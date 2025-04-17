Wuhan, the “Chicago of China.” The official narrative says everything started in this city … but when has the official narrative ever been right?

My project to compile evidence of possible virus spread at the Wuhan World Military Games (WMG) got my mind firing and made me consider several inferences that would flow from this hypothesis. It also made me circle back to several key observations from my 5-year investigation into early spread.

Today’s thought exercise should give readers an idea of how one “contrarian” citizen journalist has tried to connect several disparate “dots.”

In this thought exercise, I ponder …

What earlier spread in Wuhan might mean (and why I think Ron Unz’s theory about “seeding” at the WMG might be possible, but has logic hurdles due to early spread evidence.

The article references several Americans, who were not at these Games, who have even more compelling evidence of early infections.

I also point out that unusual outbreaks of “pneumonia-like” illnesses were occurring all over the world in late 2019.

I try (again) to highlight the significance of the Red Cross Antibody Study.

I also show that that, like “authorities” and “experts,” members of the corporate mainstream press are also not interested in investigating - and then “confirming”- likely early cases, a take-away that suggests an even deeper and more sinister conspiracy to conceal the truth.

Lastly, in my on-going project to out hypocritical “watchdog” journalists, I share some personal info that tells me The Wall Street Journal is obviously captured.

With this piece, I’ve combined - gulp - six column subjects into one article of A- Midwestern-Doctor length. (That is, skimming may be in order with this dispatch, but don’t miss a few research gems I’ve recently uncovered.)

Column 1 - How the accepted Covid narrative would change if the start date of virus spread was moved back two, three or four months

Individuals participating in the World Military Games began arriving in this city days before the Opening Ceremonies on October 18, 2019.

If athletes and visitors immediately began to become infected, this would suggest a virus that had been circulating in this city of more than 10 million people for an unknown period of time - almost certainly since September 2019 if not earlier.

If one assumes a contagious virus began to spread in Wuhan in September 2019, the virus obviously wouldn’t have stayed in Wuhan, which is a major national and international transportation hub located in the center of China. (In my research, I learned that Wuhan has been dubbed “The Chicago of China.”)

My first question: World-wide, how many people would have been infected if spread had commenced in Wuhan on, say, September 18, 2019 - a month before the Opening Ceremonies of the WMG?

If large numbers of WMG visitors quickly became infected (as apparently happened), this would connote a virus that was quite contagious, which, in turn, suggests a virus that would indeed spread rapidly around the world.

Several stories have postulated that the WMG were the “super-spreader” event for the world as these now-infected athletes returned to more than 100 nations and military bases (and Naval ships) around the world.

In my view, it’s possible that intense spread commencing in October 2019 might have provided enough time to explain all the later presumed/possible cases and ILI outbreaks in America and other nations in November 2019 (and some possible cases even earlier).

Did diabolical forces seed a contagious virus at the WMG?

Alternative media journalist Ron Unz has developed a large following with his hypothesis that nefarious American intelligence officials perhaps intentionally seeded the virus through participants at the World Military Games.

If true, this would constitute an act of biological warfare and would certainly qualify as a “thermo-nuclear” scandal.

While I think Unz’s theory should be seriously considered as possible, several anecdotes shared by participants at these Games suggest Chinese officials might have been aware of a circulating virus before 10,000 military visitors gathered in a city whose population is the approximate size of New York City.

If one believes the virus was already circulating in a highly-populated, densely-packed city like Wuhan a month before the WMG, common sense seems to suggest a contagious virus would have reached most nations in the world in a few weeks - before the WMG started.

What seems to be abundantly clear is that officials did not want to “confirm” any athletes had been infected in Wuhan at the WMG.

Why wouldn’t officials try to rule out early spread at the WMG?

That is, if easily-ascertained antibody evidence could have suggested people from multiple nations were being infected in October 2019, why wouldn’t public health officials go ahead and administer these tests and perform at least cursory “contact tracing” investigations?

If earlier cases were confirmed, this finding would certainly harpoon the significance of the Wet Market Theory (which dates the first “outbreak” in the world to around December 8, 2019).

My mind clearly works differently than experts and authorities. If evidence confirming earlier spread emerged, my response would have been: So what? What’s the big deal?

