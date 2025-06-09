Several of the topics covered in Part 2 of “Timeline to Tyranny.”

INTRODUCTION - My hope is that greater numbers of readers will be exposed to this important piece of research and citizen journalism.

Today, I’m publishing a long, but abridged, version of Part 2 of Michael Bryant’s “Timeline to Covid Tyranny.” I’m publishing these excerpts because I believe this document deserves much larger readership levels than it’s probably received to date.

While a lengthy read, Mr. Bryant has identified almost all of the key events that ultimately produced the most significant and ominous event of my lifetime.

From the events Bryant has identified, it’s possible to better connect many of the key dots that produced what Bryant argues is a faux pandemic, one that resulted in myriad crimes against humanity - crimes that the perpetrators got away with.

From reading all of Parts 1 - 3, one gets a much-better sense of the roster of Deep State members. (Bryant provides names of key organizations and and brief bios of many of the key actors).

Also, Bryant’s formidable research strongly suggests that the end game or reason for the “Pandemic of the Century” may have been an effort to cover-up a possible seismic economic/financial implosion or explosion.

Readers will also see the importance of censorship initiatives and how “narrative control” efforts (see my last essay here) were utilized to create mass fear in the public and to suppress any significant push-back against “vaccine hesitancy.”

One of my take-aways is that the “public health establishment” long ago morphed into the “Vaccine Promotion Establishment.” (In Part 2, I was struck by the fact Bryant highlighted several events that suggest that a “new” mRNA flu vaccine seems to have been very important to the Powers that Be, as well as the effort to roll-out numerous other mRNA “vaccines” in the future.)

Like myself, most readers will be struck by the massive and long-term levels of coordination that was clearly required to stage the Covid event.

Like Bryant and many other chroniclers of non-authorized narratives, I’m convinced Covid had to be planned and had to be planned for reasons that, almost certainly, had little to do with protecting the public from contagious respiratory viruses.

Notes:

What follows are excerpts from a longer document. For those interested in a deeper dive, I enthusiastically recommend reading or skimming all three installments. According to Bryant:

In Timeline to Covid Tyranny – Part One: Constructing the Biosecurity Empire (1999–2018), “we examined how the political apparatus for a rolling, worldwide state of emergency was assembled, piece by piece, and how the infrastructure for the biosecurity state was constructed.”

Note: I previously published a piece where I expounded on many of Bryant’s key timeline events. (See this Substack post from March 26th here.)

Part 3 (to be summarized in a similar piece I will publish tomorrow) covers “The Year 2020 and How the World was Smashed to Pieces.”

Today’s piece is headlined:

Timeline to Covid Tyranny – Part Two: The Year 2019 and The Coming Storm - This piece “reviews the events leading up to the ‘shock and awe’ campaign of 2020.”

Emphasis, via boldfaced text, was added by myself and not by the author, Mr. Bryant. The sub-headlines were also added by Bill Rice, Jr and I added three photos/memes.

All three of Bryant’s articles (with future installments to come) are published at the website of the non-profit organization “Health Freedom Defense Fund,” which was founded by Leslie Manoonkian.

2019 Timeline of Key Events …

By Michael Bryant

January 16, 2019 — The World Health Organization (WHO) publishes Ten Threats to Global Health in 2019. Climate change and a looming influenza pandemic are some of the significant global health threats the world can expect in 2019, according to the WHO. The organization also names vaccine hesitancy as one of the world’s top ten global health threats.

January 23, 2019 — CNBC’s Becky Quick interviews Bill Gates at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Echoing what he wrote in his Wall Street Journal essay, “The Best Investment I’ve Ever Made,” Gates cites his investments in global health organizations aimed at increasing access to vaccines as his most lucrative to date, earning him a 20-to-1 ($200 billion made on $20 billion) return.

January 24, 2019 — “Imperial College scientists present vaccine revolution to world leaders at the WEF in Davos,” reads a headline in that London university’s campus newspaper.

