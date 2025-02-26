I thought of this song, and then conceived this essay, after my wife made an interesting comment after returning from Book Club last night.

On Feb. 22, The Daily Mail published a major story about a Yale professor who says the Covid “vaccines” may NOT be safe. The story has generated more than 910 comments, the vast majority of whom agree with her. (Every poster who shared a vaccine injury anecdote received 50 to 100+ “thumbs ups.”)

Furthermore, an on-line newspaper with a global readership of millions is now asking anyone who might have been injured from Covid jabs - or thinks they lost loved ones who’d been vaccinated - to contact them for possible future stories.

Last night my wife, Carrie, came back from Book Club and told me all the participants were talking about vaccine injuries and vaccinated people who’d “died suddenly.” This has never happened before.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was nominated by Donald Trump to be secretary of HHS, the agency in charge of “public health.” Not only was the world’s most prominent vaccine skeptic nominated for this position, he was confirmed and is now leading these agencies.

State legislators in approximately eight states have introduced legislation to ban mRNA “vaccines.” While these bills, so far, have not been enacted into law, they were introduced and citizens who believe they suffered life-altering vaccine injuries were allowed to testify in several public hearings.

One of my most generous subscribers who routinely tips me $5 via the Ko-Fi link recently included this message with his latest gratuity:

“I believe the truth tellers are making progress with the mainstream or corporate media collapsing before our very eyes. It truly is a wonderful time to be alive. Continue writing the truth, it does make a difference.”

A small truth bomb wouldn’t be large enough …

Since I started publishing this Substack newsletter in September 2022, I’ve shared my opinion it would take only one major truth bomb to completely transform the world and result in a Mass Purge of many of the evil and/or obtuse “leaders” who now reign on earth.

Significantly, this “thermo-nuclear” blast/revelation would have to be accepted as “truth” by the vast majority of world citizens, including, say, 80 percent of every-day, normal citizens (the proverbial “Man and Woman on the Street.”)

My logic is one shocking revelation, widely accepted, would almost certainly produce a subsequent chain reaction of other seismic scandals that, heretofore, had been unexposed.

Covid, I argued, actually gave the world the scandals that could produce these results. (My theory: Satan, in a possibly fatal blunder, showed his real face.)

However, until recently, I gauged the probability such a world-changing series of events could actually occur as being, perhaps, one percent.

The reason I was 99-percent sure nothing significant will change is because I was convinced 100 percent of important truth-seeking organizations were completely captured.

Furthermore, with Covid (and the response to same), I knew the number of accomplices who allowed or made possible “crimes against humanity” was simply too vast.

Nobody who mattered was going to indict or implicate themselves as essential participants in a series of never-ending, diabolical, misery-producing conspiracies.

But I always qualified my predictions …

Still, I always allowed there was a tiny chance the above-outlined series of events could happen.

While I still think all of the important institutions are fully-captured, these organizations do not include the potential largest army of change in the world - every-day citizens who do not belong to these groups.

Even if evolution wired most people to seek-out the safety of the “herd,” a shock to the system that was powerful and convincing enough might produce a collective epiphany that could change everything.

This epiphany would be that “the people” are, in fact, not safe and are, in fact, being harmed and threatened by the dictates of the world’s (heretofore) real rulers.

Given the anecdotes listed at the top of this article, I now wonder if society might be approaching such a seismic tipping point.

I’m not a seminal music composer whose lyrics will echo through time …

I’m no John Lennon, but if I was a Thomas Paine-version of one of Rock-and- Roll’s seminal poets, I might pen a sequel to “Imagine” … knowing full well most people probably can’t imagine these developments …

… but maybe enough people are getting closer to reaching this place.

Imagine (if you can) …

Imagine that every claim made by authorities and experts purporting to protect “the people” from a deadly virus were now understood by the people to be lies.

Imagine that mothers realized the vaccinations they were told children had to take … could very possibly harm the most important thing in the world to them - immediately or within days or next year or 40 years in the future.

Imagine a world where parents agree their children should have the best possible chance to lead a meaningful life absent severe health obstacles.

Imagine if large swaths of citizens realized their elderly parents, who have either died or are struggling with life-altering medical conditions - are enduring this misery because they got shots produced by the government.

Imagine if almost everyone realized that millions of people who’d been loved dearly and are missed terribly might be alive today if they had not received these shots.

Imagine if people realized the death toll was greater than the Holocaust.

