If Robert Reich is the liberal Substack King, Matt Taibbi is the King of “Our” Team.

Below I rank and list the top 100 Substack newsletters which meet my subjective labels of newsletters produced by “Covid Contrarian” and/or “Freedom” authors.

From this “leaderboard,” readers can identify writers who’ve achieved a degree of prominence or influence by challenging authorized Covid narratives and/or who have become noteworthy critics of myriad Status-Quo narratives.

Key take-aways …

(Note: Points followed by an asterisk* will be developed in a series of addendum notes in the Reader Comments section.)

Covid Contrarian or “Freedom” writers comprise THE most prominent subset of authors on Substack, a writers platform of, perhaps, more than 18,000 authors* who reach more than 35 million readers or users.

Per my estimate, approximately 20 to 25 percent of Substack’s estimated 18,000 authors could be described as “Covid contrarians” or “freedom” writers. This would mean the total number of such authors might be approximately 4,500.

Today’s “leaderboard” identifies the top 1 and 2 percent of this subset of authors.

Based on informed extrapolations, approximately 42 newsletter authors in this list generate a gross income of at least $50,000/year. (The average income of Americans is approximately $62,000).

Note: If the “paid” ratio of newsletter authors is at least 4 percent, writers with at least 25,000 total subscribers have at least 1,000 paid subscribers - a level that would allow them to gross at least $50,000/year from their Substack writing.

These extrapolations infer that more than 99 percent of “Contrarian” Substack authors are not using this platform to generate the primary source of income for their families.

Expressed differently, fewer than 1 percent of Substack’s “Covid Contrarian” or “Freedom” writers make an income that would approach or exceed the national average (or a common salary for a journalist employed by “corporate media.”)

The assumption is these authors are motivated by “making a difference” or “contributing to a conversation” they believe is important.

Another disturbing assumption: It’s likely that no talented and accomplished authors on this list would be hired by a mainstream media news organization.

Unexamined in today’s dispatch is the question of whether the growth metrics of these authors have remained constant or perhaps slowed … or, as is the case with my “paid subscribers,” recently “fallen off a cliff.”

My 90-day “growth” in Paid Subscribers. Professional cliff divers from Acapulco are practicing from the perch on the far right of this graph.

A few notes on methodology …

Authors are listed and ranked according to “total subscribers.”

Except for a handful of authors (noted below), total subscriber numbers can be found by simply clicking on a Substack author’s name.

Substack also designates authors who have “hundreds” or “thousands” or “tens of thousands” of paid subscribers by placing an orange checkmark next to name of the newsletter titles.

A project like this will invariably include embarrassing omissions. No omissions were intentional.

Readers are encouraged to check back periodically to view a revised/updated list.

Substack also produces “leaderboards” of top content-creators in a variety of categories.

For my project, the most important Substack leaderboard is the platform’s list of authors in the “health-politics” category. Many of the authors listed below are also included in this category. (“Science” and “Politics” are other popular Substack categories with “leaderboard” rankings.)

My list and Substack’s rankings include many disparities. For reasons developed in my addendum notes, I think my list provides better or more-interesting data. (I was particularly struck by the sizable number of authors who don’t show up on any Substack “leaderboards” - for example, my own Substack newsletter).

A note about “Covid contrarians” and Matt Taibbi

Many writers no doubt started Substack newsletters to document Covid lies, but ultimately produced volumes of content about numerous other unreported scandals and false narratives.

The first entry in my list, Matt Taibbi, has referenced dubious Covid memes in his articles and podcast episodes. However, this subject is not the main focus of Taibbi’s journalism or commentary.

Still, when it comes to producing content that highlights alarming trends towards authoritarianism, Taibbi is the undisputed king of “our” team of writers.

A note about the Left’s roster of Substack authors …

I started this project after I noted, with alarm, the huge (and rapidly-growing) subscription numbers of Robert Reich.

