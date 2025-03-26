One man’s name seems to come up more than any other name … He’s a very rich man and he loves vaccines.

According to a seminal piece of research authored by Mike Bryant, the Covid-19 Pandemic was NOT an “isolated episode,” but rather was …

“A highly-organized undertaking disguised as a public health emergency, a program designed by the “Deep State to expand control, and reshape society in ways most people never saw coming.”

In Bryant’s opinion …

“This multi-faceted structural event (was) the culmination of the Deep State’s decades-old determination to institute a raft of invasive policies—including the worldwide suspension of basic civil liberties—to salvage their crumbling financial empire and usher in a complete transformation of society.”

Earlier today, I cross-posted Part 1 of Bryant’s 7,163-word article, which was published at the website of Health Freedom Defense Fund, an organization founded by Leslie Manookian.

Replete with linked sources, Bryant’s article tells readers HOW the Covid Pandemic happened.

In reading (and re-reading) this lengthy article, I was struck by the massive level of coordination, planning and funding that was required to produce these “tyrannical” results.

One blade of piercing irony is the conspirators who mobilized under the pretense of preventing or ameliorating a deadly and misery-producing viral pandemic ended up producing carnage of an unfathomable scale.

Mr. Bryant also points out that the edifices of devastation and tyranny created by a cabal of soul-less conspirators remain intact.

As of March 25, 2025, no guilty party has suffered the mildest of consequences. Indeed, almost every would-be criminal defendant is still held in the highest esteem, poised to act again to “save” more lives and “protect” more citizens.

***

Instead of summarizing the entire article, I decided to highlight the scores of organizations that were created over decades, every one of which moved the needle on a pandemic that was guaranteed to happen.

My hope is readers will reflect on the mind-boggling number of people, immense mountains of money and intricate planning that was required to create these pivotal and influential organizations, legislation, events and articles.

In the history of the world, never have more diabolical and Orwellian acronyms been created to produce such tyrannical results.

At the end of the article, I included quotes from Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci and added a “By-the-Numbers” presentation, showing a sample of Gates’ financial contributions to advance his efforts to vaccinate the world.

Good luck dismantling this labyrinth of misery

Key Organizations created between 1999-2018 (with acronyms and official names), plus key events and published articles. All information excerpted from Mike Bryant’s article “Timeline to Covid Tyranny.” (Emphasis added by Bill Rice, Jr.)

***

BMGF - The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, formally established in the summer of 1999.

GAVI - Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, now called the “Vaccine Alliance.” Created in November 1999 with a $750 million grant from the BMGF.

The Vaccine Research Center - Created on the campus of the NIH in the Spring of 2000.

“Operation Dark Winter” - June 22–23, 2001, the first of five tabletop exercises simulating a health crisis that the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security would sponsor between 2001 and 2019.

USA Patriot Act - Passed into law on Oct. 26, 2021 (15 days after 9-11).

MHSEHPA - The Model State Health Powers Act, legislation introduced at the same time as the Patriot Act.

PCBE - The US President’s Council on Bioethics (2001-2009). Replaced by Obama’s

Presidential Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues.

SARS-CoV-1 - Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. “An alleged outbreak (that) begins in China’s Guangdong Province in 2002 and spreads throughout countries in Asia for eighteen months.”

PHSBPRA - Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act. Signed into law by President George W. Bush June 12, 2002; “establishes procedures for preparing for acts of bioterrorism and public health emergencies.”

HSA - The Homeland Security Act; enacted November 25, 2002.

SNS - Strategic National Stockpile program. A program, re-named in March, 2003, that stockpiles pharmaceuticals. The program is managed by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The United States Leadership Against Global HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Act of 2003. Which creates …

PEPFAR - the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. Headed by Dr. Deborah Birx, PEPFAR is implemented by a combination of U.S. government agencies in over 50 countries and overseen by the Global AIDS Coordinator at the United States Department of State.

The Global Fund - headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The largest funder of The Global Fund is PEPFAR, which has contributed more than $90 billion to date.

UNDP - United Nations Development Program, one of many agencies which have been “cashing in for nearly two decades” on vaccine and disease-eradication programs, according to instigative journalist Corey Lynn, whose work is cited in Bryant’s article.

“Global Mercury” - International bioterrorism exercise conducted May 8-10, 2003. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, the CDC, the NIH, the FDA, and the WHO.

The Project BioShield Act of 2004.

IHR - International Health Regulations; the version established by WHO in 2005, becomes a “binding instrument of international law” on June 15, 2007.

“Atlantic Storm” - 2nd of 5 tabletop preparedness drills sponsored by Johns Hopkins University’s Transatlantic Biosecurity Network. The Center for Biosecurity at The University of Pittsburgh is another sponsor of this exercise.

