in other word without a shirt on?

A. So that’s just another of Virginia’s lies. So let’s be clear, at the time when I was there and present, frequently at the house, it was unusual to see people without their clothes on.

Q. When you say unusual, did you observe people without their clothes at Jeffrey Espstein’s home?

A. Can I answer? Sometimes people in the privacy of a house and swimming pool, I have seen people from time to time take their top off. I have seen people from time to time do that. Very unusual. Naked people around the pool at any frequent period of time, I have never seen.

Q. Were they under the age of 18?

A. As I was saying, people when I was in the house, were of adult age, if they were children, friends of my family or friends that were there, they may well have been because I have nieces and nephews under the age of 18. I cannot testify to anybody else.

Just another one of Virginia’s many fictitious lies and stories to make this a salacious event to get interest and press. It’s absolute rubbish.

Ghislaine describes her work with Epstein …

A. My job included hiring many people. There were six homes. As I sit here, I hired assistants, I hired architects, I hired decorators, I hired cleaners, I hired gardeners, I hired pool people, I hired pilots, I hired all sorts of people.

In the course and a very small part of my job was from time to time to find adult professional massage therapists for Jeffrey. Jeffrey would, in fact hire them, after I visited these adult professionals at spas and asked if they did home visits.

Q. You are not answering my question. I’m asking you whether you ever met a female under the age of 18 that Jeffrey then hired as a masseuse?

A. First of all, Virginia Roberts who you are referring to, was a masseuse aged 17, we all now know, so your story that you keep using out (to) the the press that she was a 15 year old - you and I both know was a lie, correct?

A 13-year old that may have been at the house …

Q. Ms. Maxwell, when did you first meet (name redacted)?

A. I have no idea when I met her.

Q. Do you know how old she was when you met her?

A. I have no idea how old she was when I met her.

Q. Is it possible she was 13 years old when you first met her?

A: (Two lines of text redacted) … (X) may have been in the house when Jeffrey was in the house. I have no idea how old she was.

Q. I’m asking if (Redacted) was 13 years old when you first met her?

A. I have no idea.

Q. Did she look like a child when you first met her?

A. I don’t remember what she looked like at the time she was in the house.

Q. How many years have you known her?

A: I can only recall the last time I saw her.

Q: When was the first time you met her?

A. Again, I just told you, I don’t recall the first time I met her.

Q. Did (Redacted) travel with you on Jeffrey’s planes?

A: I wouldn’t remember if (Redacted) was on the plane or not.

Q. Did you ever have sex with (Redacted)?

A. No.

Q. Did you ever observe Jeffrey having sex with Redacted?

A. No.

Q: Were you aware that Jeffrey was having sexual contact with (Redacted) when she was 13 years old?

A. I would be very shocked and surprised if that were true.

Q. What was Nadia Marcinkova doing?

Answer: I have no idea what Nadia Marcinkova was doing. I din’t hire her and I don’t know what you are referring to. (Note: Nadia Marcinkova was a long-time “employee” of Epstein and is one of several Epstein “co-conspirators” who received immunity from future legal cases in Epstein’s plea deal from 2008-2009.

Q. … Have you flown on planes with Nadia Marcikova

A. I don’t recollect. I don’t know if I did.

Q. How many times have you flown on Jeffrey Epstein’s planes?

A. Too many times.

Q. More than 300?

A. I really couldn’t tell you how many … I can’t tell you how many … a lot.

Q. Did you ever fly with (Redacted)?

A. First of all, I don’t know how many flights (I made) with her. You are making stories up again as usual. And, secondly, if I was on a a flight with her, there would not be any reason why I would ask her how old she was.

(Note: VR’s attorney then asks about many other girls, whether they were at JE’s house, what they did for work, and if they flew on JE’s planes.)

****

Q. Are you a pilot?

A. I am.

Q. Have you flown with (Redacted)?

A. What do you mean by flown?

Q. Have you been on planes with her?

… Are you aware that (Redacted) was a co-conspirator, named as a co-conspirator in the case involving JE?

