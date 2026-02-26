In just 7 months, Charlie Warzel was raking in six figures on Substack but he still decided to join the “essential” journalists at The Atlantic. Before he left Substack, he might have spoken out of school.

Until several days ago, I’d never heard of journalist Charlie Warzel. However, I’m glad I discovered his story since it helped me connect some intriguing dots about Narrative-control journalism and media subscription trends.

For the past four-plus years, Mr. Warzel has worked as a staff contributor to The Atlantic. Before he joined the Atlantic’s staff in early November 2021, he worked for himself for seven months as an independent journalist on Substack, where he covered tech issues and politics at his “Galaxy Brain” newsletter.

Before that he worked as a staff journalist for the Opinion section of The New York Times’ and before that as a senior writer for BuzzFeed.

When Warzel left to join The Atlantic, he wrote a final column on Substack, which included several fascinating observations about Substack and at least two very interesting disclosures.

The first disclosure that caught my attention was Warzel’s testimonial that he was on a path to make at least a six-figure income on Substack.

Wrote Warzel:

“In seven months as a Substack author,I grew this puppy from 0 subscribers to over 16,000. On the paid side, I got over 1,400 of you to shell out. Due to monthly subs and some generous founding members, I did manage to crack the six-figure annualized revenue number ever-so-slightly (of course I didn’t do this for a full year). Not bad!”

Elsewhere, Warzel notes that he “made considerably less” income on Substack than he was making at The New York Times, which was interesting to me as I didn’t know a (non-star) contributor with The Times’ opinion section made an annual income that would be “considerably” more than $100,00o/year.

And then readers get this information …

Recently, I’ve been pondering the theory that certain liberal (or “narrative-protecting”) Substack writers, as well as writers at liberal journalism organizations like The Atlantic, are perhaps being subsidized by unknown ultra-wealthy individuals or organizations.

Thus, this testimonial in Warzel’s farewell Substack column jumped out at me (emphasis added by myself):

“Interesting observation 2: A lot of the people who paid for the very expensive ‘Founding Member’ subscription tier hardly ever opened the emails. One billionaire signed up for Galaxy Brain early on and then…like…a day later disabled their email. Curious!”

My commentary:

Yes, I would say this is very curious indeed.

From deduction, Mr. Warzel seems to be acknowledging that a billionaire he knows by name subscribed to his “very expensive” Founding Member subscription level and then promptly disabled his email … which suggests to myself that this person didn’t care about reading Mr. Warzel’s dispatches, which suggests to me he might have been subsidizing a writer on “his team” perhaps at the suggestion of other people or organizations.

Furthermore, “a lot” of people quickly became Founding members of his Substack. (Note: Info on how much a Founding-level sub cost at Mr. Warzel’s former Substack is no longer available).

Needless to say, since he once wrote for The New York Times and now writes for The Atlantic, Mr. Warzel is on the far left side of the political spectrum.

Other factoids I gleaned from Mr. Warzel’s final Subtack post …

In seven months, Mr. Warzel exceeded 1,400 paid subscribers and grew his Substack to more than 16,000 total subscribers. This means at least 8.75 percent of his subscribers were “paid,” which is a paid ratio much greater than almost all Substack authors.

Although Substack claims newsletter authors can expect “5 to 10 percent” of subscribers to convert to paid status, most Substack authors know this is almost-certainly disinformation. (I once had a paid ratio of 4.7 percent, but that ratio has now shrunk to 3.2 percent, which is still probably higher than most Covid Contrarians.)

Mr. Warzel also seems to acknowledge that he was recruited by Substack talent scouts.

In his final Substack column, he wrote: “Over seven months on Substack (I did not take a deal with the company) …”

However, in his very first Substack post in April 2021, he wrote:

“I didn’t take a lucrative Substack deal to come over (the company is subsidizing my health insurance and will reimburse me to pay editors/factcheckers/ and copy editors a generous freelance wage).”

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t mind a journalist entertaining any deal he can get. I would just say that Substack subsidizing a writer’s health insurance and paying copy editors a “generous freelance wage” are very nice perks if you can get them.

FWIW, my guess is virtually no “Covid Contrarian” author is getting their health insurance completely or partially paid by Substack or is being provided a budget to pay copy editors. (My school teacher wife pays my health insurance and my Corgi/Terrier mix dog, Annie, is my copy editor).

Substack doesn’t provide me a generous stipend to pay Annie for her copy-editing duties.

Mr. Warzel also mentions he didn’t get a “lucrative deal” to come to Substack, which infers that plenty of his journalist colleagues have and did receive such enticements to join Substack.