ECDPC - The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control; Established in 2005.

David Nabarro - In 2005, Nabarro was appointed Senior United Nations System Coordinator for Avian and Human Influenza.

“Bioshield Two” - The Biodefense and Pandemic Vaccine and Drug Development Act of 2005. The Act creates …

BARDA - BioMedical Advanced Research and Development Agency. Among other legal provisions, BARDA “shields the agency from FOIA requests.”

PREP Act - The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act; signed into law by President George W. Bush on December 30, 2005.

The PREP Act “authorizes the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to issue a declaration that provides immunity from liability for any loss caused, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the use of “countermeasures to diseases, threats, and conditions determined in the Declaration to constitute a present or credible risk of a future public health emergency.”

“Targeted Social Distancing Designs for Pandemic Influenza” - Title of a paper published at Pub Med in November 2006.

PAHPA - The Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act, signed into law by President Bush on December 19, 2006.

MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis - Co-founded in 2008 by Neil Ferguson at Imperial College of London. (Note: See Bonus Text in Reader Comments on Ferguson’s endless bogus predictions of disease calamity).

NIS - The National Intelligence Strategy, devised by the U.S. director of the National Intelligence Agency which unveiled a number of “new concerns” (including “a potential global pandemic” and “climate change”) on Dec. 15, 2009.

GVAP - Global Vaccine Action Plan announced January 29, 2010.

DoV - Decade of Vaccines, promoted by the “Council of the Decade of Vaccines” funded by a $10 million pledge from Bill and Melinda Gates.

PATH - An international non-profit that works with Dr. Anthony Fauci to advance the “Decade of Vaccines” initiative. According to my own Google search, PATH “advance(s) vaccines through every stage of development and create(s) technologies and strategies to help countries deliver them.”

“Scenarios For the Future of Technology and International Development” - A paper published by The Rockefeller Foundation in May 2010. The paper outlines a …

“Lock Step Simulation Scenario” - in which “a coronavirus-like pandemic triggers the imposition of police-state controls on people’s movements, the economy and other areas of society.”

Moderna - a new vaccine company is founded in 2010.

DARPA - The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, publishes a paper in November 2011 touting a program (ADEPT) that is “developing a non-integrating nucleic acid-based vaccine that has the potential to be safer and more effective than traditional vaccines.”

GVAP - The Global Vaccine Action Plan is endorsed by 194 members of the WHO Assembly in May 2012.

PAHRPA Reauthorization Act of March 2013 … “ensures medical surge capacity for events without notice.”

SAGE - Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization at the WHO - announces a “Working Group on Vaccine Hesitancy,” a 2014 effort to battle vaccine hesitancy in developed and developing nations.

At a TED Conference in Vancouver on March 18, 2015, Bill Gates announces “We Are Not Ready for the Next Epidemic.”

Everyone, please read this quote:

“Rapid Medical Countermeasure Response to Infectious Diseases: Enabling Sustainable Capabilities Through Ongoing Public-and-Private-Sector Partnerships” - Title of a workshop from March 2015 where Peter Daszak gives a presentation and says:

“To sustain the funding base beyond the crisis … we need to increase public understanding for the need for MCMs (Medical Countermeasures) such as a pan-influenza or pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media, and the economics follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process.”

Klaus Schwab of the WEF. The Davos Fraternity has been very busy in recent decades.

This excerpt is also chilling …

4IR - Fourth Industrial Revolution, discussed at a WEF Davos gathering in January 2016. The 4IR is characterized “by a range of new technologies that are fusing the physical, digital and biological worlds, impacting all disciplines, economies and industries, and even challenging ideas about what it means to be human.”

ID2020 Summit - Inaugural Meeting at the UN Headquarters is labeled “Harnessing Digital Identity for the Global Community.”

Over 400 experts in blockchain and other cryptographic technology come together to create a plan for providing a unique digital identify to everyone on the planet by the year 2030. The five founding members of ID2020 are Accenture; Microsoft; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; IDEO.org; and the Rockefeller Foundation.

CEPI - The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Created to accelerate vaccine development; formally launched at the WEF’s Davos gathering in January 2017 by a consortium that includes the governments of Norway, Japan, and Germany as well as the Wellcome Trust, the Gates Foundation and six vaccine manufacturers.

CEPI is designed to “help give the world an insurance policy against epidemics.”

The organization also advertises that it will “shorten the time it takes to develop new vaccines to protect against viruses that emerge suddenly as public health threats.”

21st Century Cures Act - Amends 2013 PAHPRA - Signed into law by President Obama in December 2016 …

“Though marketed as a victory for science and innovation, in reality the Cures Act is a sweeping deregulation effort that hands unprecedented power to pharmaceutical companies, defense agencies, and private investors.