A. I am aware.

Q. Who paid (redacted)?

A. I have no idea.

Q. Did you arrange payment for any of the employees at the home?

A. What do you mean by arrange?

Q. Were you ever in charge or responsible for paying individuals at the home, that worked there?

A. People had salaries and they were paid by the office … Pool guys, gardeners, sometimes for massage therapy. They get paid between 100 and 200 dollars.

Q. Did any of the massage therapists who were at the home perform sexual acts for JE?

A. I don’t know what you mean by sexual acts.

Q. Did any of the massage therapists who were working at the home perform sexual acts, including touching the breasts, touching the vaginal area, being touched while Jeffrey is masturbating, having intercourse, any of those things?

A. I have never seen anybody have sexual intercourse with Jeffrey, ever.

(My Comment: In my opinion, this answer might be correct or factual. From my copious review of Epstein documents, it seems like Epstein almost always masturbated in his massage sessions, but didn’t, or rarely, participate in sexual intercourse.)

Q. I’m not asking about sexual intercourse. I’m asking about any sexual act, touching of the breast -- did you ever see -- can you read back the question?

A. I have answered your question.

VR lawyer: No you haven’t.

GM: Yes, I have.

VR Lawyer: You are refusing to answer the question.

GM: Let’s move on.

Q. I’m in charge of the deposition. I say when we move on and when we don’t.

***

Q. Are you familiar with a person by the name of (Redacted)?

A. I am.

Q. Has (Redacted) given a statement to police about you performing sexual acts on her?

A. I have not heard that.

(On Page 71, VR’s attorney asks several questions about “a laundry basket full of sex toys” which leads to an embarrassing description of different sex toys. Note: From the bottom of page 71 to the top of page 74 all pages are redacted for some reason.)

Q. Did you ever participate in sex with Virginia Roberts and Jeffrey Epstein?

A. I never ever at any single time at any point ever at all participated in anything with Virginia and Jeffrey. And for the record, she is an absolute total liar and you all know she lied on multiple things and that is just one other disgusting thing she added.

Q. Did you ever tell VR that you wanted her to have a cell phone so that she could be on call regularly?

A: I have no recollection of that conversation.

Q. How often did she come to the house?

A. What I can say is that I barely would remember her, if not for all of this rubbish, I probably wouldn’t remember her at all, except she did come from time to time but I don’t recollect her coming as often as she portrayed herself.

Q. How many massages would Jeffrey, on average, get a massage in a typical day?

A. About once a day.

Q. Would Virginia sleep at JE’s mansion when she was in NY?

A. I don’t recollect her being in New York and I have no idea where she slept.

Q. You don’t ever remember seeing Virginia Roberts in New York?

A. I would barely recollect her at all, except for this story.

Q. Are you aware that over 30 underage minors gave testimony to police that they were engaged in sexual acts during, quote-unquote, massages. … So you are aware that the police report contains reports from 30 underage girls?

A. I can’t testify to what the girls said. I can only testify to the fact that I read a police report that stated that.

Q. …. I’m not asking about Virginia. I’m asking if you are aware that there were over 30 underage girls who gave reports to police officers during the time you worked forJeffrey Epstein. … Are you saying these 30 girls are lying when they gave these reports to police officers?

A. I’m not testifying to their lies. I‘m testifying to Virginia’s lies.

Was Ghislaine ever Epstein’s girlfriend?

Q. Were you JE’s girlfriend in 2004?

A. Define what you mean by girlfriend.

Q. Were you in a relationship with him where you would consider yourself his girlfriend?

A. No.

Q. Did you ever consider yourself his girlfriend?

A. That’s a tricky question. There were times when I would have liked to think of myself as his girlfriend.

Q. When would that have been?

A. Probably in the early ‘90s.

Q. Have you ever said to anybody that recruiting other girls to perform sexual

massages for Jeffrey Epstein takes the pressure off you?

Q …Have you ever said to anybody that you recruit females —

A. I don’t recruit anybody.

Q. That’s an answer. So you never said that?

A. I’m testifying that I cannot testify to an actual language --

Q. It’s a yes or no.

A. I will not testify to an actual statement made 17 years ago, so I cannot.

…. Q. Have you ever said that to anybody?

