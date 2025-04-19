Per the authorized narrative, a couple dozen Russian Trolls created Facebook posts that were powerful enough to convince millions of Americans to instantly change their political support from Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump.

In Part 1 of this essay, I noted that:

The Powers that Be profit … first from creating bogus fear narratives but, secondly, they must implement a system that makes it impossible to discredit or debunk these bogus Fear Narratives.

The second project - protecting these fear narratives from powerful rebuttals of wise “adults in the room” - involves simply not publishing any stories that would expose fraudulent or hoax narratives.

In Part 2, I present numerous example of Taboo, Off-Limits Stories. These are investigations that never take place and stories that will never be published.

Furthermore, I’ve come to believe that every editor and journalist at every corporate “news” organization intuitively knows the subjects and topics that are off-limits to authentic truth-seeking journalism.

When I think about the massive number of journalists and “leaders” who know all the scandals that can and should never be exposed, I do become very afraid.

Off the top of my head, I quickly came up with scores of examples of “Taboo, Off-Limits” stories.

Note: As readers ponder items on this list, they might consider this question: “What would happen if these stories WERE fairly and fully investigated and reported?”

Covid stories …

Note: I could list 100, but for space reasons I’ll stop at 11:

The novel coronavirus was spreading months before officials claim and had no doubt already infected many millions of world inhabitants before the lockdowns of mid-March 2020 (lockdowns marketed to “slow” or “stop” virus spread).

The “embalmers’ clots” are real, common, continue to be found and are almost certainly caused by the Covid non-vaccines.

The Covid shots are NOT “safe and effective.”

All-cause excess deaths have spiked in countries around the world since the roll-out of the “vaccines.”

Cancer deaths and diagnoses are spiking, including in much younger patients; “turbo cancers” are real.

Since the roll-out of the “vaccines,” the number of live births is declining, again suggesting a cause-and-effect related to the vaccines.

Journalists could truthfully report that it’s almost impossible to find a healthy child or young adult who plausibly or really “died from Covid.”

Vaccine injuries most likely number in the tens of millions if not “hundreds of millions” … Vaccine injuries numbering in the “tens of millions, or even one million, are still mind-boggling numbers, which should qualify as “news.”

Masks didn’t stop infections or spread and no doubt caused many medical problems and impeded learning.

Selling billions of units of masks (and hand sanitizer) should constitute a massive and unnecessary scam.

Public health agencies routinely change definitions and manipulate data to advance nefarious agendas.

Public health - Not related to Covid …

The flu shots don’t work and cause more people to become sick.

The rate of children diagnosed with autism, or who are somewhere “on the spectrum,” has increased perhaps 1,000-fold in the last 50 years; the most obvious explanation would be the growth of the childhood vaccine schedule.

Statins, one of the most prescribed drugs on the planet, haven’t reduced the number of heart attacks or strokes or extended the lives of drug users by more than a couple of weeks.

Anti-depressants are massively over-prescribed and probably cause more suicides than they prevent.

A disproportionate percentage of mass shootings were/are committed by people on anti-depressants.

Blood pressure pills are also as heavily prescribed as Statins, but heart attacks and strokes are not going down.

More children probably take Ritalin and ADHD pills than ride bicycles or climb trees.

One of the leading causes of preventable deaths in the country is hospital or doctor error.

Unnecessary medical procedures, medicines, and medical incompetence/errors cause tens of millions of life-altering medical conditions.

(FWIW, veterinarians are also harming and killing countless numbers of “Man’s best friends” via veterinary medical appointments, vaccines and pill mills.)

Pain killers, anxiety pills and opioids are killing massive numbers of people and made millions of people “legal” drug addicts.

Even though the world is now “served” by thousands of giant public health agencies and bureaucracies, the health of the public, by most salient metrics, has never been worse.

Any increases in average lifespans can be better explained by more-sanitary living conditions, refrigeration and increasing wealth than by new vaccines or Big Pharma “pills for every ill.”

Today - as was the case 40 years ago, AIDS never posed any risk to heterosexuals who weren’t heroin addicts.

The death of genuine medical science dates to the early 1980s (and the beginning of the four-decade reign of Anthony Fauci) with the “AIDS/HIV crisis.”

Censorship …

Media, social media, journalism and tech companies enthusiastically support and promote rampant censorship.

Tens of millions of people have been cancelled, censored, lost their jobs, lost licenses which allow them to practice their professions, been de-monetized or can’t get jobs simply because their views do not comport with the “authorized” Establishment narratives.

Unknown (but massive) numbers of people “self-censor” because they are afraid to say what they really think.

Politics …

Massive election fraud occurred in 2020, which almost-certainly caused Joe Biden to be elected.

Neither Donald Trump, nor anybody affiliated with him, conspired with the government of Russia to “subvert democracy in America.”

Hillary Clinton and Democratic operatives, conspiring with numerous government agencies, created the Russia Gate hoax.

Legal-fare was incessantly used to attack Donald Trump while he was president and to try to prevent him from being elected president in 2024.

The District of Columbia protests of January 6, 2021 were NOT the greatest assault on American democracy since the Civil War.

Government plants were almost certainly used to instigate or amplify the protests of J-6.