As one of my astute subscribers noted, the “popularity” of liberal Substacks like those of Reich, Dan Rather and Your Local Epidemiologist is perhaps best explained by the fact there are far fewer “gathering places” for liberals on Substack.

That is, compared to writers on “our side,” these subscription numbers are larger because far fewer statist or “comply-or-else” Substack authors felt compelled to create Substack newsletters.

As others have noted, those interested in “officially-sanctioned” content can simply read their local newspaper or popular mainstream websites.

The “Covid Contrian” pool is clearly much deeper and larger; subscribers interested in this content have far more choices.

Expressed differently, writers like myself face much greater competition than authors like Mr. Reich.

Also, subscriber numbers are not necessarily the same thing as “total number of readers” or “page views.”

Above, I point that most writers shown in today’s list are not working for money.

Another important goal of writers is to reach as many readers as possible. At different points in their Substack careers, most newsletter authors listed below have reached large numbers or readers - figures much greater than their subscriber numbers. (I’ll add an Addendum Note that cites examples from my writing career).

Where do I rank on this list?

Per results of this research project, my newsletter is tied for 68th place on this Top-100 list.

If approximately 4,500 authors produce similar content, my ranking puts me in the 98.5 percentile of this cohort of authors.

I’m flattered to be included in the upper echelons of the group of brave, dedicated and ultra-talented writers who are producing much-needed content that will never be produced by “journalists” working in the captured mainstream media.

The Top 100 Covid Contrarians …

Total Subscribers Per numeric range:

200K +: 5

100K to 163K+: 4

60K to 99K: 9

30K to 59K: 16

10K to 30K: 25

5K to 9.9K: 16

1.3K to 4.9K: 25

1 to 1.3K: Not currently known by the public; perhaps thousands.

***

495K (1) …

1. Matt Taibbi (“Racket News”): 494,900+

347K to 393K (2) …

2. Dr. Joseph Mercola: 392,900+

3. Dr. Robert Malone (“Who is Robert Malone?”): 347,000

200K to 257K (2) …

4. Steve Kirsch: 256,900

Alex Berenson didn’t need to work at The NY Times after all.

5. Alex Berenson (“Unreported Truths”): 244,000

100K to 163K (4) …

6. A Midwestern Doctor (“The Forgotten Side of Medicine”): 162,900

I met Jeff Childers at an event in Huntsville. He is as funny at the speaker’s podium as he is at his word processor.

6. Jeff Childers (“Coffee and Covid”): 162,900

8. Courageous Discourse with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake: 127,000+

9. Dr. Naomi Wolf (“Outspoken”): 108,900

80K to 100K (2) …

10. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (“Medical Musings”): 99,900+

11. The Vigilant Fox: 91,900+

60K to 80K (7) …

Covid Contrarians, like Jessica Rose, are far more interesting than the stenographers of the Authorized Narratives.

12. Jessica Rose (“Unacceptable Jessica”): 78,900+

13. Dr. William Makis (“Covid Intel”): 73,000+

14. James Roguski: 69,900+

15. Rand Paul Review: 64,900+

16. Emerald Robinson (“The Right Way”): 63,900+

Note: Ms. Robinson’s site includes a blurb that her newsletter is “the No. 1 Conservative blog on Substack.” If this is accurate, a candidate for No. 1 “liberal” author on Substack (Robert Reich) has 8.13 X more subscribers (519,900).

17. Igor’s Newsletter (By Igor Chudov): 62,900+

18. Eugyppius (“A Plague Chronicle”): 61,900+

40K to 60K (10) …

19. Breggin Alerts (Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin): 58,900+

20. Dr. Sircus: 56,900+

21. Dr. Panda’s Newsletter: 54,900+

22. el gata malo (“bad cattitude”): 52,900+

23. Sasha Latypova (“Due Diligence and Art”): 51,900+

The Powers the Be made a terrible mistake when they took away the medical license of Dr. Meryl Nass, who went on to become one of the most influential Substack authors in the world.

