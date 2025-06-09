Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
Note that Michael Bryant's first timeline of significant events begins in 1999. This means the groundwork or foundation components of "Covid" was being constructed for at least 21 years.

Bill Rice, Jr.
BONUS CONTENT ... A few events I might have added ....

Michael seems to be focussing on a theme that Covid might have been a “cover story” or excuse to expedite digital currencies/ban cash and get us closer to digital surveillance, which is actually the subject of my latest Substack dispatch.

Michael also includes many timeline bullet points dealing with the transition to a “new” mRNA “flu vaccine.” For a while now, I’ve wondered if the flu shots of 2019-2020 and then 2020-2021 might explain large numbers of the people who became “sick” during Covid. I’d love to get Michael’s thoughts on this possibility. (I think it’s possible huge percentages of the hospital democide deaths occurred with citizens who had gotten that year’s flu vaccine).

Michael’s Part 3 mentions that “flu” was widespread and severe in early January 2020 and that Fauci himself, in early January 2020, said the flu season of 2019-2020 was shaping up to be one of the worst in “four decades.”

I used the same quote in a 5,000-word story I wrote that documents that this was, indeed, one of the worst flu seasons in four decades. I would just note/add that the flu had already become widespread in severe in numerous states by November 2019. This was especially notable, per ILI surveillance reports, in five contiguous Deep South States in November. One of these states was Georgia - the home of the CDC!

As some readers might have seen, I recently published another story about a CDC paper that was published by The Lancet - a study which shows that “the number of school closings due to illness” were 285-percent higher in the flu season of 2019-2020 than the mean of the 8 previous flu seasons. IMO 2,900 (!) American schools closed due to illness between November 2019 and the first week of March 2020 has to be “statistically significant.”

Whether one believes some of of these millions of “sick Americans” had Covid can, of course, be debated. The point I make is that no public health official seems to have ever considered the possibility that a novel respiratory virus - that produced symptoms identical to Covid - could have been spreading in America months before the Wuhan Outbreak.

My question: Was it just a “coincidence” that so many more people were getting sick with Covid symptoms right before official Covid?

In Part 3, Michael mentions the Diamond Princess cruise ship data in his effort to show that the IFR or crude mortality rate of passengers and crew on this ship was lower than the stated IFR of the flu (1-in-1,000 or 0.1 percent).

However, as I’ve pointed out in several exclusive articles, the more eye-opening IFR data comes from looking at “case” and death numbers on three Naval vessels that reportedly had “Covid outbreaks.” Approximately 7,000 sailors served on the USS Teddy Roosevelt, French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and the USS Kidd destroyer between January and April of 2020.

Antibody studies were done of a sample of sailors on the USS ships an all the sailors on the French aircraft carrier. Those antibody studies showed the IFR was 1-in-4,000 as only one of the 4,000 positive sailors died. (And the one death, a 41-year-old sailor on the Roosevelt, is perhaps suspect as I’ve never found any full accounting of what actually killed that man).

I’ve never understood why these antibody studies or “outbreaks” didn’t get more attention as they detonate the “deadly virus” narrative.

Lastly, I appreciate Michael highlighting key events documenting the adoption of the PCR test as the official “case” diagnostic tool.

What I still haven’t found and would love to learn is when did American science/health start using a Covid antibody test? Per my research, China was giving people Covid antibody tests in January 2020 (and papers from China were citing these results in January 2020).

Question: Didn’t America have an antibody test at least by mid-February 2020? If our nation did, why didn’t we use it and start giving it to people in February … BEFORE we ordered the lockdowns?

I think antibody tests may have been delayed to conceal evidence of early spread. (That’s why no World Military Games athletes were ever given antibody tests and why no public health officials ever questioned any of the numerous “early spread” candidates I’ve identified in scores of articles.)

Whether one believes in early spread or not - or even if people believe “contagious viruses” don’t exist - the public health establishment clearly believes the world is at risk from contagious viruses. Given this consensus belief, it makes no logical sense that public health officials wouldn’t have been testing anyone and everyone who might have had an early case … as soon as they could.

The fact they didn’t do this common-sense testing or inquiries (or “contact tracing” of these people) suggests to me that they KNOW what the results would have been.

