5h

As mentioned in my article, among writers on the Left, the predicate explaining the great interest in the “Epstein files” is clearly an interest to (finally) “get” Donald Trump.

For her part, Kait Justice has explored (although not in great detail) two theories that would involve Trump. Her first theory is that Epstein and Trump were long-time great friends and Trump might have always known about Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation and, perhaps, even facilitated it.

The second theory she seems to be investigating is that Trump was a TARGET of Epstein and whatever intelligence agencies might have recruited Epstein to head up a massive blackmail or “intelligence” operation.

The second theory would postulate that Trump had indeed been compromised or “captured” - probably by Mossad and the government of Israel. It would flow from this case theory that Trump’s possible interest in spiking the release of the Epstein files is an effort to not expose the nefarious and thermo-nuclear clandestine activities of America’s close ally and friend, Israel.

In thinking about this second theory, it seems to me that if Donald Trump was indeed captured and effectively controlled by the government of Israel, the last thing this nation would want is for Donald Trump to be removed from office.

In other words, this nation would seem to have the ideal president to advance the interests of Israel (like, for example, defeating its enemy, Iran, and ensuring it can continue its military operations in Gaza.) Per this logic, Israel or those who support Israel causes might be leading the effort to get liberal groups to leave Donald Trump alone.

Instead, almost the entire Leftist establishment is as motivated as ever to remove Trump from office.

Both Israel (and also Saudi Arabia) seem to have a great supporter leading the U.S. government - a man who once campaigned against neocon policies, but now seems to support a very active military that favors multiple regime-change operations.

Anyway, I find it odd that a press dominated by Jewish owners and editors is leading the effort to remove and disgrace a man who seems willing to advance any proposal put forward by Benjamin Netanyahu or billionaire supporters of the nation of Israel.

