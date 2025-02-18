Someone who’s studied or thought about a crime from many different angles is probably going to have a better chance to connect the right dots. Issues that seem disparate might be connected after all.

I don’t know if my readers have picked up on this, but almost all of my stories tie-in together. That is, every story is intended to support other stories. Also, almost all my stories coalesce around a hypothesis that produces sinister conclusions.

My main conclusion might be stated thusly:

Evil or nefarious conspiracies exist everywhere, but it’s almost impossible for a citizen journalist to definitively prove these conspiracies because every organization with the potential to prove these conspiracies and scandals is completely captured.

Topics covered in several recent articles support my belief the world’s a very scary place led by evil forces.

The last story I cross-posted was written by Bret Swanson. Employing Spock-like logic, Swanson debunked the lie that the Covid vaccines “saved millions of lives.”

I sent this story to a couple thousand of my readers largely because I think such excellent scholarship deserves a much wider-audience.

In my opinion, Swanson’s overriding point - that the “vaccines” did NOT save “millions of lives” and almost certainly caused millions of deaths - should not qualify as a trivial point or a historic footnote.

What Swanson (easily) proved was a scandal of massive dimensions, one almost too big to wrap one’s head around.

But I had another reason for cross-posting this article. To me, Swanson’s article proved the point of my article from yesterday which argued that all the leaders in the world are clearly obtuse … just like citizens who believe the proclamations of these bogus leaders.

For readers who didn’t read the story, Swanson’s main gripe is that the Republican-led committee that “investigated” Covid issues swallowed, hook line and sinker the preposterous claim that the vaccines saved “millions of lives.”

This proves or supports two of my main points - yes, our “leaders” are not the brightest people in the world, but they are also, clearly, captured. (To be more specific, they’ve been captured by the forces that say mRNA vaccines are “safe and effective.”)

That is, one has to be incredibly stupid to agree with the statement that the Covid vaccines “saved millions of lives.”

And, personally, I do not think all of these members of Congress - who all have impressive education credentials and were bright enough to rise to the highest levels of political power - are this stupid.

Another easily-proven conspiracy …

This point suggests they are instead captured. They must realize that the “warden” (who keeps them under control) has issued orders that they cannot question the safety and efficacy of the Covid “vaccines” (or any vaccines) … and expect to remain in power.

An unspoken predicate of Swanson’s story is that a conspiracy exists to sell, distribute and market Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Think about it. If the public belatedly acknowledged that the vaccines were snake oil (actually more dangerous than snake oil as I don’t think snake oil is dangerous) - the conspiracy to inject billions of people with the substances in the vials would probably end in a massive scandal.

Whether one realizes it or not, Swanson’s story proves the existence of this conspiracy. It proves how many co-conspirators or accomplices are committed to concealing this fact.

The reach-suppression conspiracy …

I was surprised to learn Swanson’s story, which he first published at his Substack newsletter on January 14th, had generated only 14 “likes” and four reader comments.

This observation supports my conclusion that this excellent and very important piece of writing hadn’t “reached” hardly anyone. This observation, in turn, supports my hypothesis that a conspiracy exists to suppress or limit the number of citizens who are exposed to important articles.

(Aside: The reach of Swanson’s article received a major boost when the Brownstone Institute published it. Brownstone is thus a “reach-enhancer.” Like myself, Swanson’s a Brownstone fellow. This means Brownstone is paying us a monthly stipend to continue to produce articles like this. Those who value the vital role played by Brownstone may consider supporting this organization with a financial donation.)

If you read Swanson’s piece, you’ll see he wrote it as an “Open Letter” to Cong. Brad Wenstrup, the chairman of Congress’s Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

One might expect an Open Letter to an important member of Congress - penned by a very smart and accomplished fellow of the Brownstone Institute - to be picked up by a few mainstream media organizations.

This, of course, didn’t happen.

The fact nobody in the “watchdog” media considered this article as “newsworthy” also strongly suggests the MSM is an active and vital part of the conspiracy to suppress important content.

Furthermore, Swanson’s smack-down of the “safe-and-effective” lie/disinformation/propaganda pointed out that several prestigious scientific journals have also advanced the canard that the Covid vaccines “saved millions of lives.”

This proves the scientific journals are also either all captured or led by people who do not possess the intellect and common sense of Bret Swanson.

That is, the conspiracy to advance lies and conceal the truth sinks deeper and deeper the more dots one connects.

Even a caveman should be able to discern that the project to suppress the reach of dissident journalism and research is massive.

One conspiracy begets another …

Except for my light-hearted “change of pace” articles, every article I publish identifies conspiracies that have not been fully exposed.

I’ve also identified sinister conspiracies that, on the surface, had nothing to do with Covid or the roll-out of dangerous, non-effective, non-vaccines - conspiracies I think do tie-in with the shadowy Covid/Globalist cabal.

