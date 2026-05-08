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Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
10h

I find you newsletter valuable and I appreciate your insight into the COVID fraud, particularly your documentation of IMHO clear evidence of early spread strongly pointing to a US based source of deliberate or accidental leak as We recently discussed & the multiple potential nefarious motives behind it.

It puzzles me no end that independent/contrarian authors struggle, given the current voting trends.

I think that reflects thumbs on the scales in many manors, possibly by multiple bad actors.

I don’t think that I am in a position to move from free to paid, much as I would like to, as at the strong encouragement of my wife, I jettisoned a number of paid subscriptions about a year ago.

If my ship comes in, I will certainly help float your boat.

Hang in there; fight the good fight!

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blah
10h

The sorts of people that spend 450/year on substack probably don’t worry about inflation.

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