A. I’m 54 years old so you are asking me in my entire life, what words are you

asking me in my entire life?

VR lawyer: Your entire life is limited by the time you were with Jeffrey, this is the question.

GM: Let’s time limit the question you are asking me.

Q. So from, let’s say, I think you said you started with him in 1992, is that correct, and finished with him in 2009. So from 1992 to 2009 have you ever said to anybody that you recruit other (females) to take the pressure off you to have sex with Jeffrey?

Foreign girls …

Q. Were there foreign girls who were brought to Jeffrey’s home by (Redacted) for the purposes of providing massages?

A. I am not aware of (Redacted) bringing girls. I have not no idea what you are talking about.

Q. You have never been around foreign girls who are under the age of 18 at Jeffrey’s homes?

A. I already testified about not knowing about underage girls.

Q. Did you provide any assistance with obtaining visas for foreign girls that were under the age of 18?

A. I’ve never participated in helping people of any age to get visas.

Q. … Was it Jeffrey’s preference to start a massage with sex?

A. I think you should ask that question of Jeffrey.

When Ghislaine first met Jeffrey …

Q. When did you first meet Jeffrey?

A. Some point in 1991.

Q. And did Jeffrey know your father?

A. No.

Q. In 1992, I know you gave me the description of the work that you were performing for him, how much was he paying you, do you remember?

A. I don’t recall.

Q. Do you know for example in 2001 how much he was paying you?

A. I don’t recall.

Q. Did it change over the years or did the payment remain the same?

A. I believe over the course of time it increased a little bit.

Q. … was … the work you were performing for Jeffrey, was that your sole income at that time? …can you give me a range on that, do you know was it over $100,000?

A. I just testified I don’t recall.

Q. You don’t don’t know if it was $500,000?

A: It was less than that. I believe it was between 100 and $200,000.

(GM also testifies that she lived in a townhouse in New York City that JE helped her obtain “through loans” but doesn’t remember details of the real estate transaction nor who owned the house.)

Q. Did (JE) purchase for you a helicopter during the time you were working for him?

A. It was his helicopter. (GM says she obtained her pilot’s license in ’98 or ’99.)

Share

Prince Andrew

Note: GM days she can’t recall when or how she first met Prince Andrew nor does she know how JE met him … but she didn’t introduce the two of them.

Q. Did you ever introduce (Redacted - obviously Prince Andrew) to Virginia in London?

A. I understand her story about (Prince Andrew) but again, her tissue of lies is extremely hard to pick apart what is true and what isn’t. Actually I wouldn’t recollect her at all but for her tissue stories about this situation.

Q. So did you ever introduce (Prince Andrew) to Virginia in London?

A. I have no recollection.

Q. Did Virginia ever stay at your home in London, your town home?

A. I know she claims she did but if you are asking me here today to remember specifically, I cannot.

Q. Do you remember taking a trip with Virginia to travel over to Europe, including London?

A. So I have seen her reports and I have seen the plane reports. I see she says she was on that (trip) but again, I really have no recollection of her.

Q. Did you know that she was 17 at the time of that trip.

A. I didn’t even know she was on that trip.

The famous photo …

Q. I’m showing you what we marked as Maxwell Exhibit 4. Can you take a look at that picture for me?

A. I’ve looked at it.

Q. Are you in that picture?

A. I am… Completely redacted text and then “… It is.”

Q. Do you recall Virginia being in your London Town home?

A. I do not.

Q. Do you recall going to dinner with (Prince Andrew), Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Roberts at any time?

A. I do not.

Q. I think I directed you to page regarding your London town home. Is that a picture that was taken at your London Town home?

A. I have no idea what this picture was taken. I know what she purports it to be but I’m not going to say that I do.

Q. Do the surroundings look like your London town home?

A. They are familiar.

Q. Do you know who took this picture?

A. I do not.

Q. Did Jeffrey Epstein take the picture?

A. I just testified I don’t know who took the picture.

Q. Did you observe (Prince Andrew) go into a room with Virginia alone in your town home?

A. I can’t recall. As I have said, no.

Flight logs

Q. Do you recall flying with Virginia on a flight with (Redacted) and Jeffrey Epstein at any time?

A. I don’t.

Q. How often did you fly on a plane with a 17 year old?

A. I have no idea what you are talking about, other than friends of mine that had kids.

Q. Did you regularly fly on Jeffrey’s plane with individuals who were under the age of 18?

A. Can you repeat the question?

… I regularly flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane but I cannot testify as to flying with people under the age. I don’t believe that I did.