Even if it’s painful, “ascertaining the the truth” is usually considered to be a good thing. Also, per my understanding, an important part of the “scientific process” is developing evidence that allows scientists to discard hypotheses that can be proven wrong.

(Confirmation of “early spread” at the WMG would render moot any discussion about the significance of the December 2019 Wet Market “outbreak” or the later report that three employees at the Wuhan lab might have been admitted to a hospital with respiratory symptoms in November 2019).

In other words, if the start date of virus spread was pushed back a few months … so be it.

Expressed differently, it seems no one who matters wants to push back the “official” start date of global virus spread - an inference I find quite interesting.

Why early spread matters …

In speculating about why this might be the case, one should perhaps think about what early spread would mean or might tell the population of the world.

To me, confirmed early spread would tell the world this virus was indeed contagious - and made millions of people sick - but, for almost everyone who contacted this virus, it posed no mortality risk.

That is, a “deadly” virus that was spreading world-wide beginning at some point in September 2019 (or maybe earlier) would seemingly have produced too many deaths to have been missed by every public health or government expert.

However, large numbers of people who became sick, but didn’t die, could probably be “missed.”

Regarding the WMG, these games were attended by approximately 10,000 visitors from 100 nations. Some virus (or some something) clearly made many visitors to the WMG sick … but no visitors to Wuhan died.

(Note: I should mention I have found one story from an Iran radio station, published on March 22, 2020, that said 11 Iranian athletes later died from Covid, although it’s unclear if any or all of these athletes attended the WMG.)

Again, the fact so many visitors said many other people became sick at the same time as themselves connotes a virus that was clearly “contagious” … and, per my layman’s understanding, “contagious” viruses do … spread.

One significant “known knowable” emanating from an in-depth analysis of possible WMG “early cases” is that officials didn’t investigate any of these possible cases. Officials didn’t order or encourage military personnel to get antibody tests.

My conjecture or logic tells me the reason this didn’t happen is certain influential officials must have known 10,000 antibody tests would have produced at least some, perhaps many, positive results.

(One reason early antibody tests might not have been ordered or performed is that, according to multiple sources, detectable levels of antibodies wane or subside over time, at least in some percentage or previously infected people. That is, officials who were perhaps seeking to conceal evidence of early spread might have possessed an incentive to delay antibody tests as long as possible).

Antibody tests administered early enough might have proven “early cases” happened. Is it possible such a hypothetical result didn’t fit a narrative/script that, perhaps, had been pre-written?

If an order was issued to NOT test athletes for antibodies, who gave this order?

Also, someone (quite powerful) seems to have issued an order to all nations and militaries in the world to not test WMG participants for antibodies and to not query WMG visitors and their contacts regarding unusual flu-like symptoms.

Absent such a group “order” being issued, logic tells me at least a few nations - displaying “independent thought” or “natural curiosity” - would have done just this.

(In thinking about this scenario, I can’t help but wonder who has the power or influence to issue an order which every leader of 100 nations complies with.)

Also, many athletes who did become sick at these games apparently quickly picked up on the fact they were not supposed to talk about this to the press.

I find it bizarre that a person who simply became sick in a certain period of time apparently qualified as “top secret” information - information that could jeopardize “national security” if disclosed to too many people.

Furthermore, it seems like all important decision makers reached the conclusion that confirmed “early cases,” for some reason, qualify as thermo-nuclear news.

It wasn’t just WMG early cases that became taboo to investigate …

Not only did officials not investigate athletes who might have developed Covid in October 2019, the same officials have displayed no scientific or medical curiosity about hundreds of non-athletes who have even more compelling evidence they had Covid-19 before December 2019.

(See below: people like Mayor Michael Melham of Belleville, NJ who became sick around November 19, 2019 at a municipal conference in Atlantic City and later received two positive antibody tests).

Per my conclusions, all evidence of early spread has either been concealed, dismissed as insignificant or is considered to be “simply impossible.”

Another question: Why is such a scenario considered “impossible?” FWIW, it doesn’t seem impossible or farfetched to me that many people may have been infected by this virus weeks or months before has been commonly-accepted.

Another possibility, perhaps just as disturbing, is that all world officials who were charged with investigating the origins of Covid-19 don’t consider likely or possible early cases to be worthy of any investigative effort.

