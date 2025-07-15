Please note my last question, which I direct to our friends in the “watchdog” press.

It’s bizarre and surreal, but it occurs to me that no reporter in the world has ever asked President Trump (and, before him, “President” Biden), one question about the stunning increase in all-cause excess deaths that have been recorded since 2021.

If such a question was posed, the obvious follow-up question would be, “What do you think is causing these millions of extra deaths?”

A third question on the subject of all-cause deaths might be: “Mr. President, are millions of extra deaths an important subject for citizens and world leaders to address?”

The assumed answer to this question is obviously “No.” Still, this hypothetical bizarre-answer to a non-asked question would tell us everything we need to know about the “Twilight Zone” state of the world.

In a nutshell, the most important questions have not been asked in the past, aren’t being asked today and won’t be asked in the future.

Expressed as one of my Substack Maxims, the new postulate might be:

World leaders shall never be asked any question about important or significant world events.

Addendums to this Maxim would be:

If they are asked questions about significant events, officials do not have to answer.

Citizens or “citizen journalists” who do ask such questions will be made to suffer unpleasant consequences … or, simply ignored.

Most “taboo” questions will never reach the mainstream population.

Since so many questions are, indeed, taboo and will never be asked of world “leaders,” from time to time (as a public service) I like to provide examples of questions officials will never be asked and that, indeed, “watchdog” journalists will never ask.

Since this column would never end if I itemized all of the World’s Taboo Questions*, I largely restricted today’s questions to the subject of Covid, the “vaccines” and public health.

(Note: * = “See germane link in today’s Reader Comments.”)

Excess deaths are not news worthy …

“Mr. President, agency director, Congressional leader, Governor, Mayor, NGO and corporate CEOs, etc ….”

Is it true that in most nations all-cause deaths have exploded by unprecedented numbers since the Covid “vaccines” were rolled out?

In your opinion, is it possible the shots fully or partially explain this spike in “extra deaths?”

Do you believe “one death is too many?”

Would 20 million deaths be too many?

Is there anything that would make you call for the ban of these shots?

What would?

How many deaths would you have to attribute to the shots to ban the shots?

The Swine Flu non-precedent …

Did the U.S. government, in fact, ban the swine flu shots in 1976 after approximately 50 million citizens had received them?

How many citizens died from the Swine Flu Vaccine before this ban was implemented?

How many citizens have died from the Covid vaccines?

If your answer is “none,” what scientific and medical study do you base this on?

Is every vaccine death on VAERS bogus?

If they are, why did the government create the VAERS data base in the first place?

In your opinion, why did approximately 90 percent of Americans stop getting their CDC, NIH and FDA-recommended Covid “booster” shots?

Should citizens who have not gotten all of their shots still be banned from going to plays, sporting events or dining inside restaurants?

If they shouldn’t be banned today, why were hundreds of millions of citizens banned from doing these things four years ago?

Do you agree that non-elected public health bureaucrats should have the authority to cancel most “rights” denoted in the U.S. Bill of Rights if one bureaucrat declares a “public health emergency?”

Covid ‘cases’ and alleged deaths …

How many healthy children have died “from Covid?”

Of the PCR-test determined Covid cases, what percentage of these people never developed any medical symptoms?

Do you support or agree with the new CDC medical definition of a “case” as an individual who is perfectly healthy, or who had no symptoms that prevented him from participating in normal daily activities?

Approximately how many vaccinated global citizens later “tested positive” for Covid?

In your opinion, what is the correct definition of a “vaccine”?

Did this definition change and, if so, why?

Do you think anyone in America died in a hospital or nursing home due to government-imposed and Medical Association-endorsed Covid “treatment protocols?”

If you agree, ballpark figure, how many victims might this be? Could it be more than 100,000?

Should the families of these victims have the right to sue hospitals* or the government that implemented these protocols (which included copious cash bonuses)?

If they can’t do this, why can’t they?

If you believe victims of medical homicides should not be allowed to sue people and organizations that killed their loved ones, why have you reached this opinion?

I’m, perhaps, the only journalist in the world who would ask “Early Spread” questions …

How many American citizens experienced “Covid-like” symptoms* before the first confirmed case was identified in America on January 17, 2020?

Do you think any of these citizens could have had Covid?

If you don’t think this is possible, why are you so convinced this didn’t happen?

Has anyone from the government or public health agencies investigated* any of these possible early cases?

Why did almost 3,000* American schools close (due to rampant illnesses and absences) in the months before the lockdowns?

Why did 60 percent of the sailors* on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier test positive for Covid antibodies in April 2020?

Why did only one of the approximately 4,500 previously-infected sailors die, allegedly, “from Covid?”

Why was the Covid Infection Fatality Rate on the Roosevelt (1-in-4,500) 4.5 times lower than the flu IFR (1-in-1,000)?

Is it possible Covid is no more “deadly” than the common flu, perhaps less deadly?

What actually happened to the one sailor who reportedly died from Covid?

Another way to determine the IFR from a large population cohort and a couple of flu shot questions …

How many employees of the CDC, FDA and NIH have died from Covid since February 2020?

