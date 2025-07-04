One of America’s most famous (and revered) dissidents, Patrick Henry, said, “Give me liberty or give me death!” Today, Henry would no doubt be targeted by the Establishment for his dangerous, extremist speech. (I love this painting. He looks like someone who would relish a fight with tyrants.)

Author’s note: For my Independence Day essay, I honor society’s dissidents, who are portrayed as dangerous extremists, but are actually modern day patriots.

I just finished a A Midwestern Doctor’s in-depth analysis of the coordinated effort to harpoon RFK, Jr.

While this contrarian Substack author makes many excellent points, and connects many salient dots, I think everything the Establishment and Deep State has done and will continue to do can be summarized in just one sentence:

“Kill the dissidents.”

(*Note: One hopes these deaths are “figurative,” but “literal’ homicides have no doubt happened more than the Man on the Street realizes.)

In this essay, when I use the term dissidents I’m referring to intelligent and persuasive writers, speakers and public figures who possess the potential to harpoon bogus and dangerous “authorized narratives.”

These dissidents possess elevated critical thinking skills, the ability to influence others as well as strong moral principles which make them unlikely to be “captured.” In short, they are incessantly searching for the truth and are motivated by the desire to make the world a safer or freer place by exposing nefarious individuals and organizations.

Underline this point:

Such people represent the greatest threat to a corrupt and evil Status Quo.

Kill or be killed …

Key dissidents represent the one potentially-significant cohort of citizens who could cause networks and legions of the world’s perceived “leaders” to be disgraced, prosecuted, sued and/or imprisoned.

That is, unconstrained dissidents could ruin the lives and oligarchical empires of the cross-section of leaders and organizations who effectively control and rule the world.

Dissidents - free to spread their messages and reach the masses - possess the power to destroy or end the influence of cancerous leaders and institutions.

Since these organizations do not want to cede control and power and recognize the consequences if their true nature was ever definitively exposed, such people have a compelling motive to kill or throttle any threat to their control … before such forces do the same to them.

Per my bottom-line analysis, the most important operation for the world’s real rulers is the never-ending project to neutralize or suppress the one group with the potential to expose the evil and myriad hoaxes and false narratives perpetrated by the Powers that Be.

The Dissidents could have exposed/stopped the Covid Hoax …

Like A Midwestern Doctor, I try to put myself in the minds of the world’s real rulers.

If one assumes the world’s shadow rulers (The Deep State) had previously identified reasons for staging a faux “deadly” pandemic, one’s next thought would be how would they enact and trigger this chain-reaction of draconian events?

In my view, such a program would be surprisingly easy to accomplish if the Deep State had, effectively, already captured every important “truth-seeking” organization that could thwart their goals.

Indeed, the organizational charts from the beginning of the year 2020 tell us this goal had largely already been accomplished.

As author Michael Bryant has exhaustively documented in his three-part series “The Timeline to Covid Tyranny,” myriad table-top planning events (like Event 201) had already been conducted by November 2019.

A cursory reading of this timeline reveals that “protecting public health” wasn’t really the goal of these planning sessions. The real goal was recruiting (or bribing) all the key “influencers” and, more importantly, throttling the influence of any and every major dissident thinker who could stop this program.

The checklist of The Powers that Be …

If the powerful figures who participated in these sessions created a “threat” check-list at these events, it might read:

“Watchdog” mainstream media organizations - captured/no threat.

Politicians - captured/no threat.

Judicial system - captured/no threat.

Public health bureaucracies - all on board and champing at the bit to become the world’s saviors.

Other bureaucratic organizations - Thrilled to help, no threat.

Science Industrial Complex - Eager participants; no threat.

Plaintiff trial lawyers - Don’t worry … AWOL, no threat .

Colleges and educational system - completely captured , on our team, will support whatever we say.

Foundations, key trade and professional groups - Eager to help, absolutely no threat .

Major corporations - Proud to be aligned with Big Government and will enthusiastically do what they’re asked .

Members of the Military Industrial Complex and the Intelligence Communities - just let us know what you need us to do (or we'll let you know what we need you to do).

The ONE potential fly in the ointment, the Wild Card - the Principled, Critical-thinking Dissidents

I wasn’t a fly on the wall at these sessions, but when the recorders were turned off, one imagines several planning executives pointed out, “These people won’t go along and could easily present a problem.”

Alas, for virtually every potential problem a solution exists, especially if your network of organizations can enlist the support of all the captured allies listed above (and other organizations not listed).

Operation Slay ALL Diabolical Dissidents (SADD) …

The solution to the “dissident problem” was multi-faceted and required an expensive, highly-coordinated logistical operation that must have commenced years before official Covid.

This vital program must have included myriad components, including these elements:

“Freedom of speech” can be neutered if speakers don’t posses “freedom of reach.”

Marginalize, smear, de-monetize, vilify, attack, bully, threaten, cause to be fired and/or intimidate any dissident voices who attempt to debunk the authorized fear narrative.

A key component of the operation to suppress or kill the influence of any dissidents was the Censorship Industrial Complex, which became a massive operation onto itself - one that could not have ramped up over night and was designed exclusively and solely to harpoon the potential influence of dissident thinkers.

Since there was only one real threat, all forces could be mobilized to defeat this threat.