One scenario suggests it was very important for powerful figures and organizations to conceal this information from the public - aka a “cover-up” that must have involved many organizations and a variety of mechanisms.

The second scenario is that all the world’s experts are either slow, incompetent or simply too lazy to perform common-sense investigations.

Again, the known evidence suggests that the public is not supposed to be aware of early cases of Covid-19 … or this evidence will never be “confirmed” by officials.

Column 2 - While I write all the time about ‘early spread,’ Late Spread is actually the official theory …

As I’ve previously written, the real narrative that took hold is that “late spread” happened.

According to the authorized narrative, a few people (in China) might have become infected in December 2019 or maybe even in November 2019, but this early version of the virus wasn’t particularly contagious because it didn’t rapidly spread around the world.

One reason I scoff at this narrative is my “early spread” research is replete with examples of people who don’t just say they became sick on a certain date; many of these people also say several or many other people close to them became sick with the same symptoms at the same time.

To me, these anecdotes suggest a virus that was definitely “contagious.”

One also should consider that every known sick person - people in many nations - were infected by another person and this unknown person must have been infected by another unknown person - a series of events that also connotes a “contagious” and “spreading” virus.

Expressed differently, whenever any early case is confirmed, this news is really confirming a series of infections that commenced days or weeks earlier.

That is, when I point out that Michal Melham had Covid symptoms on November 19, 2019, this suggests to me that unknown American citizens had already contracted and were spreading this virus days or weeks before November 19, 2019.

It also takes at least one or two days (and maybe as long as two weeks) for someone infected by a virus to exhibit symptoms.

Column 3 - If Case Zero was at the WMG, would this have allowed enough time for so many other people to be infected by early November 2019?

Applied to Mayor Melham’s presumed and known case, this information seems to suggest the novel coronavirus was probably infecting Americans in New Jersey by early November 2019 or (probably) earlier.

Perhaps significantly, infections already occurring in New Jersey on, say, November 1, 2019, would be just a few days after any infected person had returned from the WMG in Wuhan, which concluded on October 28th.

I have identified Americans from at least 13 states and citizens of five nations (see addendum text) who have antibody-confirmed evidence of infection that might date to September to November 2019.

Nine of these U.S. states are identified in the Red Cross Antibody Study. Other possible early cases I’ve found are from the states of New Jersey, Nebraska, Florida and Texas plus one state where the person who contacted me didn’t provide his state of residence. For documentation see my story “Early Spread Evidence in One Document.”

The headline that probably terrified the Powers that Be …

My conjecture is that if samples of archived blood from December 2019 had been collected from all 50 U.S. states and been tested for antibodies, the public would have learned that there was antibody-evidence of prior infections in every American state.

This, to me, explains why no comprehensive testing of archived blood was ever performed by “truth-seeking” officials.

Per my belief, officials didn’t want Americans to know that citizens in every state already had antibody evidence of infection by November 2019.

Here readers might ponder the explosive power of this headline:

“CDC study: Americans in all 50 states had Covid by November 2019”

Question: Would this headline, read by 90 percent of the adult population in early March 2020, have change the narrative on Covid?

Regarding Ron Unz’s seeding theory, I don’t think Mr. Unz can explain all of the early cases I’ve identified around the world … if his theory is that the first cases happened at the WMG with a super-spreader event commencing when everyone returned home around October 28, 2019.

(Aside: Several years ago, I shared my early spread evidence with Unz, who dismissed it with the rejoinder that early spread simply wasn’t possible. Citing the hundreds of thousands, or millions, of “Covid deaths” that happened after March 2020, he said my theory was wrong because early spread would have produced excess deaths too vast to miss.

I later replied that, per my own theory, the alleged “Covid deaths” were almost all caused by iatrogenic reasons and not a “deadly virus.”

Per my theory, the virus didn’t change; what changed were the medical protocols and the development of mass panic and hysteria. Unz never replied and I don’t think he subscribes to my theory.

… Still, regarding the official narrative, the novel coronavirus didn’t begin to kill large numbers of people until after mid-March 2020.

That is, per the official or authorized narrative, “late spread” (“Spring Spread”) was deadly. For some reason, winter (“cold-and-flu-season” spread) - was not deadly.