For example, another massive massive conspiracy involving thousands of co-conspirators was necessary to conceal the fact “President” Joe Biden was suffering from ever-worsening dementia.

This “cover-up” conspiracy had to be enacted to conceal the fact the “president” wasn’t really leading the federal government.

This observation begs the question: Who was leading the U.S. government … and what were these shadow rulers’ most important objectives and aims?

In my opinion, the people and organizations that were advancing the vaccine roll-out - and digital I.D.s and mass censorship and covering up mass misery from the government’s “democide” Covid response - were the same people who installed a puppet/fraud leader … so the world could be led in the direction the real captains of our Ship of State ship want to steer it.

Per my theory, one sinister conspiracy begets another necessary conspiracy that’s usually just as sinister … and one that requires even more willing participants.

The Epstein dot …

Before I segued into contrarian Covid research, I spent a great deal of time researching conspiracy theories involving Jeffrey Epstein.

Many clear-thinking Americans will probably agree with me that this sinister conspiracy was created for two reasons.

First, the conspirators (probably Israeli and/or American Intelligence agencies) wanted to establish dirt on a cross-section of world leaders so they could blackmail or better control these leaders.

As often happens when the possibility exists a sinister project could be exposed, conspirators then had to go into full-court-press cover-up mode.

Eventually, the aim of the cover-up was to prevent exposure of (probably) hundreds of Epstein’s VIP child-trafficking clients.

This conspiracy, as usual, worked as Epstein (and later Ghislaine Maxwell) were identified as the only two people who might have abused or trafficked hundreds of young girls and women.

If one believes the official narrative, this was a decades-long “sex trafficking operation” - supported by unexplained expenditures of hundreds of millions of dollars - and the guilty parties only trafficked young women to … themselves.

In my articles, I often highlight the things we know did NOT happen.

In the Epstein example, what didn’t happen was no “Johns” or “clients” were exposed. (No possible VIP Johns were even questioned, much less indicted).

Also, the public’s never learned how many agencies of government were involved in creating this likely blackmail operation and, then, how many “truth-seeking” branches of government (probably all three) were required to protect the guilty.

At one time, it struck me as odd that members of the Fourth Estate also weren’t interested in blowing up this shocking scandal, but I now, of course, understand they are part of the conspiracy.

I think I might be the only alternative media pundit whose postulated that Covid as we now know it … might not have happened … if all the Epstein “Johns” had been identified in the mid or late 2010s. (One of these possible “johns” is Bill Gates, arguably the most-important Covid conspirator).

If fully exposed, the sordid Epstein saga had the potential to drain acres of the Establishment Swamp - a result which probably would have caused conspirators to cancel or postpone an even more-brazen conspiracy (Project Covid-19).

But, obviously, this did NOT happen, which means the myriad conspirators were (literally) free to go onto their next project and conspiracy.

I’ve also asked myself WHY the Epstein sex-trafficking operation might have been green-lit in the fist place. In the parlance of real criminal investigations, what was the motive of the criminals?

My answer … my theory of this case: The conspirators must have wanted to control (“capture”) as many important world leaders as possible. And the reason they wanted to capture and control these individuals was probably to help advance other nefarious agendas that hadn’t come to full fruition yet.

My goal as an independent Substack writer …

Since I became a freelance journalist and started connecting more dots and becoming an even-more wacko conspiracy theorist, I’ve developed my own theory about the world.

In my opinion, what needs to happen is for just one blockbuster scandal to be fully exposed - exposed to the extent that, say, 80 percent of the world’s citizens reach the conclusion that “Yes, this definitely happened … Yes, these organizations are completely captured and, yes, we need a Great Purge in these institutions.”

Even in a country that’s obviously been “dumbed-down” … If one shocking scandal was fully and completely exposed, it wouldn’t take advanced brain activity for most people to reach the conclusion “this isn’t the only scandal these people have been covering up.”

Of course, the Deep State conspirators must also realize this, which is why it’s so important for them to prevent the first thermo-nuclear scandal from being definitively exposed.

Or maybe this scenario doesn’t cause them to lose sleep because they know every organization that might expose them .. has already been captured and no doubt was a major player or accomplice in myriad shocking conspiracies.

In Conclusion …

I’d love to play an important role in “proving,” say, that early spread happened (which would prove any novel virus wasn’t “deadly” and, thus, that lockdowns or vaccines were never necessary).

I’d love to play an important role in proving the embalmers’ clots are real, which, if I did, would prove to even the dumbest American that these shots are NOT safe.

I’d also love to prove that conspirators who employed hundreds of thousands of people - and spent hundreds of millions of dollars to establish the Censorship Industrial Complex - might have now turned their focus to suppressing the reach of Substack’s dissident authors.

But to definitively “prove” any of these epic, narrative-destroying scandals, I’d need to reach approximately 300 million more people than I currently am.

So I’ve come to believe the conspiracy to suppress the reach of brave and smart truth-tellers must be the most important conspiracy of all.

