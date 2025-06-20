Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

One more story metric, which is ironic to me …

I published my first story on disconcerting trends on Substack on January 5, 2024 - 17 1/2 months ago.

As it turned out, this was, arguably, the most popular or significant story I’ve published in my 30 months as a Substack author.

Significantly, the story was cross-posted by Dr. Robert Malone, a random act of kindness that propelled all of my metrics into the stratosphere.

The story “And So It Begins” produced ….

- 228 New Subscribers, including 35 new paid subscribers (a record.)

- 12,469 Page Views

-1,154 “likes” (a record)

- 688 Reader Comments (a record)

- 139 cross-posts (a record)

Here’s the lede sentence of that article:

“For a while now I’ve been worried Substack would become a major target of the Censorship Industrial Complex for the hideous and dangerous crime of allowing free speech.”

To me (at the time anyway), this story PROVED that there WAS a keen interest in odd or changing Substack trends among other Substack authors (139 cross-posted the articles) and Substack readers of whom 228 became subscribers.

The story also produced a record number of “likes” and Reader Comments for my Substack.

ONE story generated approximately $2,000 in new subscription revenue. For context, in the past 60 days, I think I’ve produced one article that produced one new paid subscriber ($54 in net revenue).

At the time, I thought, “Well, I’ll be danged” - there IS tremendous interest in this topic. I accidentally stumbled upon a topic that will help establish another Substack niche for myself.

Instead of being known as the guy who constantly writes about “early spread,” I’ll now be the contrarian who writes about peculiar trends on Substack itself.

Alas, judging from later Substack metrics, the interest in this topic must have been one of those “illusions.”

Since I published that article, I must have posted 12 other articles on Substack trends, the last eight or so which have been clunkers.

For example, my big story from a month ago showing how “leftist writers”now dominate Substack generated only about 3,600 page views and not a single free subscription. (In the last two weeks, the article produced several free subscriptions and a couple hundred more “page views.”)

One question that's crossed my mind: Where did the great interest in “peculiar Substack trends” go?

In a period of 12 months, 12,500 people who were once very interested in the topic now think it’s a Nothing Burger?

Maybe so, but if so, this strikes me as a head-scratcher.

Personally, I think this is another potential taboo or “thermo-nuclear” topic that the Powers that Be don’t want Substack sleuths investigating.

This subject might be like “early spread” (and the CONSPIRACY to conceal the same) … or “the embalmers’ clots” that no scientists can investigate …. or the strange FACT (“coincidence”?) that almost 3,000 American schools closed in the weeks and months BEFORE official Covid … or the possibility that any contagious, non-deadly, virus might have originated in America … or the possibility that censorship and reach-suppression operations aren’t being scuttled, but are actually ramping up and going forward as I post yet another article that makes me more than a little nervous.

If at least a few Substack contrarians are being targeted for “suppression,” I can only repeat the advice I’ve been sharing for five years now - “Post while you still can.”

1 reply by Bill Rice, Jr.
Thomas A Braun RPh
Thomas A Braun RPh
11h

TMI and Redundancy. There’s a lot of repetitiveness between Substacks that are focused on the Covid con and the injections to the point where you read the same thing over and over again and nothing is changing.. The change is at a snails pace and I believe those that still believe in the Covid ignore what is transpiring and the truth. I have dialed way down what I read on Substack for that reason.

7 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