Imagine if citizens now realized this death toll is not diminishing, but might be increasing.

*** (Imagine if, somehow, this essay went viral.) ***

Imagine if almost every citizen belatedly admitted that healthy, young people dying suddenly is not normal … and these deaths might be accelerating.

Imagine if the same people realized their leaders were still aggressively pushing mRNA vaccines and boosters and wanted to create and mandate even more toxic, untested shots.

Imagine if millions of people suddenly became open to the possibility their own medical hardships might have been caused by these shots.

Imagine if 80 percent of the world population realized these shots were not vaccines that prevented illnesses … and were, perhaps, experimental biological counter measures that were never tested for safety.

Imagine if most human beings reached the conclusion they were being utilized as lab guinea pigs.

Imagine if most people came to believe the creators of these shots have known for years they were unsafe and dangerous … and covered up this fact.

Imagine if mothers suddenly noticed or acknowledged that autism, by stunning orders of magnitude, was far more prevalent than four decades ago and these mothers were now open to the theory that vaccines caused this epidemic.

Imagine if mothers decided they did NOT want to give their child a 1-in-34 chance of developing this life-altering medical condition to prevent a 1-in-10 million chance their child would develop Hepatitis B or a 1-in-5 million chance their child might die from measles.

Imagine if citizens looked at 35,000 Amish citizens and asked why these unvaccinated children weren’t developing or dying from Covid, measles, suffering from autism disorders … and had no greater risk of contracting the flu.

Imagine if every American over the age of 12 spent 20 minutes closely examining photos of the long, thick, white fibrous clots hundreds of embalmers are finding in bodies every day and asked themselves if these substances seem normal or safe.

Imagine if the same people asked why nobody in their government was investigating these grotesque substances.

Imagine if every women who lost a child in pregnancy in the last four years began to ask themselves if the shots they were told they had to get might have caused these miscarriages or still-births.

Imagine if couples realized they might never become parents (and their parents become grandparents) if these “life-saving” shots cause infertility.

Imagine if millions more citizens begin to trace today’s rampant inflation to profligate money-printing during the post-Covid years.

Imagine if they realize they are now struggling to purchase baby formula, hamburger and automobile insurance because of government-caused inflation.

Imagine - I wonder if you can - if millions of people now realize that family members and close friends they abandoned because they didn’t hold the accepted views about Covid or vaccines might have been right all along.

Imagine if these people now regret this behavior … and began to reach out to estranged family members and former friends and apologized for these activities.

Imagine millions of repaired friendships and family relationships.

Imagine if 80 percent of citizens, all voters in a democracy, began to hold their leaders responsible for all of the above.

Imagine an instant reassessment of virtually every leader and organization in the world.

Imagine if college students and their parents decided they shouldn’t be “educated” by people who lack the critical thinking skills or moral courage to resist mass tyranny.

Imagine if huge swaths of the population concluded hospitals and doctors were either killing people on a massive scale and/or didn’t care that even more people would die or be harmed in the future.

Imagine if hundreds of millions of people started to question the efficacy and safety of statins, anti-depressants, Ritalin, yearly colonoscopies, tonsillectomies, flu vaccines and even rabies vaccines for their pets.

Imagine … I wonder if you can … if Pfizer, Moderna, Merck and Johnson and Johnson could be sued for death, pain-and-suffering, lost economic wages and were forced to be pay punitive damages.

Imagine a world where Big Pharma as its existed for decades … no longer exists.

Imagine if every mainstream journalism organization that concealed crimes against humanity and promulgated false narratives … went out of business.

Imagine Congress, State Legislatures, governors, mayors, City Councils and County Commissions where 95 percent of current politicians are voted out of office.

Imagine a world where the CDC is abolished, along with all 50 State Public Health Agencies.

Imagine a world where plaintiff trial lawyers are willing to defend clients who have suffered great harm.

Imagine that one exposed scandal does, will and can beget other exposed scandals or sinister conspiracies.

Imagine the terror this would create in every powerful person and organization in the world.

Imagine if most people figured out why Orwellian Censorship is imperative to those who benefit from a Corrupt Status Quo.

… Most people probably can’t imagine one of these things happening, much less all of them.

Anyone who read this far might point out that I’m just another dreamer … to which my only rejoinder is the same one used by John Lennon: “… But I’m not the only one.”

… I will add, however, that dreams that seemed almost impossible to imagine a few months ago do seem more possible today.