Still another take-away might be: When it comes to Respiratory Virus Pandemics of the Century, Beware Spring Spread!

Column 4 - Early ‘outbreaks, outbreaks’ everywhere …

Part 1 of this article focussed on a possible early outbreak of Covid-19 at the Military World Games in Wuhan in October 2019.

However, I’ve previously provided evidence of ILI “outbreaks” that might have been partially explained by significant number of Covid-19 cases, illnesses or outbreaks that occurred in communities around the world.

For example, every school or school system that closed “due to illness” between November 2019 and February 2020 (an unprecedented number of school closings) could be explained by “early Covid.”

(To be clear, I’m not saying every student and teacher who became sick in these months had Covid, but I am saying some percentage of these sick people could, very possibly, have had Covid.)

(Several days ago, I found a story from a citizen journalist at Medium who cited “multiple news articles” from Russia that highlighted an unusual and significant outbreak of “atypical pneumonia” in that country in October 2019.)

My article on “citizen journalist” Laura Mueller also documents numerous curious “outbreaks” of ILI or pneumonia-causing illnesses that occurred in mid to late 2019 in Laura’s Pennsylvania community.

In the same story, I highlighted so-called “vaping” illnesses observed in numerous states and deadly outbreaks in two assisted living facilities in Virginia in the summer of 2019.

In previous articles, I’ve noted that the percentage of patients who visited a healthcare provider due to ILI symptoms in the state of Georgia in the last week of December 2019 was above 12 percent (a figure four times higher than the expected or normal ILI baseline).

I’ve also noted that Atlanta, Georgia is the home of the CDC, which tells me it’s possible an early “outbreak” of possible Covid might have caused many CDC employees to become sick from possible “early Covid.”

Another question: What would have been the results if the CDC tested its own employees for Covid antibodies in February 2020?

My take-away is that investigating “early cases” in China is considered to be a vitally-important project. However, for some inexplicable reason, performing the exact same investigations involving possible early cases outside of China is off limits to virus sleuths seeking to better pinpoint the word’s first Covid cases.

Public health officials had zero interest in interviewing the earliest known possible Covid patient in America - Mayor Michael Melham of NJ. I think this is a major “tell.”

The crucially important (but ignored or dismissed) early case of Mayor Michael Melham …

For example, the first antibody-confirmed early case in American involving a known (or identifiable) citizen is the case of Michael Melham, who is the mayor of Belleville, NJ.

As reported by several American media organizations (all of which implied he was nuts, irresponsible or spreading propaganda for China), Mayor Melham believes he almost-certainly contracted Covid-19 at a municipal conference held in Atlantic City November 18-20, 2019.

Mayor Melham, who first developed symptoms while attending the conference, later tested positive via two different antibody tests.

Furthermore, Mayor Melham has said that he heard from “many” other attendees of the same conference who said they also became sick while at the same conference.

What Mayor Melham has described is a possible “super spreader” event … in New Jersey in mid-November 2019.

As Mayor Melham confirmed to me in an email, no public health official has ever contacted or interviewed him … nor did officials conduct any “contact-tracing” investigations involving the “many” people Melham said contacted him and reported they also became sick at this event.

That is, at least one known antibody-confirmed November 2019 case (Mayor Melham) exists in America, but this number might have been larger if many other sick participants who attended this conference had also been questioned and given antibody tests.

Note: Mayor Melham is far from the only person I’ve identified with antibody evidence of Covid that would date to November 2019 or earlier.

My main point: The type investigation WHO officials (and journalists for the WSJ, see below) believe could and should have happened in China … could and should have also happened in America.

Column 5 - Circling back to the Red Cross Blood study …

The results of the CDC’s “Red Cross Antibody Study” were reported to the world on November 30, 2020 - almost a year after the tested blood had been collected and saved. (The first tranche of archived blood from three western states was collected Dec. 13-16, 2019).

Per my research, I know it takes only a few days to test a tranche of blood for antibodies. I also know China was testing people for antibodies in January 2020.

Here I assume the greatest minds in American science must have produced a decent antibody test by, say, mid-February 2020.

Based on the the above points, I’ve reached the conclusion that results of the Red Cross antibody study must have been intentionally concealed from the public for many months. (For me, common sense suggests officials would have put a “rush order” - not a “take-your-time” order - on any antibody study of archived blood.)

