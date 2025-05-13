Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
Bill Rice, Jr.
1d

Any journalist or journalism platform is going to come to the attention of the Powers that Be if too many journalists start reaching too many citizens with stories that would blow up false narratives that threaten the world's real rulers.

This has already happened with Substack as we saw with that Center for Digital Hate campaign that this NGO launched against Substack. At the same time they launched this hit campaign, major news outlets like the Washington Post and the Atlantic came out with stories talking about how dangerous Substack was.

There was a petition signed by 100 Substack users, telling Substack to cease and desist whatever we writers were doing that was so terrible.

This all had to be orchestrated and coordinated.

The people who orchestrated and coordinated this campaign are still around and are still threatened by hundreds of potentially influential Substack authors.

IMO, the Powers that Be are NOT ignoring Substack. That's not their m.o.

8 replies
Elizabeth Hart
Elizabeth Hart
1d

Re the “Censorship Industrial Complex.”

See Maryanne Demasi’s @maryannedemasi article today: When ideas become too dangerous to platform: https://blog.maryannedemasi.com/p/when-ideas-become-too-dangerous-to

It’s about TED censoring speakers who “attack political and public health leaders”.

My life’s work is about challenging “political and public health leaders” who have imposed vaccination mandates upon people living in supposed ‘free countries’, stealing personal autonomy and bodily integrity.

People need to wake up and realise we are living under tyranny…

Time for millions/billions of people to wake up and demand accountability from those who are illegitimately ruling the people without our voluntary informed consent.

Time also to pushback against censorship which has been rife for years. That’s why we’re in this disastrous situation with ‘Covid’. As I know from personal experience, people questioning vaccination policy and practice have been shut down for years. Who is responsible for this censorship of discussion? Who benefited from the silencing of debate…in our supposed ‘free countries’…?

4 replies