Q. Why wouldn’t you remember flying with a 17 year old?

A. How would I know, one, that she is 17? How would you know that? How do you know I’m on the plane?

Q. Are you saying you are not on this flight, so this is a Palm Beach to Teterboro. This says the JE, GM (Redacted) and Virginia. The “GM “you are saying is not you?

A. How do you know the GM is me?

Q. Is it your testimony that on the flight logs when it represents GM that it is not you flying on the plane?

A. “GM” can stand for any level, it could be Georgina, George.

Q. Are there any people that flew with Jeffrey Epstein that had the initials GM?

A. I don’t know.

Q. Do you recall flying with Jeffrey Epstein on his plane over 300 times during the period of 1999 to 2005?

A. I cannot testify to how many times I was on his plane because that would just be impossible.

Q. So as you sit here today, you don’t believe you flew on that plane?

A. I’m not saying that. I’m just saying you cannot be sure that’s me.

Q. Do you have reason to doubt that when it says GM on these flight logs that that represents you?

A. I cannot testify to that. I’m just saying it may not be me.

(VR’s lawyer shows GM multiple flight logs with JE, GM “and then Virginia and then a certification.”

Q. So is it your testimony, in looking at that, that you do not believe that the GM represents you? … You don’t remember being on any of these flights with the initial GM?

A. I remember being on many flights. I cannot testify that is a flight I am on.

Q. Do you recall flying with those individuals from Palm Beach to the U.S. Virgin Islands?

A. I have no recollection of any individual flight you are pointing out here.You are talking about 2001, how many years ago is that?

VR lawyer: I’m asking the questions.

A. I’m not being difficult. I’m just asking; it’s like 14, 15 years ago, it’s impossible, I’m sorry.

Q. Let’s look at the next flight which G Maxwell from the Virgin Islands back to Palm Beach, JE, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Virginia Roberts, the same individuals on the above flight.

A. It doesn’t say my name, it has some initials.

Q. I understand, the initials GM. .… Do you recall flying on a plane, one of Jeffrey’s planes from the Virgin Islands to Palm Beach with Virginia Roberts?

A. I do not.

Q. Was there any other person that flew with JE with frequency during that time period in these logs that have the initials GM?

A. I would have to look at all the flight logs, I have no idea, I flew frequently ….I don’t see any other GMs but you have to understand that even if my name is on that record doesn’t mean I was on that flight

Q. So you are contesting the accuracy of the flight logs? …

(Virginia’s lawyer shows other flight logs to other locations)

A. I already testified that I don’t recall Virginia on any of these flights.

President Clinton …

Q. You did fly on planes, Jeffrey Epstein’s planes, with President Clinton, is that correct?

A. I have flown yes.

Q. Would it be fair to say that President Clinton and Jeffrey are friends?

A. I wouldn’t be able to characterize it like that.

Q. Are they acquaintances?

A. I wouldn’t characterize it.

Q. He just allowed him to use his plane?

A. I couldn’t characterize Jeffrey’s relationship.

Q. When you were on the plane with Jeffrey and President Clinton, did you observe Jeffrey and redacted (Clinton) talking.

A. I’m sure they did.

Q. Did they seem friendly?

A. I don’t recollect.

Trip to Thailand with someone …

Q. Do you recall why you went to Thailand?

A. I don’t recall.

Q. Who is (redacted)?

A. She I believe was a stewardess on this flight.

Q. Did she perform any massages on the flight?

A. I don’t recollect any massages …

Santa Fe, New Mexico trips …

(… In answer to one question, GM says, “there was a bed on one of his planes that folded out, yes.” She also said she went on these trips to work or supervise renovation or maintenance projects at Epstein’s six houses.)

