A deaf, dumb and blind poster could see that the Establishment now has to censor in ever-heavier doses. If they don’t do this, our Establishment “leaders” would no longer be ruling the world … they’d be running for their lives.

To me at least, this is THE most-important truism of our New Abnormal.

Somewhere and somehow society reached the point where Orwellian censorship equates to “protecting democracy.”

To censor ever-increasing content (aka “speech”), the Powers that Be had to first re-brand free speech as “extremist” and “dangerous” - more dangerous than, say, anthrax or ravenous great white sharks.

Speech that didn’t mimic pronouncements of government officials and members of the “Trusted News Initiative” is now labeled misinformation, disinformation or mal-information.

According to our Speech Police, all three examples of non-authorized information are harmful to one’s health even if they are 100-percent truthful and accurate - and even if the false speech would save your life (or your child’s life).

This isn’t funny - humor writer’s interview

banned by YouTube …

Today, Substack author Jenna McCarthy reports that an interview she recently did on YouTube was quickly banned. In the interview, Jenna plugged a book she edited and recently published. The book (Yankee Doodle Soup) includes “an uplifting collection of reflections on the wacky state of the world.” (Full disclosure: One of my essays is included in the book).

In his removal notice, the podcast interviewer learned that YouTube found this content too wacky and not-at-all uplifting. Apparently, Jenna and her interviewer didn’t toe the party line on the vaccine question.

“Content that poses a serious risk of egregious harm by spreading medical misinformation about currently administered vaccines that are APPROVED AND CONFIRMED TO BE SAFE AND EFFECTIVE by local health authorities and the World Health Organization isn’t allowed on YouTube.”

YouTube earns bonus points for being honest about why they now censor so much content - and which content they can scuttle.

If any content disagrees with the World Health Organization or local health authorities, this is “spreading medical misinformation.” This not only puts the world at risk of experiencing harm …. But egregious harm.

In my last article, I pointed out that members of the MSM’s “Trusted News Initiative” have been covering up “President” Biden’s dementia (and probably Parkinson’s Disease) for at least four years.

That means the public can’t trust The New York Times, The Washington Post, your local Gannett newspaper, at least four of the major TV “news” organizations, along with the wire services, BBC and myriad other “trusted” Internet sites.

Thanks to these trusted and authorized news sources, no American knows who’s really leading the United States government.

But many Americans already knew they shouldn’t trust these authorized sources of news. This explains why all of these news organizations are Dead Men Walking and surviving only due to billionaire owners who don’t mind losing millions of dollars, and/or are hanging by a thread thanks to ever-increasing subsidies from Big Pharma, the Bill Gates Foundation or more “get-your-flu-shot” ad placements from our local health sources.

While significant, the complete capture of the MSM wasn’t necessarily a freedom-killer because the intelligent members of the public could still find honest news sources at alternative media sites and, increasingly, at Substack.

The dis-, mis- and mal-information label seems to apply primarily to speech platforms like YouTube, Google, Facebook, etc.

Dating the Big Change …

As dangerous extremists in the alternative media have pointed out, the Powers that Be had a “eureka!” (“Oh, sh*t!”) moment about eight years ago with the Brexit movement.

That’s when our rulers realized this Internet thing would probably be very “dangerous” to their continued rule.

The idea that any person could opine on world events - and this speech might “go viral” - scared the beejeezus out of our real rulers.

I will say it took massive cajones for Deep State generals to decide, “We now need to censor the entire Internet.”

Many people probably thought, “There’s no way our rulers can control virtually all important content on the World-Wide Web.” However, this naive segment of the population was about to learn “where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

The “way” was to simply classify certain speech as misinformation, disinformation and, now, mal-information.”

This speech also had to be marketed as causing “egregious harm” (for example, to people who might watch interviews with Jenna McCarthy).

Democracy itself was now at risk …

Furthermore, such non-authorized speech was now labeled a threat to “democracy” itself. That is, to save democracy, our rulers had to kill democracy.

Surreally, China, North Korea and the former USSR - which had decades of experience censoring speech - provided the new template for protecting democracy.

Again, it might seem impossible anyone could pull off such a sea-change in mass thinking … but, apparently, it was quite easy.

‘Black Lives Matter’ - but white lives don’t?

All it took was two events - a pandemic and, to a lesser extent, the saturation-coverage of the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Plenty of people now understand how the the pandemic was used to control the speech and the behavior of billions of people.

Fewer people probably think about the role the “Black Lives Matter” movement played in expanding the Censorship Industrial Complex.

Fighting “hate speech,” “racism” and “extremists” suddenly became a rallying cry for any person with politically-correct credentials.

Speaking for myself, some Americans didn’t know the rhetoric of the KKK was now omnipresent in America.

However, a protest gone awry in one Virginia city and the death of George Floyd seems to have cemented the view that just about every non-liberal white person was now a dangerous racist.

For the record …

Of course, black lives matter and, of course, too many blacks are victims of police harassment, but what should have been a legitimate political issue morphed into scores of cities where hundreds of businesses were burned to the ground (by “protestors” who were either not wearing their Covid masks or were wearing them just to conceal their identify).

The bottom-line of the “Black Lives Matter” movement is that many more black lives have been lost due to continuing spikes in black-on-black violence.

Black families are also suffering more from run-away inflation than any other race. For some reason, more blacks are dying from all-causes (like automobile accidents) than ever before.

For larger numbers than the Establishment will ever acknowledge, “Black Lives Matter” ended up spreading the message that “White Lives do NOT matter.”

As Tucker Carlson guest Steve Sailer recently discussed, whites are at least 10 times more likely to be the victim of a homicide, assault or a crime committed by an African-American - than the opposite.

According to this politically-incorrect expert, if one identifies all the mass shootings (with at least four injured or fatal victims), the vast majority are black-on-black crimes.

Thanks to the alternative media, news consumers can find many examples of random black thugs cold-cocking innocent white pedestrians as they walk down the sidewalk.

In public schools, white and Asian students are routinely beaten up by black students - not because these white students were wearing anti-George Floyd T-shirts, but because they were simply white.

Also, to many Americans, it seems that illegal immigrant lives matter more than the lives of authentic citizens - black, brown, white or yellow.

Yes, posting this makes me nervous …

I’m no doubt taking a risk even writing about the taboo topic of black-on-white crime and - far more common and depressing - rampant black-on-black crime.

The only reason I’m willing to do this is because A) It’s true and B) the Censorship Industrial Complex says such assaults should not be reported (or, whenever possible, should be buried).

Apparently, white lives don’t matter - if these white citizens are victims of crimes perpetrated by blacks.

(All lives don’t matter if crimes against humanity are perpetrated by Big Pharma and the Science Industrial Complex).

The good news is that the majority of black citizens who don’t cause or condone “egregious harm” to their neighbors are also repulsed by these disturbing trends. This, one suspects, is why Donald Trump is doing so much better in polls with African-Americans.

By now, my readers know I’m a contrarian and don’t mind saying things no mainstream journalists will report.

If my MSM colleagues did report acts of violence more honestly - and if social media didn’t censor black-on-white crimes as much as they do, the number of these acts would probably diminish significantly.

If I’m going to be censored - or called a racist - for arguing that “All Lives Matter” - so be it. But that’s what I believe.

The First Amendment wasn’t created to protect popular or politically-correct speech; it was created to protect speech many people are afraid to talk about.