The article contains this breaking news: “Professor Robin Shattock, Head of Mucosal Infection and Immunity within the Department of Medicine, is working on the manufacturing of RNA vaccines to create quicker and more accessible responsiveness to outbreaks of known pathogens — such as flu, and unknown pathogens, called Disease X. His team is improving the production system of vaccines to quickly provide tens of thousands of new vaccine doses within weeks of a new threat being identified. Currently, vaccines can take 10 years or more to develop.”

Adam Schiff leads effort to fight ‘vaccine misinformation’

February 14, 2019 — Then-US Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) sends a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressing his concerns about “medically inaccurate information on vaccines” that might “violate Facebook’s terms of service.”

Schiff (who has since been elected to the US Senate) also sends a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wanting to know what Amazon has been doing to fight anti-vaccine “misinformation” and to ask if Amazon plans to take such misinformed books and movies out of its search results.

The California congressman’s campaign to remove “anti-vaccination content” sets the stage for censorship of anyone who questions vaccines. It is also a precursor to his 2021 US House campaign and to his ongoing legislative efforts to stop “the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation” on respective platforms. In a September 9, 2021, letter, Schiff asks both Facebook and Amazon to give “a more thorough explanation” of their efforts to “mitigate the dangerous spread of vaccine misinformation.”

Bill Gates’ influential speech put into action …

This man’s name - and his Foundation - comes up over and over and over.

February 14, 2019 — In Munich, on the eve of the 2019 Munich Security Conference, the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) and its partners from Georgetown University and the Center for Global Development convene a tabletop exercise with senior leaders from around the world with the goal of making recommendations to improve the global system for responding to deliberate, high-consequence biological events.

Also notable is the fact that the Munich exercise was inspired by a speech Bill Gates gave two years earlier—at the 2017 Munich Security Conference (MSC), during which he said:

“The good news is that with advances in biotechnology, new vaccines and drugs can help prevent epidemics from spreading out of control. First and most importantly, we have to build an arsenal of new weapons—vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics. Vaccines can be especially important in containing epidemics. But today, it typically takes up to ten years to develop and license a new vaccine. To significantly curb deaths from a fast-moving airborne pathogen, we would have to get that down considerably—to 90 days or less. The really big breakthrough potential is in emerging technology platforms that leverage recent advances in genomics to dramatically reduce the time needed to develop vaccines.”

Another point of special interest: The NTI’s final report on the 2019 tabletop drill, titled “A Spreading Plague: Lessons and Recommendations for Responding to a Deliberate Biological Event,” quotes Gates’ speech verbatim: “We ignore the link between health security and international security at our own peril.”

*** (Thank you to readers who can increase the "reach" of Mr. Bryant's Timeline articles) ***

February 27, 2019 — The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) announces that it has awarded a $34 million contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™,” which it calls “a mRNA vaccine platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases.”

CEPI CEO Dr. Richard Hatchett is quoted in the announcement as saying: “CureVac’s vaccine platform could be a game-changer, radically improving our ability to respond to the emergence of Disease X. Disease X could emerge suddenly and have deadly consequences—we’ve seen this happen with Ebola, MERS coronavirus, Zika, and countless other diseases. That’s why we’re striving to develop rapid-response vaccine platforms—like CureVac’s mRNA technology—to defend against these unknown pathogens.”

CEPI regards itself as “an influential entity coordinating global vaccine investment in close collaboration with the pharmaceutical industry.” It is a brainchild of the WEF and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

CEPI was serious about getting vaccine contents into everyone’s veins.

March 11, 2019 — The United Nations unveils a global influenza strategy to prevent the “real” threat of pandemic. Meanwhile, the WHO announces a revised Global Influenza Strategy for 2019–2030. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus warns, “The threat of pandemic influenza is ever-present. The on-going risk of a new influenza virus transmitting from animals to humans and potentially causing a pandemic is real. The question is not if we will have another pandemic, but when.”

March 13, 2019 — Moderna submits its Form 10-K Annual Report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). (In the document), Moderna notes:

“Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA.“

“In addition, because no product in which mRNA is the primary active ingredient has been approved, the regulatory pathway for approval is uncertain.

Directly after these statements, Moderna confesses:

“We have incurred significant losses since our inception and anticipate that we will continue to incur significant losses for the foreseeable future.“

“We have incurred net losses in each year since our inception in 2009, including net losses of $384.7 million, $255.9 million and $216.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, we had an accumulated deficit of $1.0 billion.”