The FBI and government falsely charged and then imprisoned hundreds if not thousands of citizens who were at the election protest rally on January 6th.

The pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC were most-likely planted by operatives working for the government.

***

Many conspirators from the governments of several nations worked in tandem to silence and falsely imprison Julian Assange, who had committed no crimes in reporting true and scandalous events.

The press and numerous government agencies covered up Hunter Biden’s myriad, sordid and never-ending examples of corruption, graft and criminal activity.

Russia had nothing to do with the content of Hunter Biden’s laptop; the 51 former intelligence officials who implied this were part of a conspiracy to ensure Joe Biden was elected “president.”

Joe Biden was suffering from ever-worsening dementia even before he was “elected” president, a condition that obviously worsened through his four-year presidency.

Every key employee in the White House, including the White House physician, knew this and worked non-stop to cover up this reality.

With maybe one or two exceptions, every reporter/“journalist” who covers the White House participated in the conspiracy to conceal Joe Biden’s dementia.

Multiple agencies or branches of government conspired to protect every VIP who was a client or “John” of Jeffrey Epstein’s “sex trafficking” operation, which was also a blackmail or coercion operation.

The same agencies conspired to spike details of how Jeffrey Epstein earned enough money to buy five homes, two islands, two jets, helicopters and buy the silence of hundreds of “massage therapists” who worked for him.

Climate Change …

The “climate” has never remained constant and any changes in climate are not being caused by the activity of man … or if these are contributors to any changes in climate these influences are microscopic and adjusting these variables won’t make any noticeable change … ever.

The polar bears are not threatened or at risk of becoming extinct; sea levels are not changing by any alarming degree. No island nation or beachfront community that was supposed to be under water by now is now under water.

The polar ice caps are not melting. Hurricanes and tornadoes are not happening more often or becoming more violent than they were 20, 30 or 100 years ago.

There was no need to ban gas stoves, 100-watt light bulbs, make toilets harder to flush or mandate electric cars, implement “15-minute cities” or require 10-percent ethanol in gasoline.

I llegal Immigration and miscellaneous off-limits stories that should be scandals by now …

Numerous agencies of government and NGOs have conspired to flood America (and European nations) with illegal aliens.

Inflation/CPI and unemployment data are just as rigged as Covid “death” and “case” figures.

Gold and silver “markets” have been manipulated/rigged for decades via “future markets,” a conspiracy designed to protect the all-important fiat printing press.

American political leaders ignored the gruesome murder of journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi to ensure the continued rule of Saudi Arabia’s ruling prince, the man who undoubtedly ordered this premeditated assassination and a leader (and great ally and “friend”) who plays a key role in protecting the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

Big Pharma effectively controls all of healthcare and all of corporate media that depends on advertising dollars.

President Eisenhower was prescient to warn American citizens about the dangers of the ever-expanding and powerful Military Industrial Complex, which, 64 years later, is more massive and powerful than ever.

No nation or government really “threatens” America’s “democracy,” freedom or “national security.” … With the possible exception of China, which took over most manufacturing (but even China is not going to invade America or risk starting a nuclear WWIII.)

Any program to reduce or cancel sacred civil liberties has been instigated by America’s government.

***

The vast majority of college students do not need a “college education” to work in or excel at most professions.

Higher education is a massive money-making scam predicated on the false claim that most people couldn’t excel at their jobs without a piece of paper/credential issued by a college.

(FWIW, every leader at every college in America, with the exception of Hillsdale, bought - and enthusiastically promoted - all the Covid lies.)

The education aptitude of K-12 students has never been worse even though per-pupil expenditures have never been higher.

The Department of Education hasn’t improved education results, which have gotten worse since this agency was created in the administration of Jimmy Carter.

Corporations that incessantly promote and celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion are discriminating against white males and heterosexuals and eroding the concept of meritocracy.

Companies should exist to provide quality products and services to consumers and to make money for employees and share-holders … not to advance “woke-endorsed” social goals.

God created people of only two genders; the promotion by social media influencers and the Medical Establishment of sex-change operations for children and adolescents is inflicting great harm on countless people.

Embracing or accepting “Critical Race Theory” is actually not critical for American society in 2025; promoting this educational theory harms race relations.

Governments that pad their budgets by promoting legalized gambling, and taking cuts from myriad sources are engaging in immoral activity. (This is a work-around for politicians who fear a voter backlash from raising taxes even more).

It doesn’t take an Einstein to realize that government, at all levels, has taken over most of Organized Crime’s most profitable rackets.

Amateur college athletes have not been “exploited.”

A few final points that make my point …

Citizen journalists, who work for themselves and assign themselves their own stories, will perform important journalism that is taboo in the corporate-owned press.

No maverick, contrarian journalists who would be eager to cover any of the above stories works for any corporate-owned news organizations.

The most-important role of the MSM is to conceal important truths - one of hundreds of truths that cannot be reported in captured newsrooms.

I hope my readers will add more examples …

Note: This, of course, is a partial list. In the Reader Comments section, readers are welcome to add “taboo” or “off-limits” stories I didn’t include in today’s list.

Also, there’s a reason most mainstream news organizations no longer offer Reader Comments sections or, if they do, some anonymous employees “moderate” what comments can be published. And what happened to the “letter-to-the-editor” sections of newspapers?