Q. Would Virginia Roberts be on trips that were for the purpose of work and decorating the house?

A. You would have to ask Jeffrey what he brought her on the trip for.

Q. But she would travel with him when there was a work trip like this?

A. I can’t - I’m seeing that she is on this flight but I have no idea what she is doing; he invited her, it would not be my job.

Who took phone messages at the Palm Beach House and what were those messages about

Note: GM says she can’t remember the people who took the phone messages.

Q. I would like to direct your attention to the message right underneath it. Which says JE, redacted, Redacted and has a phone number and the message says, “wants to know if she should bring her friend (Redacted) tonight.” What is that message referring to?

A. I can’t possibly know.

Q. Did individuals at the house take messages for underage girls to come over and bring friends for the purpose of providing massages?

A. How would I possibly know what you are talking about?

Q. So, for example, in 2003, where was your primary residence, was it wherever Jeffrey was living and staying or was it independent of that?

… Q. Do you know (Redacted) was 15 at the time she left this message?

(GM says she doesn’t know these people taking messages. Virginia Roberts attorney pointed out “these are police reports and minor’s names have to be redacted for privacy purposes.”)

Q. Do you know that (Redacted) was 13 at the time she placed this call to Jeffrey?

A. I don’t know who (Redacted) is.

Q. Would Jeffrey regularly have 13-year-olds call and leave messages?

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

“Did Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse minors?”

Q. Knowing that you have the police report here and knowing about the criminal investigation, do you believe that Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused minors?

A. I can only go from what I know personally and what I know personally about what Virginia’s lies talked about. She is the only person I know that actually claimed that. And I can say with certitude that everything Virginia said was a lie.

Q. So you don’t know that JE served time for sexually abusing a minor.

A. I don’t believe that’s what he was sentenced for.

Q. Do you know that Jeffrey Epstein was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution.

A. I don’t know that he was convicted. I know he spent time in jail.

Q. Do you know that he spent time in jail related to an issue with a minor child?

A. I did not know that.

Q. What did you think he was spending time in jail for?

A. I only knew he went to jail for — it was alleged that he hired — had an underage prostitute.

Q. Do you believe Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused minors?

A. I can only testify to what I know. I know that Virginia is a liar and I know what she testified is a lie. So I can only testify to what I know to be a falsehood and half those falsehoods are enormous and so I can only categorically deny everything she has said and that is the only thing I can talk about because I have no knowledge of anything else.… Again, I just repeat, I can only go -- my belief is Virginia is a liar.

Q. What is that belief?

A. She is an absolute liar and everything she said is a lie and therefore, everything that stems from that is a lie.

VR lawyer: You are going to answer the question.

GM: I have already.

VR lawyer: No, you haven’t.

GM: I have.

I can only testify about Virginia who is an absolute total liar and you all know she is. She lied about her age, you know she lied about absolutely everything. So I can only go on what I know as a liar and she is a liar, an exaggerator, a fantasist and absolutely true terrible person.

Q. Leave aside Virginia … So the 30 other minor children in the police report are also telling lies about being sexually abused during massages with Mr. Epstein?

(Note: The give-and-take about Epstein abusing minors and Virginia, in Maxwell’s view, being an “absolute liar” goes on for pages.)

Maxwell sticks by her friend …

Q. Why did you continue to maintain contact with Jeffrey Epstein after he pled guilty?

A. I’m a very loyal person and Jeffrey was very good to me when my father passed away and I believe that you need to be a good friend in people’s hour of need and I felt that it was a very thoughtful, nice thing for me to do to help in very limited fashion which was helping if he had any issue with his homes, in terms of the staffing issues. It was very, very minor but I felt it was thoughtful in somebody’s hour of need.

Q. Did he continue to pay you during that time period?

A. I was paid a little.

Q. When you say a little, what you did mean by that?

A. I don’t recall exactly the amount.

Q. So in 2009 when you left him, what were you being paid?

A. I just told you, I don’t recall.

Q. Were you being paid $100,000?

A. I don’t recall.

Q. Were you paid over a million dollars?

A. I think I would remember over a million dollars …It was an amount of money less than $500,000.

Q. Did you have an attorney to consult with during the criminal investigation of Jeffrey Epstein?

A. I don’t believe I did.

***

(GM admits she used a computer at the Palm Beach house, but doesn’t know why this computer wasn’t at house when Police searched the house.)