NOTE: In 2020, due to “emergency measures,” mRNA products would be excluded from gene therapy regulations (GTP). In the US and the EU, mRNA products fighting infectious diseases would be considered a new class of vaccine and would thus slip into the established regulatory pathway of a “biologic.”

May 8, 2019 — Germany convenes the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag to discuss the topic “Strengthening global health — implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn says Germany must also do its part to strengthen global health. Recalling that the WHO counts anti-vaccination campaigners among the ten greatest risks to global health, he cites vaccination fatigue in Germany in relation to a resurgence of measles and voices his support for compulsory vaccination.

Background on the ‘One Health’ Initiative ….

May 9, 2019 — The One Health Lancet Commission holds its first meeting in Oslo, Norway.

BACKGROUND: The One Health concept was developed in September 2004 by leading health experts during a World Conservation Society symposium held at Rockefeller University. The symposium slogan was “One World, One Health” and its final product was The Manhattan Principles, which contained twelve recommendations for “a more holistic approach” to preventing epidemics.

The symposium’s keynote speaker was William H. Foege, MD, MPH, and Emeritus Presidential Distinguished Professor at Emory University. Between 1984 and 2000, he and colleagues from the WHO, UNICEF, the World Bank, and UN Development Program, and the Rockefeller Foundation formed and ran a working group called the Task Force for Child Survival and Development, whose primary goal was to accelerate childhood immunization. Later, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) would establish the William H. Foege Fellowship in Global Health to honor the career and achievements of “one of the world’s leading figures in public health.”

May 13, 2019 — At the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, WEF founder Klaus Schwab (whose title later became executive chairman) proclaims that the Fourth Industrial Revolution has begun. To quote Schwab: “As new technologies disrupt our political, economic, and personal lives, the notion that we can revert to the booming manufacturing towns of yesteryear is wishful thinking. A successful global future will require states, individuals, and organizations to innovate and cooperate in entirely new ways.”

May 15, 2019 — The WHO and the Wellcome Trust join forces to combat epidemics and drug-resistant infections.

NOTE: In 2020, the UK’s Wellcome Trust will have a financial endowment of £29.1 billion, making it the fourth wealthiest charitable foundation in the world and one of the world’s top funders of biomedical and pharmaceutical research.

June 13, 2019 — New York State ends the religious exemption to vaccine mandates. The Democrat-led Senate and Assembly both vote to repeal the exemption, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs the measure minutes after the final vote.

July 2019 — The European Union publishes its 2019–2022 “Roadmap On Vaccination,” which includes a series of “timelines and deliverables” that are designed to reach the EU’s goal of combining an EU vaccine card with a passport for EU citizens. This roadmap explores the feasibility of developing a common EU vaccination card.

Trusted News Initiative created six months before official Covid ….

July 11, 2019 — The Trusted News Initiative (TNI) is created by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) with the “specific aims of flagging disinformation during elections” and censoring what it deems misinformation. Besides the BBC, partners of the initiative include the Associated Press, CBC/Radio-Canada, the European Broadcasting Union, Meta (parent of Facebook), Microsoft, Thomson Reuters, Google, Twitter, and The Washington Post.

NOTE: In 2020, TNI will change its focus from elections to “combating the spread of harmful vaccine disinformation” during the pandemic.

August 5, 2019 — The first draft of the WHO’s Immunisation Agenda 2030: Towards a Vision and Strategy for Vaccines and Immunization for the Decade Ahead is released. The document outlines the WHO’s global vision and strategy for a new decade (2021–2030) of vaccines and immunization.

August 7, 2019 — Kary Mullis, the 1993 Nobel Prize-winning inventor of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) device, dies. Mullis has stated on numerous occasions that the PCR is not a tool for diagnosing the presence of a disease but is only a research tool.