24. Dr. Meryl Nass (“CHAOS Newletter”): 47,900+

25. Mark Crispin Miller (“News from Underground”): 46,900+

26. Margaret Anna Alice (“Through the Looking Glass”): 42,900

27. Dr. Paul Alexander: 41,900+

27. The Corbett Report (By James Corbett): 41,900+

30K to 40K (6) …

29. Toby Rogers (“UTobian”): 37,900+

29. Katherine Watt (“Bailiwick News”): 37,900+

31. Lioness of Judah Ministry (“Exposing the Darkness”): 36,900+

31. Dr. Tess Lawrie, PhD (“A Better Way”): 36,900+

31. Mathew Crawford (“Rounding the Earth Newsletter”): 36,900+

Paul Thacker is an expert on how Washington D.C. really works.

34. Paul D. Thacker (“The Disinformation Chronicle”): 30,900+

20K to 30K (9) …

35. Celia Farber (“The Truth Barrier”): 29,900+

35. Jay Bhattacharya/Ray Arora (“The Illusion of Consensus”): 29,900+

35. Joel Smalley (“Dead Man Talking”): 29,900+

38. The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter: 25,900+

39. Maryanne Demasi Reports: 24,900+

39. James Howard Kunstler (“Clusterfuck Nation”): 24,900+

41. Megan Redshaw (“Truth & Triage”): 21,900+

42. Justin Hart (“Rational Ground”): 20,900+

42. Walter Kirn (“Unbound”): 20,900+

10K to 20K (16) …

44. Interest of Justice: 19,900+

45. Norman Fenton and Martin Neil (“Where are the numbers?”): 18,900+

46. Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0: 17,900+

47. The Real Dr. Judy Data: 15,900+

48. PharmaFiles by Aussie17: 14.9K+

49. Jefferey Jaxen (of “HighWire”): 13,900+

50. WMC Research (By Walter M. Chestnut): 12,900+

50. Dr. Mike Yeadon: 12,900+

50. Sharyl’s Substack (By Sharyl Attkisson): 12,900+

50. Lies are Unbekoming (By Unbekoming): 12,900+

Rebeka Barnett writes ‘Dystopian Down Under’

54. Rebekah Barnett (“Dystopian Down Under”): 11,900+

54. The Real CdC’s Newsletter (By Coquin de Chien): 11,900+

54. Ian Miller (“Unmasked”): 11,900+

54. World Council for Health: 11,900+

58. Doc Malik (“Honest Health”) 10,900+

58. Dr. Philip McMillan (“Vejon”): 10,900+

7K to 10K (8) …

60. Sonia Elijah Investigates: 9,900+

61. Denis Rancourt (“Denis’s Substack”): 9,000+

62. No College Mandates Newsletter (By Lucia Sinatra): 8,600+

63. Sam Husseini: 8,100+

64. Gerald Posner (“Just the Facts”): 7,900+

Note: In a recent article, Posner noted that his subscriber numbers increased by “60 percent” in 2024.

65. John Dee’s Almanac: 7,600+

66. James Hill, M.D.: 7,400+

66. Peter’s Newsletter (By Peter Halligan): 7,400+

***

5K to 7K (8) …

Jenna McCarthy, one of the smartest and funniest writers on Substack, has 6,500+ total subscribers.

68. Jessica Hockett (“Woodhouse76”): 6,900+

68. Bill Rice, Jr’s Newsletter: 6,900+

70. Conspiracy Sarah: 6,700+

71. Jenna McCarthy (“Jenna’s Side”): 6,500+

72. Simulation Commander (“Screaming into the Void”): 6,200+

73. Mark Oshinskie (“Dispatches from a Scamdemic”): 5,700+

74. Dan Fournier (“Inconvenient Truths”): 5,600+

75. Ashmedai (“Resisting the Intellectual Illiteratti”): 5,100+

3K to 5K (12) …

76. Kyle Young (“The Secular Heretic”): 4,900+

77. Excess DeathsAU: 4,800+

77. Ben Bartee (“Armageddon Prose”): 4,800+

79. Deep Dives and Articles by Gummi Bear: 4,800+

80. Nurses Notes (By Kimberly Overton, RN): 4,500+

80. Lawyer Lisa’s Substack: 4,500+

82. Sayer’s Substack (By Sayer Ji): 4,200+

Note: Ji started this Substack only five months ago on Aug. 12, 2024.

