Many people realize who controls the key narratives that produce the policies and mandates that govern the masses. However, probably not enough people appreciate the priority these organizations have placed on neutralizing the voices of the “adults in the room” who are onto them.

A recurring theme in my writing is that powerful and evil organizations seek to control the population of the world by creating and disseminating false or dubious narratives intended to create great fear in the masses.

The same people and organizations also go to great lengths to conceal stories/scandals that, if exposed, would reveal their duplicitous/diabolical true character.

While I argue society would benefit greatly if more people possessed the critical thinking abilities to identify and dismiss fear narratives that are contrived and irrational, certain developments in the world are genuinely frightening and should be feared.

In the last sentence of my last article, I identified a “Fear Narrative” that, at least to me, is legitimate. I ended this article by identifying one conclusion that scares me more than anything.

The public, I opined, should “be afraid, very afraid … that every important truth-seeking organization is completely captured.”

My main point, the scary one, is that any story with the potential to change legions of authorized fear narratives cannot be honestly reported or investigated by any organization that’s supposed to identify important truths.

It’s abundantly clear to me that these organizations, including the “watchdog” Fourth Estate, actually exist to conceal important truths, not expose them.

I highly-recommend this article …

Yesterday, I also read with interest an important article published at Rebekah Barnett’s Substack. In this article, Rebekah highlighted an effort of herself and colleagues to show how extensive the Censorship Industrial Complex has become. (The article also says American leaders led this global “narrative control” project).

In reading this article, it occurred to me that the overriding objective of these organizations and projects is the effort to make it far more difficult for citizens to realize when they’ve been duped by their leaders.

This objective might be summarized as follows:

“Now that we’ve scared enough people to be able to control their thinking and behavior, it’s very important that we also create a system that makes it almost impossible for people to realize the Fear Narratives we created were false and contrived all along.”

The goal of the Censorship Industrial Complex and now-ubiquitous “fact-checking” organizations is to neutralize or minimize the influence of every person who does possess the ability to see what’s really occurring.

Fortunately, “adults in the room” still exist in the world. Unfortunately - and by design - these wise citizens do not possess influence of a degree sufficient enough to harpoon bogus and toxic false narratives.

When someone thinks about all of this and connects the right dots, one realizes the project to protect dubious fear narratives is both massive and diabolical.

It turned out that the people with the motive and means to produce Fear Narratives also possessed the means and motivation to produce a system that labeled skeptics as “spreaders of disinformation and misinformation,” people who should be cancelled and whose views should be suppressed, dismissed or discredited.

*** (I admit my essays on topics like this don’t reach enough people to really matter, an outcome I think might also be “by design.” Still, for some reason, I keep adding the share button to my articles.) ***

It takes organizations with tremendous power and real influence to spread disinformation …

It’s worth noting that skeptics like myself do not reach enough people to create any narrative that might go viral (a prerequisite to slay dubious narratives).

However, those aligned with the State or the Establishment do possess this capability.

The people and organizations that are really spreading toxic disinformation, misinformation and propaganda work for Big Government, Big Science and Big Media, organizations that, more-accurately, might be labelled “Big Narrative Control.”

***

Circling back to today’s theme, these organizations and individuals are also motivated by fear.

Above all else, what they fear is being exposed as liars, scoundrels and perpetrators of “crimes against humanity.”

However, as long as the views of skeptics and dissidents never “go viral,” the grave threat these people must fear will never materialize.

This is why I’ve concluded that the most important operation to the world’s captured leadership classes are projects designed to produce Orwellian levels of censorship.

To reiterate …

The way the modern world is structured and operates, it’s almost impossible to debunk a bogus and toxic Fear Narrative.

It seems to me that the Powers that Be profit … first from creating bogus fear narratives but, secondly, they must must implement a system that makes it impossible to discredit or debunk these bogus Fear Narratives.

The first project - creating Fear Narratives powerful enough to control the world - requires saturation media coverage and a conspiracy of numerous like-minded accomplices.

The second project - protecting these fear narratives from powerful rebuttals of wise “adults in the room” - involves simply not publishing any stories that would expose fraudulent or hoax narratives.

In Part 2 of this essay, I’ll present numerous example of Taboo Off-Limits Stories. These are investigations that never take place and stories that will never be published.

My list includes a dozen examples of “taboo” Covid topics (to cite one example: the “embalmers’ clots”) … but most of my examples of “stories that will never be written” have nothing to do with Covid.

At least for myself, it’s stunning to quantify - via examples in a list - the number of important stories that must NOT be written or investigated.

Furthermore, I’ve come to believe that every editor and journalist at every corporate news organization intuitively knows the subjects and topics that are off-limits to authentic truth-seeking journalism.

When I think about the massive number of journalists and “leaders” who know all the scandals that can and should never be exposed, I do become very afraid.

It’s impossible for anyone (or society) to solve a problem if nobody knows a problem exists.

Or, perhaps more accurately expressed, if every crisis that’s supposed to alarm or scare the population was, in fact, contrived by people and organizations who seek only greater control, power and wealth … more people should know this.

Until this revelation occurs to enough people, the world’s truth-concealing leaders are going to continue to lead the “sheeple” closer to a cliff.

For our own self-preservation and the futures of our children and grandchildren, the real spreaders of disinformation and diabolical propaganda must, somehow, be exposed.