Perhaps surprisingly (but, then again, predictably) the giant tech companies and social media companies conspired to participate in the silencing of these “threats.”

Also, by sending a powerful “stick” message to would-be dissidents, many potential dissidents or skeptics decided it would be safer for their social positions to simply “self censor.”

What actually happened or transpired?

Legions of dissidents and skeptics did attempt to “push-back” against toxic and dubious “settled science.” However, these voices in the wilderness were just that - voices in the wilderness. Counter arguments, non-publicized facts and rebuttals put forward by the dissidents were either dismissed as kooky malarky … or never heard or pondered by the vast majority of citizens.

But something unexpected did happen …

In the fall of 2017, three entrepreneurs started a new type of media platform called Substack where “independent content creators” could be their own publishers and publish whatever they wanted sans gatekeepers.

Alas, by the time all the key Covid planning sessions had been completed (and all the key laws changed or passed), Substack only had a few hundred thousand paid subscribers and 99 percent of the country/world had never heard of this new media platform.

However, this rapidly changed as the dissident community - looking for one forum where critical thinkers and skeptics could post their arguments - by, default and word-of-mouth - discovered Substack.

One imagines the Powers that Be had not recognized or fully-implemented a plan to throttle the influence of Substack, which suddenly began to experience exponential growth - not from group-thinking refugees of the MSM, but from legions of “citizen journalists” who quickly discovered this new place called Substack had a “share” and “cross-post” feature.

In an unforeseen development, the dissidents discovered and then created their beachhead. “The Resistance” was born and, via grassroots word of mouth, began to rapidly grow.

As it turned out, everything the dissidents wrote about or predicted came to pass. Thousands of citizen journalists crowd sourced footnotes, connected dots, and, on a daily basis, flagged proven whoppers.

While a few influential dissidents discovered brave and important (new) websites like The Brownstone Institute, The Daily Skeptic and The Conservative Woman, the bulk of the “narrative wars” was taking place on heretofore unknown Substack.

It didn’t matter if the majority of the world still hadn’t heard of Substack; the smart and engaged citizens had.

Emboldened by the realization they were not alone, the dissidents began ripping apart all FUBAR facets of a program that, per all the Captured Classes, should have been a done deal, another manipulation lay-up.

Even obscure “citizen journalists” like myself - an unknown freelance writer from the hinterlands of Troy, Alabama - started developing an organic following and, perhaps more ominous to the world’s real rulers, began forming alliances with other like-minded contrarians.

Too many potential ‘Truth Bombs’ to count …

Even more disconcerting to the Powers that Be must have been the recognition that these skeptics weren’t just limiting their articles to Covid falsehoods. The dissidents were also applying their innate skepticism to every bogus narrative that proceeded or followed the Covid authorized narrative.

For the Powers that Be, it was impossible to know what “truth bomb” might escape the corrals of the “gatekeepers of the news” and, perchance, “go viral’ and, one day resonate with the mainstream population (which, largely, chose to remain “deaf and dumb” on the key issues of our times.)

Significantly, The Dissidents had not been completely routed in a two-week blitzkrieg. Furthermore, they seemed to be recruiting more members. Clearly, the rebels were not going to stop trying to expose the rotten core of an almost completely-captured hierarchy of power.

Which brings us up to where we are today …

… A world where, by now, the “threat” of Substack and its all-star, non-subsidized dissidents has certainly been noticed.

In one sense, nothing significant has changed. The Powers that Be always knew they had to have a plan to neutralize the dissidents. If they made one mistake, it was they didn’t recognize the potential influence of Substack earlier.

Of course, dissidents pushing back against tyranny have always existed and, one hopes, always will.

In the former Soviet Union and countless other totalitarian regimes, dissidents were murdered or served hard labor in gulags. In Nazi Germany, many were sent to concentration camps or knew they could be disposed of if they spoke against the Powers that Be.

Julian Assange was imprisoned for many years and Edward Snowden fled to … Russia. In Germany, the police are rounding up “extremists” who commit “thought” or “speech” crimes.

Facebook/Meta says they’ve rediscovered the value of free speech, but evidence of this is belied by the continuing shadow-banning of dissident posts.

I’ll leave it to readers’ judgement if “citizen journalist” threats like myself on Substack are now being more pro-actively addressed.

(One thing I know: Two years ago on Substack, I routinely reached more readers and generated far more subscribers when I had fewer than 1,000 total subscribers.)

A strong motive to act …

One strongly suspects any program to suppress the reach of dissident thinkers is more important than ever because the number of crimes perpetrated against humanity have, perhaps, never been more staggering.

Now, more than ever, the consequences of the truth being exposed must terrify millions of accomplices and co-conspirators.

Still, the risk of global disgrace, financial and reputational ruin comes from only one group - the dissidents.

… Which tells me the war on the dissidents will never end.

For the Powers that Be and the legions of citizens who voluntarily joined forces with the world’s freedom-fearing true leaders, the risk of ignoring the dissidents is existential.

Any media platform that allows dissidents to expand their reach will be classified as a grave threat - not to public health, but to the world’s real disinformation savants, the architects of our increasingly-draconian Status Quo.

In any society, every citizen should matter, but in a society turned rotten by a corrupt ruling class, the dissidents might matter more than any other group.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.