Q. Why were the computers removed from the house before the search warrant was executed?

A. I have no knowledge of anything like that.

Q. So you can’t remember, is it your testimony you can’t remember one person that you took a picture of in either a naked or semi naked state?

A. I seriously cannot recall. I just don’t recall.

Q. Did you ever talk to JE about his criminal charges?

A. I never had a detailed conversation with him, as I recall.

Q. Not detailed, just did he explain anything that was happening to him?

A. I haven’t spoken to him for so long. I can’t possibly testify to what conversations had with him over the course of time.

Q. Did he talk to you about any of the girls that were making allegations against him other than Virginia?

A. You are talking about the police records again, all of that? … I have never had a conversation about those things.

Did Virginia say anything that was true?

Q. Did you also talk about what things that Virginia Roberts was saying that were true?

A. There isn’t anything that she said that was true.

Q. Nothing she said that you are aware of is true?

A. I think she is correct when she talks about what her name is.

Q. Anything else?

A. I’m sure there must be one or two other details but they are so far and few between, I would have to look in detail at all of her allegations to pinpoint what possibly could be true.

… (Later in deposition, Ghislaine answers: “We went through all the lies that you have sold to the papers and sold in general and we have analyzed her lies andyour lies and your inappropriate behavior in detail.”)

Q. Was (Virginia) lying when she said she met you at Mar-a-Lago?

A. Again I already testified I don’t recall meeting her at Mar-a-Lago.

Q. Are you saying that it’s an obvious lie that Virginia traveled on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplanes?

A. You have given me plane records that has her name on it but as I already testified those aren’t federally mandated things and I can see her name on it but that’s what I -- I told you I don’t recall her on any planes.

Q. … I’m asking you, is the fact that she said she traveled on Epstein’s planes an obvious lie?

A. I think we can probably say because you see her name on a plane record and she went from A to B, that would not be the obvious lie that I would pick.

More about Prince Andrew and the photo …

Q. Was it an obvious lie that she was at your house in London?

A. We can’t really establish the photograph and all that. I don’t know if that’s true, if that’s a real picture or not.

Q. So you dispute that you were actually photographed in your town home in London?

A. I don’t recognize that picture. I’m not sure if that’s a real picture or not.

Q. And have you talked to Redacted (Prince Andrew) about that picture?

A. We discussed Virginia’s entire tail and he asked me if he even knew her.

Q. So did (Prince Andrew) tell you that he did not have sex with Virginia Roberts?

A. He doesn’t even know who Virginia Roberts is.

Q. Did he tell you that he didn’t have sex with her?

A. It would be difficult to have sex with someone you don’t know.

Q. He may not remember her?

A. I think the inference is he didn’t know who she was, he didn’t have any recollection of her whatsoever.

Q. Has (Redacted, Prince Andrew) ever come to your London town home?

A. I do have a picture.

Q. Do you recall on the left-hand side having a railing that looks like that with sort of a bubble wood top?

A. I do.

Q. Are you aware that Jeffrey Epstein paid considerable amounts of money to settle lawsuits with the minor children that he had sexual contact with?

A. I have no knowledge of those.

Q. Is it a lie that you approached females to bring them to Jeffrey Epstein?

A. I don’t know what you are asking me.… You are not asking me a good question, sorry.

VR lawyer: You don’t get to choose the questions.

Q. Is it a lie that you approached females to bring them to Jeffrey Epstein for the purpose of performing massages? …. Did Jeffrey Epstein have a scheme to recruit underage girls to recruit them for sexual massages?

A. Can you ask it a different way?

Q. Did Jeffrey Epstein have a scheme to recruit underage girls for sexual massages if you know?

A. I don’t know what you are talking about.

Q. Would Jeffrey Epstein’s assistants arrange times for underage girls to come to the house for sexual massages?

A. What are you talking about? … Again, I read the police reports so this is all happening according to the police reports when I am no longer at the house so I can’t testify to what Jeffrey’s assistants did when this kind of activity as alleged in the reports.

