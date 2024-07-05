Is “The Media Covered-Up Biden’s dementia” the first of many truth bombs to come? We’ll have to see, but that’s my great hope.

For years, I’ve felt like a character in a “Twilight Zone” episode, the guy who understands something serious has changed in the world … but he’s the only person who recognizes this.

I felt this way with the “Biden-has-dementia” story. In fact, I wrote at least eight articles on Substack, arguing that the real scandal wasn’t that Biden was losing his ability to speak and think; the real scandal was that everyone who matters in journalism and government was conspiring to cover-up this (to me) obvious fact.

One can, thus, imagine my elation this past week when I’ve observed that far more people are starting to pick up on this real scandal - namely, that the world no longer has an authentic “watchdog” press.

Said differently, every journalist who comprises the dozens of newspapers, magazines, TV networks and wire services that make up the “Trusted News Initiative” (TNI) … should never again be trusted.

(It’s long been clear to me that the Powers that Be created a system where all the authorized and believable news could only be reported by these designated ‘trusted” news sources. If something wasn’t reported by the TNI team, it wasn’t true or important.)

I was particularly excited to see that Alex Berenson, one of the most high-profile “contrarian” Substack authors, is now making the exact same points I’ve been making for years.

Not only is Alex highlighting the most-important take-aways, just about every person making comments at his site is making the exact same points. (Alex has approximately 250,000 subscribers, while I have a little over 6,000 - so Alex’s newsletter “matters” a little more than my own).

What this means to me is that an authentic “truth bomb” might have, belatedly, just detonated.

One can call me naive, but I’ve always thought if most citizens realized our trusted news sources were lying about Important Topic A, these same people might quickly reach the common-sense conclusion that the same people and organizations were probably also lying about Important Stories B, C, D … and Z.

That is, the first definitively-proven “truth bomb” would/could lead to a series of just-as-seismic truth bombs.

Well, that first “truth bomb” (Biden really does have dementia and everyone who matters must have known this for years) has now exploded.

The trillion-dollar, potentially world-changing question now becomes whether millions of people shook up by this revelation will start to apply simple logic to all the other unreported scandals in the world.

Simple deductive reasoning tells us the probability that the world’s A-list “journalists” would cover-up only ONE important story is close to zero percent.

In previous articles about our captured “mainstream” journalists and editors, I estimated that there might be 14,000, full-time, salaried journalists working for the corporate press. With a few exceptions (primarily at Fox News), roughly 99.9 percent of these 14,000 journalists made the decision they were not going to investigate and report on Biden’s obvious dementia.

The probability so many people would willingly participate in an obvious conspiracy to conceal the truth would seem to be slim and none.

This doesn’t mean I think close to 14,000 “journalists” are card-carrying members of the Deep State. (Probably only a couple of publishers have Deep State ID cards).

However, almost 14,000 intuitively understood the stories that would immediately get them kicked out of the “pack journalism” profession if they launched taboo investigations on their own.

Career-killing, off-limits stories …

What separates me - an independent journalist - from my mainstream journalist colleagues is that I quickly understood that the list of Taboo Stories was almost endless.

With Covid, I could list 50 stories/investigations that CANNOT be pursued by mainstream journalists. (To save space, I’ll just list five examples from this Taboo Category):

The Covid vaccines, which aren’t really “vaccines,” are NOT “safe and effective.” Everyone in the MSM knows they can’t report this fact.

Nor could they report 99.8 or 99.9 percent of people faced no real mortality risk from Covid or that the average age of a Covid “victim” in many nations was 82 (and those people had at least 3.4 “co-morbid” conditions).

The lockdowns and masks didn’t work and everyone should have known this by Week 3 of the official pandemic.

It’s very possible this virus WAS created in a lab, which, for almost a year, the “Trusted News Initiative” assured everyone was not possible. Those who ignored this infallible “settled science” were censored, fired, de-banked and vilified.

To mention my pet taboo project, the start date of “community spread” in America clearly wasn’t “latter February 2020” like the CDC said it was.

But wait, that’s not all …

But these are just politically-incorrect Covid stories. The list of off-limits topics of other would-be scandals is even longer. A few examples:

“Russia” did not “hack” the 2016 presidential election with some Facebook ads that nobody saw.

Donald Trump and his key advisors were NOT working for Vladimir Putin.

The 2020 election was almost-certainly stolen via tens of millions of mail-in ballots, including dubious or fraudulent ballots counted (usually at 1:42 a.m.) in about 12 key urban “swing cities.”

The January 6 protest was NOT an “insurrection” and the greatest threat to democracy since the Civil War. (And how was the Civil War a threat to “democracy?” Couldn’t one argue this was real democracy in action?)

If you were in “The Club” of propaganda writers/stenographers, you couldn’t write a story, criticizing America’s huge financial support of the war in the Ukraine - just like, two decades ago, the same journalists couldn’t have written stories saying Saddam Hussein was probably NOT a threat to American democracy … nor was he getting ready to employ his formidable Navy and invade south Florida.

Every journalist who wrote an Epstein story called this a giant “sex-trafficking operation.” However, no journalist in the Journalism Pack ever pointed out that none of the VIP clients or “Johns” of this massive, decades-long operation were ever questioned by officials.

So we had a “sex-trafficking operation” where the only person who received prurient sexual services from minors and young women was … Epstein himself. That is, every journalist intuitively knew they couldn’t identify that a cross-section of world leaders were regular clients of this operation.

I understand why so many topics are off limits to “watchdog” journalists

It’s not difficult to understand why or how so many shocking stories are off-limits to “exposure.” If this did happen, the Swamp might be drained.

My basic explanation for our New Abnormal is simple. The world’s real rulers have a society-destroying agenda they are trying to complete and this agenda requires even more control, which will give the key partners even more power, wealth and control.

T he key point is that they aren’t finished yet.

For example, central bank digital currency hasn’t been fully implemented yet (but this project is well under-way and is probably a done deal).

The fight against “Climate Change” hasn’t banned the internal combustion engine or converted every town into a “15-Minute City” … yet.

More pandemics - and many more mRNA “vaccines” - have yet to be identified by the WHO, CDC, NIH and our “trusted” friends at Big Pharma.

There are still probably children who are not eager to have their sex changed.

The Censorship Industrial Complex hasn’t fully neutered Substack … yet.

As some of us can tell, the vital work of the world’s real rulers remains to be done.

However, these projects will be much more difficult to bring to fruition if the “mainstream” press suddenly started doing its most-important job and started exposing some of these “crimes against humanity.”

Question: What would happen if, say, 75 percent of the world population suddenly decided that the MSM is completely captured and must be exposed and then purged?

If this happened, the generals of the Deep State might have a panic attack and would all be expediting construction on their New Zealand bug-out shelters.

That is, the fact the mainstream media might have just been exposed as the key partner in myriad society-destroying conspiracies is, potentially, a very big deal.

The ball is now in the court of that (largely) silent force known as “the public.”

Truth be told, the proletariat “masses” outnumber the crooks and conspirators probably 500,000 to 1. If the oligarchs and World Government crowd suddenly lose the protection of their mainstream press division commanders, they might be in deep you-know-what.

Which would be a great development for the rest of us.

***

Bonus Link: A subscriber emailed me a link to a great scene from the movie “Misery,” showing the lead character railing, “This isn’t what happened!” That scene might fit how I felt the last few years … although I wasn’t that crazy (I hope).

If the mainstream media is completely captured (which it is), we still have Substack - which should grow exponentially in the future … if the site’s founders don’t “go wobbly.”

