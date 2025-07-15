Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
INDEX OF LINKS THAT SUPPORT SOME OF MY QUESTIONS ...

Latest Mark Crispin Miller dispatch on “died suddenly” victims …

https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-june-30-july-7-2025

****

Video of Athletes collapsing (one of many, most of which have been shadow-banned) …

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eK1WHOWIKBc&rco=1

***

Record number of School Closings BEFORE official Covid

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/i-scooped-the-lancet-and-cdc-by-nine

***

Hospital protocol deaths, one tragic case study (CHD story on Down syndrome victim)

https://tdefender.substack.com/p/grace-schara-wrongful-death-trial-jury-sides-hospital?utm_source=substack&utm_campaign=post_embed&utm_medium=web

***

Covid Symptoms SHOULD have mattered:

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/ignore-the-experts-covid-symptoms

***

Embalmers’ Clots overview by Vesa Reports

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/white-clots-overview

***

Autism is a thermo-nuclear topic (by Jeffrey Tucker at Brownstone)

https://brownstone.org/articles/vaccines-autism-and-brownstone/

***

Censorship, or silencing the key dissidents, is the key to the operation …

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/why-censorship-is-the-most-important

***

Official have Never investigated early spread:

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/theory-officials-intentionally-concealed

***

Are doctors legally liable for vaccine injuries (Dr. McMillan interview with a lawyer):

https://philipmcmillan.substack.com/cp/160147581

***

Top 150 Covid Contrarian Citizen Journalists (A sample of writers doing the work the captured MSM journalists will never do):

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/the-top-100-covid-contrarianfreedom

***

Examples of More Taboo Stories the MSM won’t cover

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/taboo-stories-for-the-msm-a-partial

***

An excellent and succinct summary of “early spread evidence” from Courageous Discourse Substack, written by stellar citizen journalist Nicolas Hulscher.

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/courageous-discourse-courageously

***

USS Teddy Roosevelt antibody study produced blockbuster (if ignored) findings.

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/exclusive-first-confirmed-cases-in?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

***

Dinner at Captain Anderson’s seafood restaurant - prize for a journalist who asks a brave or taboo question ..

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/family-outing-to-pc-shows-alls-not

Bill Rice, Jr.
I can report a positive trend on my own Substack.

My "total traffic" metric for the past 3 days is 28,000, which might go over 30,000 by the end of the day.

I was averaging about 3K to 4K page views per day before that.

Thanks to all my readers and everyone who has shared my dispatches, via Note re-stacks, cross-posts or social media.

Note: A Steve Kirsch cross-post must explain this major boost in traffic so, again, thank you, Steve.