Q. So you don’t know?

A. No.

Q. Ms. Maxwell, was it an obvious lie when Virginia said she was sent to Thailand by Epstein in September of 2002? … Is it an obvious lie when Virginia said she was given instructions to maintain telephone contact with you while she was in Thailand?

Statement to press in 2016

(Note: After the Prince Andrew story broke, Maxwell released a statement stating that Virginia was lying. This statement provided the basis of Robert’s Defamation Lawsuit.

Q. The question is, how did you arrive at the words that were put in that statement, if you can tell me without disclosing privileged communications?

A. I’m not sure that I can.

Q. Is the statement that you issued true?

Answer: What do you mean by that?

Q. The statement that’s in front of you, is it a true statement?

A. As in that Virginia is a liar?

Virginia lawyer: The words you put in there, is that …

A. Of course they’re true.

Q. Were you ever in a room with in New York in Jeffrey Epstein’s home where there was a puppet?

A. What sort of puppet are you asking about?

Q. Any kind of puppet.

A. You need to be more descriptive. I don’t know what you mean by puppet, there is hand puppets, all sorts of puppets.

Q. Do you recollect asking Virginia Roberts to sit on (Prince Andrew’s) lap with the caricature of Prince Andrew?

***

Q. The last time you spoke to Epstein (January of 2015, according to Maxwell), did you talk about Virginia Roberts?

A. I’m sure we did but I couldn’t recall the exact conversation.

Q. Do you have a joint defense agreement with Jeffrey Epstein?

A. I believe I do.

Q. Do you have a joint defense agreement with (Redacted - believed to be Prince Andrew)?

A. I don’t believe I do.

Miscellaneous, Massages in Florida …

Q. Would it surprise you to learn that the Federal Government found that some of the girls on this (phone directory) list under “massage, Florida” were under the age of 18?

Maxwell can’t remember most of the cars Epstein gave her …

Roberts’ attorney asks further questions about “gifts” Maxwell received from JE that might be valued at more than $50,000.

Q. Did Jeffrey Epstein ever buy you a car?

A. I really don’t recall. I can’t recall, it’s a long time ago.

Q. You can’t recall if Jeffrey Epstein ever bought you a car?

A. I believe he did buy me a car, I don’t recall how much it cost. I don’t recall any of the financial details of that.

Q. Were there any other gifts?

A. I don’t recall all the cars. There was a car back -- there was -- I don’t recall, I’m sorry.

Q. He supplied you with several cars?

A. I don’t recall details of the cars.

Q. Did he supply with you more than one car?

(Editorial Aside: These answers remind me of something Kamala Harris might say …)

A. Over the course of time, I’ve driven many cars.

Q. That Jeffrey provided to you?

A. They were cars that could be driven and I just don’t recall them.

Q. Were they in your name?

A. I don’t recall.

Q. You don’t recall if Jeffrey Epstein ever put a car in your name?

A. We are talking a long time ago, I really don’t recall.

Q. When is the last time you had a car from Jeffrey Epstein that you used?

A. 2000, 2001, 2002.

Q. Do you recall what kind of car that was?

A. I don’t recall, I’m sorry.

Doesn’t know how Epstein made his money or anything about his business …

Q. Do you know how Jeffrey Epstein made his money?

A. No.

Q. Was Redacted (almost certainly Les Wexler) one of his clients?

A. I have no idea.

Q. Do you know why Redacted (Wexler) sold the NY House or gave the NY house to Jeffrey, if you know?

A. I know nothing about that transaction.

A potential thermo-nuclear question thread …

Q. Do you know if Jeffrey Epstein had any relations with with the U.S. government either working for the CIA or the FBI in his lifetime?

A. I have no knowledge of that.

Q. Does JE have any affiliation with the Israeli government?

A. I have no knowledge of that.

Q. Do you know if he ever performed any work for the Israeli government?

A. I have no knowledge of that.

Q. Have you ever visited Israel with JE?

A. I’m sorry, I don’t recollect.

*** End Deposition at 6:43 p.m. ***

****

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.