The CDC’s paper on this study, which was not subjected to peer review, does not disclose when these specimens of blood were tested for antibodies, a fact no journalist except myself has picked up on.

I also find it odd that once officials discovered that at least 106 blood donors from nine U.S. states tested positive for Covid antibodies, the same officials did not immediately test more units of archived blood, blood that had been collected at other times and in other states.

Everyone missed the significance of the Red Cross Blood Study …

Also, common sense says that if 39 units of blood collected Dec. 13-16, 2019 already had Covid antibodies, most if not all of these 39 blood donors must have been infected in November 2019 if not earlier. (It takes 7 to 14 days for detectable levels of antibodies to form).

As far as I am aware, every article written about the results of the Red Cross Antibody Study states these finding suggest possible infections that occurred in “December 2019.”

As any competent science writer must realize, this assertion is clearly not true. These were/are possible infections that date to November 2019, if not October and September 2019.

I’ve also noted that all blood samples were “de-identified” before they were tested. What this means to me is that public health officials didn’t want to go back and interview the 106 Americans who had antibody evidence of infection dating to late 2019.

Given this was the Pandemic of the Century, I don’t think any antibody-positive blood donors would have been offended if CDC investigators knocked on their doors and asked them if they might have been sick with Covid symptoms in December or November 2019.

In fact, I’d argue it was unethical to not disclose this information to people who - based on knowledge they apparently never received - might have chosen to forgo Covid “vaccines,” vaccines they didn’t need because they probably already had natural immunity.

The fact no interviews and no “contact tracing” inquiries were performed strongly suggests, again, that public health officials didn’t want to thoroughly investigate likely/possible early cases … in America.

I also note that while WSJ reporters and public health officials clamored for antibody studies of archived blood in China, when one study in America was done of blood samples in America, a flood of stories came out (including in The WSJ) proclaiming the public shouldn’t assign any significance to these results.

Numerous experts were found and quoted who said any positive results must be due to “cross-reactivity” to other viruses and/or “false positives.” The bottom-line seemed to be that the study’s finding don’t necessarily mean these people were exposed to the novel coronavirus.

For my part, I think this was also an effort to conceal evidence of early spread. When test results are perceived as awkward to the intended narrative, simply cast aspersions on the test or dismiss the results.

(Ever the skeptical cynic, one question I’ve asked is: “When did the antibody tests become reliable?” It’s okay to believe the later antibody tests, but not the earlier tests?)

Column 6 - The WSJ seems to also be concealing important early spread information …

Lastly, today for the first time, I would like to publicly disclose that I have exchanged approximately a dozen emails with one of the journalists (Betsy McKay) who co-wrote the June 2021 WSJ article referenced in Part 1 of this story (see here).

In my emails to Ms. McKay, I shared all of the “early spread” evidence I had uncovered in my own research and investigations.

This evidence includes many people around the world who did not attend the World Military Games in October 2019 and have never been to China (people like Mayor Melham and Tim and Brandie McCain of Sylacauga, Alabama. Tim McCain, who became sick with Covid symptoms on or before Dec. 26, 2019, was hospitalized for 28 days and nearly died).

Background info:

In emails dating to mid-2020, I kept trying to get Ms. McKay to interview Tim and Brandie McCain. While I had written a long story about the McCains’ likely early cases, only a small number of readers of UnCoverDC.com read this story, which (of course) no other media outlet picked up or referenced.

It took many months, but Ms. McKay emailed me and told me she had finally interviewed the McCains and that the interview went “great.”

Alas, The Wall Street Journal never published a story about an Alabama couple who had antibody-confirmed Covid in December 2019. The story is/was particularly important because, as noted, Tim McCain was hospitalized for 28 days and possessed every “medical marker” of a severe/life-threatening case of Covid.

Tim’s hospital medical records - which the family is happy and eager to share with an interested reporter - would fill up a computer disk. (In a waste of postage and time, I also mailed Ms. McKay hard copies of some of Tim’s medical records.)

This means this journalist is fully aware of the copious evidence of possible“early cases” and, for some reason, has refused to write any stories citing the evidence I provided her.