“PCR testing has been erroneously chosen as the gold standard for diagnosing COVID-19 infection and disease, even if it has never been validated, nor standardized. The symptoms of COVID-19 disease cannot be specified, because they can be anything, everything, and nothing at all according to the authorities. They range from clinically observable symptoms likely to lead to death to no symptoms at all — from near death to complete health. All the foregoing shows the entire scope of COVID-19 diagnostic science is flawed.” — Fabio Franchi, MD, and Jerneja Tomsic, PhD, Comments on Kämmerer, et al. (2023) regarding RT-PCR Testing

August 9, 2019 — The BIS issues a working paper called “(Un)conventional policy and the effective lower bound” that describes “unconventional monetary policy measures” that would “insulate the real economy from further deterioration in financial conditions.” The paper indicates that, by offering “direct credit to the economy” during a crisis, central bank lending “can replace commercial banks in providing loans to firms.” As described by famed historian Carroll Quigley in one of his influential books, the BIS was the apex of efforts by elite bankers “to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole” (Tragedy and Hope, Chapter 20).

August 9, 2019 — Remdesivir is dropped from the Ebola trial in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after increased risk of death and kidney failure are reported. The independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommends the early termination of an Ebola Therapeutics Trial in the DRC, explaining: “The mortality rate in the remdesivir treatment group, 53% (93/175), was similar to ZMapp.”

NOTE: Three years later, emergency room physician Paul Maric would testify in the Covid-19 hearings held by US Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) that remdesivir’s use during the “pandemic” had provably increased the risk of death and caused renal failure.

August 12–19, 2019 — US Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL) takes part in the Aspen Institute’s week-long conference in Rwanda, East Africa, which is underwritten by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. While attending the event, Rush meets with Gates Foundation representatives to discuss which companies a future government contact tracing program will award contracts to. This is before any mention of a pandemic.

NOTE: Nine months after these meetings, on May 1, 2020, Rush would introduce in Congress HR 6666, the $100 billion COVID-19 Testing, Reaching and Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act. Then, thirteen days later, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi slides $75 billion for “Covid-19 testing, tracing and isolation efforts” into the $3 trillion Covid relief package.

August 15, 2019 — BlackRock, the world’s most powerful investment fund (managing around $7 trillion in stock and bond funds), issues a white paper, “Dealing with the Next Downturn,” which points to a pending financial cataclysm. The paper suggests the US Federal Reserve may need to inject liquidity directly into the financial system to prevent this “dramatic downturn.” It notes: “Unprecedented policies will be needed to respond to the next economic downturn. Monetary policy is almost exhausted as global interest rates plunge towards zero or below. An unprecedented response is needed when monetary policy is exhausted and fiscal policy alone is not enough. That response will likely involve ‘going direct‘ — that is, finding ways to get central bank money directly in the hands of public and private sector spenders.”

August 22–24, 2019 — The central bankers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations meet in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to discuss BlackRock’s “going direct” paper and to weigh in on emergency measures that can be taken to prevent the looming financial meltdown. At that meeting, James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, famously states: “We just have to stop thinking that next year things are going to be normal.”

NOTE: In 2020, BlackRock will be hired by the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Canada, and Sweden’s central bank to implement a bailout plan.

August 29, 2019 — The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and fellow philanthropy Flu Lab announce they have awarded grants to eight researchers in the field of vaccinology. The hope is that the recipients’ research will pave the way for a universal flu vaccine:

Data Modernization System launched - Surveillance emphasized …

September 1, 2019 — The CDC’s Data Modernization Initiative (DMI) is launched, including its Public Health 21st Century Surveillance Superhighway plan. The DMI is designed to harmonize state, tribal, local, and territorial public health jurisdictions and private and public sector partners to create modern, interoperable, and real-time public health data and surveillance systems.

September 12, 2019 — The European Commission (EC) and the WHO jointly launch the first Global Vaccination Summit. The event, held in Brussels, includes 400 invited political leaders and stakeholders from scientific, medical, philanthropic and civil society organizations and from the pharmaceutical industry. They discuss the problem of vaccine shortages, the growing issue of misinformation, and the diminishing public confidence in the value of vaccines. Their stated goal is to propel global action against vaccine-preventable diseases and against the spread of vaccine misinformation. At the end of the summit, the EC and WHO release a report, “Ten Actions Towards Vaccination For All.” Among their recommendations:

Tackle the root causes of vaccine hesitancy;

Continue efforts and investments in novel models of funding and incentives, in research, and in development and innovation of new or improved vaccine[s] and [vaccine] delivery devices;

Empower healthcare professionals at all levels as well as the media to provide effective, transparent and objective information to the public and to fight false and misleading information;

Align and integrate vaccination in global health and development agendas through a renewed Immunization Agenda 2030.