Again, I don’t begrudge Substack’s founders making “deals” to recruit established talent. My speculation is that the vast majority of such “lucrative deals” in the past couple years have probably been offered disproportionately to liberal or “narrative-protecting” writers.

I also can’t help but wonder if mysterious billionaires or NGOs might somehow be subsidizing this new crop of writers.

These statistics are also “curious” …

In his final dispatch on Substack, Mr. Warzel spent several paragraphs talking about his former NY Times’ colleague Alex Berenson.

Warzel wrote that it made perfect sense for a non-conforming journalist like Berenson to go independent and join Substack as Berenson could make more money working for himself than he could even make at The NY Times.

Which is exactly what happened. As Warzel wrote in November 2021:

“Alex doesn’t have a lot of options, publication-wise from the mainstream media … Being independent is a far better deal for people like this. Anyhow, it seems Berenson is making a solid amount of money. He has over 10,000 paid subscribers, which puts his annualized revenue floor at $720,000 …”

But even the liberal Warzel picked up on the possibility that Berenson’s Substack was not being treated the same as those of other refugees of the dying (except for The Atlantic) mainstream press.

“Weirder yet, Berenson is not on any of the Substack leaderboards, despite being one of probably only about 15 publications to top 10,000+ paid subscribers. That’s curious to me.”

My commentary:

Yep … And what’s even more curious is that after getting off to an eye-opening start on Substack in the early months of Covid, Bereson’s once-rapid growth came to an abrupt halt and now seems to be in full reverse.

For example, as I documented in my “Top 144 Contrarians” article from 13 months ago, Berenson had 244K subscribers as of January 2025, a figure that was unchanged four months later. Today, Berenson has lost 9k subscribers and sits at 235K total subscribers.

Even Alex Berenson, an alumnus of The NY Times and certainly one of the best-known Covid Contrarians, is losing subscribers on Substack. (This while liberal writers like Kait Justice went from 0 to 11,000 subscribers in approximately four months).

“The Pandemic’s Wrongest Man”

I also found it revealing that in his final Substack piece, Warzel worked in a couple of snarky digs at Berenson.

For example, he highlighted a Twitter post where Berenson said vaccines weren’t as effective as we’d all been told, a post Warzel must have thought was embarrassing to Berenson. (The Tweet wasn’t embarrassing; it was true).

Warzel also linked to an article from his future employer, The Atlantic, that called Berenson “The Pandemic’s wrongest man.”

While that story purported to identify five or six Berenson false claims, the assertions were all true* … so the joke should really be on The Atlantic and Mr. Warzel.

(See Reader Comments for a discussion of the “got-cha” pull-quote The Atlantic is confident proves Berenson is a liar but actually proves - yet again - that The Atlantic simply swallowed a bogus or dubious claim made by the CDC).

More curious metrics …

Lastly, in perusing articles on Mr. Warzel’s Substack newsletter, which is still archived on the platform, I was surprised to learn that Warzel now has 19,000 subscribers - even though he hasn’t posted a Substack dispatch in more than four years. In fact, his subscriber numbers have, somehow, grown by 3,000.

Mr. Warzel’s notation that Alex’s newsletter (with at least 10,000 paid subscribers) hadn’t made any of the top Substack leaderboards, reminded me of the curious case of Igor Chudov, who was once one of my “Covid Contrarian” All-Stars.

In January 2025, Igor had 62,900 subscribers, a figure that had grown to more than 65,000 four months later.

In fact, as of June of last year, Igor ranked No. 49 in Substack’s “Health Politics” leaderboard.” Today, Igor ranks No. 56 in the same coveted leader board.

The curious element of this is that Igor Chudov hasn’t posted a new article on Substack in 13 months. Before Igor posted his last Substack article on Jan. 18, 2025, he’d only posted two new articles in the prior three months.

In a recent post, I noted that Substack is now replete with “coaches” who tell writers how to grow their subscription numbers. Apparently, one good piece of advice is to not write any new stories for a year. (Here, I am not being facetious as the more new stories I post, the more subscribers I lose).

***

One neat feature of Substack is that all authors’ stories are archived so anyone can go back and see if articles pass the test of time.

As noted above, The Atlantic sought to malign “The Pandemic’s Wrongest Man” because this journalist (correctly) predicted the “safe and effective” vaccines wouldn’t be either.

It turns out two can play this game.

One of Mr. Warzel’s podcast episodes on Substack - from August 2021 - had the headline “Reasons for Vaccine Optimism.”

Per the podcast, the vaccine was working just as the experts said it would. Nobody who got their shots would later get Covid; no vaccinated person would ever die from Covid. Certainly, no vaccinated person has ever died from this extremely “safe” vaccine.

American citizens can trust this reporting because it came straight from the elite journalists of The Atlantic.