83. Brownstone Insights (Content from Brownstone writers): 4,100+

Note: This Substack newsletter should not be confused with Brownstone’s website proper.

84. Franklin O’Kanu (“Unorthodox”): 3,600+

85. Jonathan Engler (“Jonathan’s Substack”): 3,200+

86. Lloyd Miller (“Lloyd’s Newsletter”): 3,000+

86. Stop Mandatory Vaccination: 3,000+

1.3K to 3K (13) …

Brownstone Fellow Debbie Lerman has 2,700+ subscribers, a figure that will hopefully continue to grow.

88. Thorsteinn Siglaugsson (“The Edge of Reason”): 2,900+

88. Citizen Satirist (“Tales from the Great Reset”): 2,900+

90. Debbie Lerman: 2,700+

90. Dee Dee (“Observations from a Nurse”): 2,700+

92. Okay Then News (By Raphael Lataster, PhD): 2,600+

92. Shrew Views (By Todd Hayen, PhD, RP): 2,300+

Catherine Austin Fitts became a “Stacker” just 10 weeks ago.

94. Catherine Austin Fitts (“The Solari Report”): 2,100+

Note: Newsletter was started 10 weeks ago.

95. Reid D. Sheftall, M.D. (“First Principles”): 2,000+

95. Health Uncensored: 2,000+

95. JJ Starry (“The Stark Naked Brief”): 2,000+

98. Laura Kasner (“Clotastrophe”): 1,900+ (updated)

99. Transcriber B: 1,600+

100. Patrick.Net Memes: 1,300+

Subscriber numbers not available …

Note: I’m not sure why a few Substack newsletters don’t include subscriber numbers.

Ann Coulter

Note: Coulter, one of the world’s best-known conservative writers, does have an orange checkmark next to her site’s name and the message she has “thousands of paid subscribers.” Except for one recent (excellent) article on Covid frauds, Coulter has not been particularly conspicuous in the universe of “Covid Contrarian” writers.

Karen Kingston (“The Kingston Report”)

Note: Kingston’s site is No. 11 on Substack’s leaderboard in the the “health-politics” category. Kingston and Coulter would certainly be in my subset of authors who are (probably) making much more than $50,000 year from their Substack writing.

Don Surber (a retired newspaper reporter and critic of the MSM).

Sage’s Newsletter (By Sage Hana).

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

By the Numbers:

42 - Approximate number of Substack newsletters in this list who have 25,000 or more subscribers. Members in this group probably generate at least $50,000/year (gross) from their Substack writing. Note: This figure includes Ann Coulter and Karen Kingston, whose subscriber numbers are not published by Substack.

78 - Number of Substack authors in the Covid Contrarian/Freedom market who have at least 5,000 total subscribers (also includes Coulter, Kingston and Sage Hana.)

4.351 million - Approximate number of cumulative subscribers listed in this Top 100 list (not including Coulter, Kingston and Sage Hana).

Important note: This figure would include many duplicate subscribers as almost every Substack subscriber subscribes to multiple sites (some readers subscribe to more more than 100 newsletters). The “real market” of readers interested in articles produced by “Covid contrarians” or “freedom writers” is, thus, not known. I’d be very interested in learning the number of unique individuals who subscribe to sites like these.

17,000 - According to multiple sources including Substack, the number of authors who publish a Substack newsletter. Note: This statistic has no doubt grown since this number was first cited in published reports. My guess is 20 to 25 percent of Substack authors might meet the “Covid contrarian” or “freedom writer” label.

35 million - Number of Substack subscribers or “users.” Note: This statistic is also dated.

(I greatly appreciate the free and paid subscribers who have allowed me to grow my writer brand on Substack.)