In Round Table 1, titled “In Vaccines We Trust: Stepping up action to increase vaccine confidence,” the panel explored strategies for increasing vaccine confidence and improving vaccination coverage rates. The role of the media, including search engines and social networks, was highlighted. A call was made to create a coalition of vaccine champions: The United Forces for Vaccination. Also, a call was issued for a “social movement for vaccination,” which would include positive messages about immunization to be incorporated into television shows to reinforce vaccination as a social norm.

September 17, 2019 — The repo market explodes, causing panic in the financial markets, writes Georg Erber, author of “The Repo-Crisis of September 2019.”

A sudden and unexpected spike, mirroring the financial panic of 2007–2008, saw secured overnight financing rates increase from 2.43% on September 16 to 5.25% on September 17 and reach as high as 10% during the trading day.

The Fed was forced to supply a $53.2 billion liquidity injection on Tuesday the 17th and again immediately to inject an additional $75 billion on Wednesday the 18th. The New York Fed continued to lend a daily amount of $75 billion overnight to market participants every morning of the week, through Friday, September 20. Also, the New York Fed continued to offer liquidity to market participants for several months in an effort to control and limit volatility.

September 19, 2019 — An article in Biometric Update announces that ID2020 has launched a program to establish a vaccine digital passport. ID2020, also known as the Digital Identity Alliance, is an electronic identification program that uses vaccination as a platform for digital identity. Among the founding partners of ID2020 are Microsoft (founded by Bill Gates), GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance (funded by Gates), the Rockefeller Foundation, and IDEO, an international design and consulting firm that works for transnational pharmaceutical corporations and technology firms.

September 19, 2019 — The White House announces that Donald Trump has signed Executive Order 13887 to modernize influenza vaccines in the US for the purpose of promoting national security and public health. The modernization is intended to:

Reduce reliance on more time-consuming, egg-based vaccine production;

Improve the speed of vaccine production; and

Advance the development of new, more effective vaccines.

EO 13887 establishes a National Influenza Vaccine Task Force, whose aim is to develop “a five-year national plan to promote the use of more agile and scalable vaccine manufacturing technologies and to accelerate development of vaccines that protect against many or all influenza viruses.”

September 19, 2019 — The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB), a monitoring and advocacy body that was co-convened by the World Bank Group and the WHO in May 2018, today announces it has released its first annual report, “A World at Risk: Accelerating Global Preparedness for Health Emergencies.” The report (whose cover features an enlarged photo of a coronavirus cell) warns that the world is not prepared for a “fast-moving airborne pandemic that could kill up to 80 million people, disrupt economies and create social chaos.”

Its key messages include:

Our world is at acute risk from potentially devastating epidemics/pandemics that would not only cause tremendous loss of life, but significantly disrupt economies and create social chaos;

Leaders are responsible for protecting the security of their people , including health security, yet time and again, world leaders have failed to follow through on commitments around preparedness;

The world has many of the collective tools to prevent and prepare for an outbreak, but current efforts are grossly insufficient and THE NEED FOR NEW VACCINES AND DRUGS IS CRITICAL. I now call Public Health Agencies “Vaccine Promotion Agencies.”

The illustrious members of the GPMB board are: Gro Harlem Brundtland, co-chair and former WHO Director-General; Dr. Chris Elias, president of the Global Development Program of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF); Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the UK’s Wellcome Trust; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID); Dr. George Gao, director-general of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the People’s Republic of China; and Henrietta Fore, the executive director of UNICEF.

September 20, 2019 — The Council on Foreign Relations’ Foreign Policy magazine publishes “The World Knows An Apocalyptic Pandemic Is Coming. But nobody is interested in doing anything about it” by Laurie Garrett. Garrett, who joined the CFR in 2004 as a senior fellow of the Global Health Program, has worked on a variety of public health issues, including SARS, avian flu, and the intersection of HIV and AIDS with national security.