If any died, who were they? What’s their names? How many employees work at these agencies; isn’t it more than 40,000? What was the Covid IFR among public health employees who developed Covid?

Why did “Covid deaths” explode only after the lockdowns to prevent cases and spread?

Why did this respiratory virus, with symptoms identical to the cold and flu, only become “deadly” in the Spring months of 2020?

Why did “Covid deaths” explode even more in the winter of 2020-2021 - the second year of virus spread - and after large percentages of the population had been vaccinated?

What percentage of Americans who became sick and were admitted to hospitals in the winter of 2020-2021 (and later died) had received that year’s flu “vaccine?”

Could the new flu vaccines have been a mass killer?

Do you still support everyone getting their flu shot?

If so, why?

Have “flu deaths” or “cases” gone down since 50 percent of the population (and 70 percent of senior citizens) started getting them decades ago?

*** (I’m not sure, but if Socrates was still alive, he might share this disptach.) ***

This might be the Mother of All Taboo Questions …

Mr. President, have you ever heard of the “embalmers’ clots*?”

If not, why not?

None of your medical advisors have told you that hundreds of embalmers report they have found these grotesque-looking substances in 20 to 40 percent of the bodies they are embalming?

Have you looked at any of these pictures? If so, these don’t disturb you or haven’t motivated you to launch an investigation into what’s causing these white, fibrous things?

If experts say these “clots” are real and are caused by the “vaccines,” would this motivate you to ban the shots?

What, if anything, would/might cause you to ban these clots?

A seafood dinner at Capt. Anderson’s* to the reporter brave enough to ask this question …

Did your first wife, perhaps, “die suddenly” from a cardiac event or stroke event caused by the shots and, perhaps, not die from a “fall down the stairs?”

Shouldn’t this possibility at least be investigated?

Have you ever read Mark Crispin Miller’s Substack* that’s chronicled tens of thousands of people who might have “died suddenly?”

Have you ever watched one of the many videos* that shows videos or news headlines of thousands of young, healthy athletes who died suddenly?

If you haven’t, why haven’t you? If you have, what’s your comment?

One might think cancer questions wouldn’t be taboo, but they are …

Have new cancer cases, recurring cancer cases, and “turbo cancer” cases and deaths exploded since 2021 or not?

Are you curious about what’s causing this?

Have the number of stillbirths and miscarriages increased significantly since 2021?

Are the number of live births that have occurred since 2020 smaller in the cohort of vaccinated mothers than in the cohort of unvaccinated mothers?

Are birth and death statistics even worth analyzing or discussing in public debates?

Why does the government even compile these statistics if journalists or citizens are not allowed to make inferences from this data?

If two possible measles deaths are world-wide news, why aren’t hundreds of thousands or millions of miscarriages and stillbirths not news?

If autism* is definitely not being caused by vaccines, what explains the fact that diagnoses of children on the autism spectrum have exploded since virtually the entire population had to get scores of vaccines before they turned 8?

Is it possible vaccines cause SIDs? All of these tens of thousands of deaths were caused by babies who simply weren’t sleeping on their backs?

How many unvaccinated Amish have died from Covid or how many unvaccinated Amish children are afflicted by autism?

Why aren’t the Amish used as a “control group” in any vaccine studies?

Big Pharma = World’s Biggest Advertiser

Why do you think Big Pharma purchases 25 to 50 percent of the TV commercials on TV?

Do you really think these companies are buying these spots to increase demand for 100 Pharma products (which no TV viewer can run out and buy in a store)?

Following the money on the ‘fact checkers’ …

Why are “fact-checkers” like NewsGuard and MediaMatters really publishing their fact checks … and recruiting hundreds of corporate clients and recruiting scores of wealthy donors from major Foundations?

Is it possible these organizations are trying to persuade even more companies to de-monetize, censor and intimidate citizen journalists (e.g. people who ask the wrong questions?)

Who provides funding for most fact checkers?

Who funds (or doesn’t fund) most citizen journalists?

What groups have more money and resources (and, thus, influence)?

When a fact-checking organization debunks a claim made by citizen journalists or a skeptical public figure, what “sources” do these organizations use to debunk these articles, statements and claims?

Who is fact-checking the CDC, FDA, NIH and every agency of world government?

Have these officials and the guidance they issue - or the policies they enact - ever been wrong and caused harm to large numbers of citizens?

Why can’t citizen journalists ask questions that suggest that, perhaps, all of the “authorized narratives” have been wrong or at least dubious?

Why are only citizen journalists accused of spreading misinformation and disinformation when citizen journalists don’t have access to the mainstream media and don’t work in government or big bureaucratic organizations?

And we shouldn’t ignore the world’s vital truth-seekers …

How many salaried journalists work in the corporate mainstream media? Isn’t this number at least 40,000 people?

How many of these 40,000 “news” professionals and “truth-seekers” have asked any of the questions posed in this article?

Why won’t they ask any of these questions?

If journalists who are supposed to ask tough and important questions of people with absolute power never do this, what good are they performing for society?

How do they look at themselves in the mirror every morning?