“Groups like the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) spend millions lobbying for the 21st Century Cures Act …”

EUA - Emergency Use Authorization of Medical Products - Guidance finalized by FDA in January 2017.

P3 - The Pandemic Prevention Platform, launched by DARPA on Feb. 13, 2017 …. “a program designed to facilitate a system capable of halting the spread of any viral disease outbreak before it can escalate to pandemic status.”

Also: “DARPA-funded researchers have pioneered RNA vaccine technology, a medical countermeasure against infectious diseases.”

P3 Program Manager Matt Hepburn notes the program will get “a protective treatment into health providers’ hands within 60 days of a pathogen being identified and have that treatment induce protection in patients within three days of administration.”

“The SPARS Scenario” - on Oct. 23, 2017, the third of five tabletop exercises John Hopkins co-sponsors between 2001 and 2019.

Alex Azar, a Washington, D.C., lobbyist and ex-president of the US division of Eli Lilly and Company, is confirmed as the new Secretary of HHS, on January 24, 2018. Azar was a former board member of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the largest advocacy association in the world representing the biotechnology industry.

“The Clade X Simulation” - held at the John Hopkins Center for Health Security (JHCHS) May 18, 2018… the fourth of five tabletop exercises John Hopkins co-sponsors between 2001 and 2019. (The fifth, Event 201, will be highlighted in Part 2 of Mr. Bryant’s dispatch).

Following Clade X, JHCHS releases a paper on the “Implications of Clade for National Policy.”

One of six policy goals: Produce “a national plan to effectively harness all US healthcare assets in a catastrophic pandemic.”

GPMB - Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, created by the WHO and World Bank in May 2018 "to strengthen global health security.”

"Innovation for Pandemics" - Title of an article written by Bill Gates and published in The New England Journal of Medicine on May 30, 2018. Writes Gates:

“What the world needs is a coordinated global approach to pandemics …Later this year, the coalition will announce grants to several companies … The goal is the capability to develop, test, and release new vaccines in a matter of months rather than years.”

World Health Summit and Grand Challenges Annual Meeting held on Oct. 16, 2018.

BioNTech founder and CEO Dr. Ugur Sahin is featured as a “spotlight” speaker. Says Sahin: “The vaccines that we make have to be produced in a few weeks.” Other speakers include Bill Gates and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

***

December 7, 2018 — Moderna, a developer of the messenger RNA platform, becomes the largest biotech company to go public. Moderna announces it has sold “more than 26 million shares, raising $604 million, making it the largest biotech initial public offering (IPO) in history.”

Note: Events from the Year 2019 and 2020 will be chronicled in Part 2 of Bryant’s expose’.

Bill Gates By the Numbers …

$750 million - Gates Foundation initial donation to GAVI.

$90 billion - US Contribution to the “Global Fund” to date. (Bill and Melinda Gates are founders of the Global Fund).

“millions” - in 2008, size of grant given by BMGF to Neil Ferguson’s MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College.

$10 billion - Amount pledged by BMGF in January 2010 to support a “Decade of Vaccines.”

$20 million - Grant awarded to Moderna by the Gates Foundation, circa January 2016.

$100 million/year - On June 8, 2018, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation unveils its biotech spinoff, the Gates Medical Research Institute (MRI), in Cambridge, Mass. Armed with $100 million a year in funding, the biotech-within-a-charity will focus on developing new treatments and vaccines.

Bill Gates’ remarks at TED Conference in March 2018:

“… The world is simply not prepared to deal with a disease—an especially virulent flu, for example—that infects large numbers of people very quickly. Of all the things that could kill 10 million people or more, by far the most likely is an epidemic.

“But I believe we can prevent such a catastrophe by building a global warning and response system for epidemics. It would apply the kind of planning that goes into national defense—systems for recruiting, training, and equipping health workers; investments in new tools; etc.—to the effort to prevent and contain outbreaks.”

Speaking at the Malaria Summit in London on April 18, 2018 … Gates warns that a deadly new disease could arise within a decade and that a new flu would most likely kill 30 million people within six months. “The world needs to prepare for pandemics in the same serious way it prepares for war,” Gates advises.

One Fauci quote … How did he know?

On January 10, 2017, Anthony S. Fauci is keynote speaker at a conference sponsored by a partnership of Georgetown’s Center for Global Health Science and Security and Harvard’s Global Health Institute.

In his address, “Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration,” Fauci declares: “And if there’s one message that I want to leave with you today, based on my experience, [it] is that there is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases—both chronic infectious diseases in the sense of already ongoing disease (and we have certainly a large burden of that)—but also THERE WILL BE A SURPRISE OUTBREAK” (emphasis added by Mike Bryant).