NOTE: Another significant Garrett article, “The Next Pandemic?,” would be published in the July/August 2005 issue of the same magazine.

October 2019 — A so-called “Coordinating Draft” of the Crimson Contagion 2019 Functional Exercise Key Findings After-Action Report is distributed “for official use only” by the HHS’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), headed by Dr. Robert Kadlec. For details on the report, click on the above link. For information on the exercise itself, see January 24, 2019, in this timeline. And for more facts on this secretive exercise, read Jeffrey A. Tucker’s December 22, 2022, article, What Is Crimson Contagion?, at the Brownstone Institute website.

Event 201 Pandemic Exercise …

October 18, 2019 — The Event 201 Pandemic Exercise—the fifth of five tabletop exercises sponsored by the John Hopkins Center for Heath Security between 2001 and 2019—is conducted in New York City. Co-sponsors include the WEF and the BMGF. Its main financier is George Soros’ Open Philanthropy Foundation.

NOTE: This simulation of a coronavirus pandemic accurately—and, looking back on it, eerily—portrays many of the events that would happen during the real-world coronavirus “pandemic” a full six weeks later. The scenario simulates an outbreak of a novel zoonotic coronavirus that eventually becomes transmissible from person to person, leading to a severe pandemic. The pathogen and the disease it causes are modeled on SARS.

The “exercise players” draw these conclusions (paraphrased below):

Industry, national governments, and international organizations must work together to build up international stockpiles of medical countermeasures (MCMs), which will enable rapid and equitable distribution during a severe pandemic;

The ability to rapidly develop, manufacture, distribute, and dispense large quantities of MCMs will be needed to contain and control a global outbreak. Coordinating with the WHO, CEPI, GAVI, and other relevant multilateral and domestic mechanisms, investments should be made in new technologies and industrial approaches, which will require addressing legal and regulatory barriers;

There is a need to i dentify critical nodes of the banking system and the global and national economies considered too essential to fail (some will likely need emergency international financial support);

Governments and the private sector (particularly traditional and social media companies) should give greater priority to developing methods to combat misinformation and disinformation prior to the next pandemic response. This will require flooding the media with fast, accurate, and consistent information . Media companies should commit to ensuring that authoritative messages are prioritized and that false messages are suppressed, including through the use of technology;

Accomplishing the above goals will require collaboration among governments, international organizations and global business.

Event 201 is introduced by Anita Cicero, Deputy Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, and chaired by Tom Inglesby, MD, director of the John Hopkins Center for Health Security. The high-ranking participants who simulate the worldwide coronavirus pandemic include:

October 28–30, 2019 — The Milken Institute’s Future of Health Summit is held in Washington, D.C. The annual summit bills itself as an event that brings together “thought leaders and decision-makers to confront some of the world’s most significant health challenges by matching human, financial, and educational resources with the most innovative and impactful ideas.”

At this year’s summit, the most notable discussion occurs on the 29th at the workshop “Making Influenza History: The Quest for a Universal Vaccine.” Key speakers at this plenary session include Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the NIAID; Margaret Hamburg, former FDA commissioner; Bruce Gellin, President of Global Immunization at the Sabin Vaccine Institute; and Rick Bright, former director of HHS Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

The primary theme of the discussion is “the need for more funding for research, better collaboration between the private and government sectors, advances in technology in flu research and the goal of a universal flu vaccine.” Moderator Michael Specter kicks off the workshop by making the strong point that the current system of vaccine development and procurement needs to be “blown up” and replaced with a new way of producing vaccines that would reduce time and costs of vaccine production and commercialization.

Rick Bright, for his part, suggests problems of lengthy clinical trials and regulations could be sidestepped if “there were an urgent call for an entity of excitement that is completely disruptive and is not beholden to bureaucratic strings and processes.”

Another theme of the discussion was the “need” for a newer and more frightening disease to emerge, as the flu no longer creates enough fear in the population to warrant a “universal vaccine.” [Emphasis added.]

Foreshadowing the about-to-be-released corona event, Bright ominously said: “[I]t is not too crazy to think that an outbreak of a novel avian virus could occur in China somewhere.”

