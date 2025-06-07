Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
8h

I appreciate everyone who participated in a recent experiment I conducted.

Yesterday, I asked readers to "Bill Rice, Jr's Newsletter" to hit one of my cross-posts with a "like" if they received it. This will help me gauge how many of my subscribers are receiving and opening my dispatches.

It's now been 24 hours: And here are the results:

- 36 subscribers hit my post with a "like." (one of the "likes" was from me and I didn't count myself).

- I have 7,567 total subscribers (allegedly or purportedly, according to my Substack metrics.)

That means 1-in-210 of my subscribers opened this cross-post dispatch (judged by "likes" or those who helped with my experiment.)

.... That's 0.47 percent of my readers.

I still don't think I'm "reaching" as many people as I think I'm reaching or that Substack says I'm reaching.

John Seaman
9h

Bill your in-depth analysis was spot on its always about the power and the $$. If you follow who benefitted financially from the pandemic leads you to who calling the shots..