For me, this suggests that any conspiracy to conceal evidence of early spread also involves journalists for prominent news organizations.

FWIW, I’ve also emailed all my key “early spread” evidence and articles to numerous other prominent news organization, including The New York Times. (See Reader Comments for more details).

I’ve also sent numerous emails to official public health agencies like the CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health as well as colleges like UAB that investigate infectious diseases. I either received no reply or a reply that basically said, “early spread” is not possible … because (wait for it) experts say it’s not possible.

Today, I ask my readers what would be your conclusion if you spent five years of your life investigating an important element of the Covid narrative and nobody (who matters) seemed to care about your research and findings?

Ms. McKay quit responding to my emails …

I should also note that The Wall Street Journal’s Ms. McKay quit responding to my emails.

Perhaps this journalist ultimately concluded my journalism and research was insignificant and thus should be dismissed. However, Ms. McKay never told me the reasons she might have reached this conclusion … and I still don’t know why, for many months, she found my research interesting or news-worthy.

Another possibility is that this journalist, at least at one time, thought my reporting was important (otherwise she wouldn’t have interviewed the McCains).

In my view, it’s quite possible one of Ms. McKay’s editors told or ordered her to drop this line of inquiry and/or that she should not write a story that expounded on my points.

At the risk of stating the obvious, I would point out there’s an ocean-sized difference between a story on the McCains’ provocative and significant cases being published by unCoverDC.com and the same story being published at The Wall Street Journal.

This difference is millions of possible readers, readers who would include important people who might actually matter.

So imagine my surprise …

The reason I’m disclosing my interactions with the WSJ’s Betsy McKay is it was only last week that I found the story co-written by Betsy McKay that makes the identical points I’ve been trying to make for five years.

Namely, her story from June 2021 goes out of its way to make the point that possible early cases of Covid-19 are, in fact, very important, significant and news-worthy (at least if these possible cases are citizens of China).

If people in Wuhan experienced Covid-like symptoms before the mid-December 2019 outbreak at the Wuhan Market, the pubic should know this, she and her two co-authors wrote.

The same co-authors wrote the Page-1 story that told the world that, according to U.S. Intelligence sources, three Wuhan lab employees might have been sick and hospitalized at an unspecified date “in November 2019.”

After that blockbuster story was published, I emailed the authors and said: So what? These three people clearly weren’t the first cases in the world.

The difference between the WSJ stories and my own is that the people I’ve identified not only had Covid symptoms, they all later tested positive for Covid antibodies.

And most of these people are known by name. Any high school reporter could quickly find these people and interview them today. Many have medical records that could corroborate their testimonials.

In effect, the WSJ has published several stories that castigate China officials for not doing more to investigate possible early cases.

However, this newspaper (as well as every other prominent news organization in America) has not written any articles or editorials that castigate American public health officials for not investigating possible early cases in our country.

In conclusion, I’ve identified the scariest story of them all ….

In my opinion, the conspiracy to conceal evidence of early spread must also include every member of the corporate “watchdog” Fourth Estate.

Speaking for myself, the narrative that a “deadly” virus was allegedly spreading around the world didn’t scare me an iota. The entire drama, I quickly figured out, was another bogus narrative designed to terrify and control the inhabitants of the planet.

However, when volumes of evidence strongly suggests that every important truth-seeking” organization in the world is completely captured, the citizens of the world should be afraid … Very afraid.

Addendum: One oddity of my early spread research :

From antibody results, waste water treatment studies or information readers shared with me, I’ve identified likely or possible Covid cases dating to November 2019 or earlier in at least five nations: America, Italy, France, the UK and Brazil.

Oddly, the one nation where I can find no detailed “antibody-confirmed” cases prior to December 2019 is … China. (I have found articles that say the first confirmed case in China happened not at the Wuhan Wet market in December, but on November 17, 2019. However, most stories date the first “confirmed” case in China to December 8, 2019.

In other words, almost all of the most-convincing possible early cases happened outside of China.

I also recently learned of a four-year-old boy in Italy who, based on medical tests of saved samples, had evidence of Covid-19 on November 21, 2019. If this child already had Covid on November 21st, the virus was spreading days or weeks earlier in his region of Italy. (I need to go back and add this presumed case to my “early case” database.)