November 7, 2019 — Netflix features billionaire Bill Gates in Episode 7 of Season 2 of “The Next Pandemic” documentary. In it, Gates predicts that a killer virus could originate in China’s wet markets and would rapidly infect the world.

December 4, 2019 — The House’s Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations holds a hearing on “Flu Season: U.S. Public Health Preparedness and Response.

In that meeting, Susan Brooks (R-IN) brought up the White House Executive Order “Modernizing Influenza Vaccines in the United States to Promote National Security and Public Health” (see September 19th) and the need to “speed up” vaccine production as well as the need for more funding. She asked:

“The EO recommended a range of government actions to improve the 80-year-old egg-based technology used in today’s vaccines and speed the vaccine manufacturing process …

(Bill Rice, Jr. comment: The traditional flu vaccine was apparently changed. I wonder if this change created more ILI cases, many of which might have been re-labeled “Covid cases.” Question: Did a new type of flu “vaccine” create many illnesses and hospitalizations, which led to many people then dying in hospitals due to the Covid protocols?)

Big News from Wuhan …

December 12–29, 2019 — This eighteen-day period is said to be the range of dates of the original onset of a pneumonia of unknown etiology (PUE) in Wuhan, China. A few days later, in early January 2020, the CDC would issue a report titled “Outbreak of Pneumonia of Unknown Etiology (PUE) in Wuhan, China.” The CDC report, which came from the World Health Organization, is about the Wuhan patients who, according to the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission (WMHC), came down with the PUE between December 12 and 29, 2019 — said to be the earliest symptom onset dates of the “unexplained viral pneumonia.”

The report notes: “Patients involved in the cluster reportedly have had fever, dyspnea, and bilateral lung infiltrates on chest radiograph. Of the 59 cases, seven are critically ill, and the remaining patients are in stable condition. No deaths have been reported and no health care providers have been reported to be ill. The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission has not reported human-to-human transmission.”

December 17, 2019 — The European Investment Bank (EIB) and BioNTech announce the signing of a contract that provides financing of €50 million to BioNTech. The German company’s CFO, Dr. Sierk Poetting, said of the financing: “We see the funding of the European Investment Bank as a token of trust in BioNTech as a innovative, and fast-growing company. We aim to build a global biotechnology leader. Our focus is to develop and commercialize the next generation of immunotherapies, as we aspire to individualize cancer medicine. The EIB’s funding will increase the production capacities for our mRNA-based product candidates and also create new jobs.”

December 18, 2019 — Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) report the development of a “novel way to record a patient’s vaccination history,” using smartphone-readable nanocrystals called “quantum dots” that are embedded in the skin using micro-needles. The research is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Koch Institute Support Grant from the National Cancer Institute.

December 31, 2019 — The last day of 2019 marks the first official day that Covid-19 attracts the attention of the WHO and the CDC. The WHO is informed of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause in Wuhan, China. “A total of 44 cases have been reported: 11 patients are severely ill, while the remaining 33 are in stable condition. The cause has not yet been identified or confirmed.” Meanwhile, the CDC says it first learned of a “cluster of 27 cases of pneumonia” of unexplained origin in Wuhan.

Süddeutsche Zeitung, one of the largest and most influential daily newspapers in Germany, reports this news with the headline: “Mysterious lung disease breaks out in central China.” The newspaper article states:

“A mysterious lung disease has broken out in the central Chinese metropolis of Wuhan. So far, 27 patients have been identified, the city’s health commission reported. The People’s Daily countered online rumors that this could be a new outbreak of the SARS lung disease. The health commission reported that many of the infections could be traced back to visits to Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Market.”

This question must be asked: How is it that a “mysterious lung disease” that caused a mere 27 cases of illness in a Chinese city of 11 million people receives such extensive attention in the Western media on the other side of the world?

***

In Part Three, we will document the corruptions, contradictions, and catastrophes of a world torn asunder by the 2020 “shock and awe” campaign of Covid-19.

“The stage is set. The invisible enemy is introduced to the world. Fear will soon be catapulted into virtually every household on the planet.”

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.