The “got-cha” pull quote cited by The Atlantic’s hit piece on Alex Berenson highlighted Berenson’s prediction that Covid would NOT produce 500,000 deaths in America. Per the author, this was an embarrassingly wrong claim as at the time of the magazine’s article, Covid deaths in America had already exceeded 550,000.

However, here, the author and The Atlantic are simply accepting the CDC’s death statistics as incontrovertible truths, when they are not. That is, just because the CDC says 550,000 Americans had died “from” Covid does not make this a fact.

The number of Americans who legitimately died from Covid would be far fewer than a half million ... so Berenson was no doubt correct. However, as I pointed out in yesterday’s dispatch, journalists at news organizations like The Atlantic never question the claims of experts or authorities, which is the opposite of what a real (skeptical) journalist is supposed to do.

"The CIA owns everyone of any significance in the major media." -Former CIA Director William Colby (Operation Mockingbird)

Scientists, journalists, politicians: cheaper to buy than three fingers of 2 cents plain.

