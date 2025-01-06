The world is replete with sycophant doctors, including the White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor (right). “President” Biden has said he didn’t need a cognitive test. One question the press corp never asked is whether Dr. O’Connor recommended his ONE patient receive such a test. If he never did, why didn’t he?

At the end of every calendar year, media organizations often publish stories summarizing the most significant news events of the year.

Since all the world’s mainstream news organizations are captured and/or brazenly biased, it’s not surprising editors would whiff on this project.

Upon reflection, the most significant news story of 2024 was the revelation the president of the United States is not the leader of the country or its government because this person doesn’t have the mental faculties to perform this job.

This revelation should qualify as “news event of the year” because, by the time every citizen in America becomes an adult, he or she has come to believe the president is indeed the country’s most important leader … and, also, “the most powerful person on the planet.”

That is, hundreds of millions of citizens, think, incorrectly, this individual is making the country’s most important managerial and policy decisions.

In 2024, clear-thinking Americans learned something we believed was the truth our entire lives … was, in fact, a lie.

In 2024, every clear-thinking American realized Joe Biden suffers from dementia, a medical condition which increasingly became more severe and no doubt affected Biden’s ability to perform the tasks of this demanding job at anything close to a competent level.

If the president isn’t leading the country, who is?

As we embark into a new year, it’s not too late to ask a central civics question - Who is leading our country and world?

While Americans now know who was NOT leading the “free world,” most citizens still don’t know the identity of the people and organizations who are making all the big decisions.

Another question of presumed national importance: If the position or duties of president of the United States has become superfluous or unnecessary, is this now a permanent state of affairs?

(For the answer to this riveting question, stay tuned.)

Without a shot being fired and with no headlines telling the public a major change had happened, somehow a group of shadow leaders succeeded in co-opting the responsibilities of the President of the United States.

Furthermore, few people seem interested in answering the question of who is leading our country and world.

I recently opined that everything significant that happens in the world occurs because a coordinated and successful conspiracy had previously occurred.

The fact Americans don’t know who is making the key policy decisions in the country’s most powerful organization (the federal government) is yet another example of a successful and massive conspiracy.

That is, it’s impossible a cognitively-impaired president could allegedly “preside” over the government/country for four years without thousands of people making daily and weekly decisions which made this ruse possible.

Proving “our emperor has no brain” and that the country is being “led” by echelons of the “Deep State” would require an investigation that “confirmed” that Joe Biden suffers from ever-worsening dementia.

Alas, for four years - 1,460 days - no such “investigation” ever occurred.

This confirms, once again, the veracity of my maxim: “Officials will never investigate that which they do not wish to confirm.”

Another trusted doctor …

One public figure who was vital to the execution of this on-going conspiracy is White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, a doctor of diminutive moral stature who, like Anthony Fauci, has received a pass for his role in making mass fraud possible.

According to Wikipedia, “the physician to the president … serves as the director of the White House Medical Unit, a unit of the White House Military Office responsible for the medical needs of the president …

“The White House physician has an office inside the White House. The location of their medical unit plays an important role in keeping the president of the United States healthy.

“They also oversee a staff that is typically composed of five military physicians, five physician assistants, five nurses, three paramedics, three administrators, and one IT manager.”

(Note: The above sentence identifies 22 co-conspirators on the White House medical team alone.)

O’Connor was appointed to this position when Biden became president in January 2021. Indeed, one might argue this was the most important appointment made by President Biden’s handlers, who no doubt already knew he was cognitively impaired and that a captured doctor would be required to cover-up this fact.

It was Dr. O’Connor - the man “responsible for the medical needs of the president” and the man who “plays an important role in keeping the president healthy” who, presumably, lacks the medical expertise to figure out that his only patient suffers from ever-worsening dementia.

It was Dr. O’Connor who never administered any kind of cognitive tests to a man who, every day, exhibited obvious signs of cognitive decline.

It was Dr. O’Connor who assured the public the leader of the free world was fully capable of performing the duties of the most important and stress-filled job in the world.

Other doctors weren’t so protected …

In 2025, we know numerous physicians had their medical licenses revoked or were threatened with license removal for prescribing safe drugs like ivermectin or HCQ.

Many other physicians were bullied and harassed for pointing out a litany of Covid lies or for correctly pointing out Covid mRNA shots are NOT “safe and effective.”

However, no medical license board has proposed revoking the medical license of a physician who was guilty of gross malpractice by not diagnosing an obvious case of dementia.

This might not matter if this particular patient didn’t hold the keys to the nuclear codes or if the same person didn’t possess the ability to harm hundreds of millions of citizens by signing draconian executive orders.

Because the office of president possesses unequalled power, the mental acuity of such a person does qualify as a genuine issue of “national security.”

In researching this story, I learned Congress created the office of the White House physician.

One take-away from the untold “Story of the Year” is that members of Congress must be undisturbed this White House medical team covered-up the fact our nation's president is afflicted with a disease that significantly impairs his thinking.

Of course, the White House is staffed by thousands of employees, including hundreds who obviously knew the same thing and conspired to cover-up this non-trivial piece of medical information.

Mission: No unscripted public appearances

White House staffers covered up this information primarily by limiting the press availability of the president and scripting every detail of the president’s working days.

In 12 months of 2024, President Biden gave one “solo” or prime time press conference, according to this analysis by the University of California Santa Barbara.

Since dropping out of the presidential race on July 21, 2024, President Biden has not taken questions from the press at a single real press conference - a period of almost six months.

Biden’s most extensive press conference of the past 12 months was a press conference at an event for NATO leaders on July 11th, 2024.

At this press conference, Biden himself seemingly admitted he is being “handled” by White House staffers by stating:

“With that, I’ll take your questions. I’ve been given a list of people to call on here. “

Since this (disastrous) press conference, Biden’s handlers have scheduled zero press conferences.

Axios seems to have done more reporting on the absence of press conferences by “President” Biden than the vast majority of its captured mainstream media colleagues.

As Axios noted, in the 75 days after he dropped out of the race, Biden’s handlers did not schedule a single “public appearance” for the president in 43 of these days.

An Axios story from July 3 also included a quote that seems to confirm that even key elected Democrats in Congress have no clue who is “leading the country.”

“ ‘I don't know who's making decisions,’ said one House Democrat who's exasperated with the West Wing.”

***

It took some time and work, but I found a couple of articles that referenced Biden’s paucity of real press conferences (and one-on-one interviews).

But these few stories didn’t begin to appear until after a special counsel noted that Biden was too intellectually feeble to prosecute.

For a few days, it seemed like Biden’s cognitive decline might belatedly become an issue to the “watchdog” press.

But this was another of pack journalism’s 24-hour scandals … until Biden removed all doubt with his first (and only) presidential debate of the election season in June 2024.

While this PR disaster eventually led to Biden aborting his presidential run, it led to no movement to remove the world’s most famous dementia patient from office on grounds he was mentally incompetent.

Even today, if aliens attack the earth tomorrow, President Joe Biden will be in charge of the response.

Except, of course, everyone knows he won’t be.

Which means everyone knows the “president” is not really in charge.

Which begs the question of whether the country even needs a president.

One also wonders why so many citizens get so worked up over a presidential election if most people now know the person elected isn’t really running things.

Anyway, as it turned out, the Biggest Story of 2024 … wasn’t a story at all.

In America today, everyone intuitively understands that the big and scandalous stories cannot be reported.

***

(The only large media forum where such questions can be asked is Substack. Readers of this independent writers’ platform deserve credit for supporting authors who are asking taboo questions.)

