The election of Donald Trump is surely a Sure Thing after yesterday’s ‘near miss’ assassination attempt. ( photo credit: @evanvucci with the AP).

When a shocking story like yesterday’s assassination attempt of Donald Trump occurs, I usually pause before sharing my thoughts publicly.

I know early reports will be “fluid” and many details will be wrong or suspect. I also want to give myself a fair amount of time to filter a cross-section of reporting and commentary and zero-in on the details that are perhaps most significant. (This is easier to do largely because of so many X clips or links and the fact Substack authors and alternative media authors can quickly do the same type analysis.)

With this caveat offered, several points about yesterday’s huge news seem worth mentioning:

Key first take-aways or questions …

Countless writers and citizen posters have highlighted what seems to be the first key take-aways, concerns that can be expressed with these questions:

How did this shooter get onto the roof of a building just 130 to 150 yards from the podium where President Trump was speaking?

Why didn’t Secret Service or law enforcement assign personnel to be stationed on top of any building where a sniper would have a “clear line of sight” to the president?

Why didn’t any counter-snipers take out the man on the roof BEFORE he started firing at the president?

Multiple witnesses report they saw the would-be assassin and murderer - reportedly, for several minutes - and were screaming, “He has a gun!” At least one witness says he told law enforcement this and officers did not immediately respond.

Even if law enforcement officers were not in a position to see the man on the rooftop, it seems these eye-witness claims should have been significant enough for law enforcement officers to immediately use their communication devices and radio to anyone monitoring radio traffic, “Shooter! Get the president off the stage!”

Photographs presented by X correspondents depict the buildings where the shooter gained access and show the shooter laying prone on the roof top with a rifle. In one photo, we see a very small building with what appears to be a ladder. Question: How did that ladder get there and when was it placed against the walls of that structure? Another question: How can a man can bring a rifle and (perhaps) a ladder to a Trump rally with nobody noticing this?

First observations/comments:

These questions reinforce my larger belief that society is being “led by the obtuse.” Or, more specifically, alleged professionals and experts are NOT as competent as the public is led to believe.

In thinking about yesterday’s events, I thought about all the school or mass-shootings where law enforcement and SWAT teams often, for inexplicable reasons, delayed entering buildings. People who should react incredibly quickly in such situations often don’t.

Either the (supposed) extensive training these law enforcement officers received doesn’t kick in when it should or the salient lessons from past shooting are not being pounded into the heads of “first responders” - where seconds can be the difference between life and death.

Also, the fact one or more innocent victims were killed by this shooter with one or two said to be in critical condition has not received enough attention … at least so far.

As usual, mainstream press coverage was terrible …

Dr. Meryl Nass points out that the public did not receive the all-hands-on-deck type of coverage one might expect of this breaking story. Many common-sense avenues of coverage did not occur.

This, in part, is a function of the a press corp that’s been significantly down-sized due to dramatic staff reductions in newsrooms. This is at least partially explained by the fact that at least half of possible news consumers have abandoned “mainstream” news organizations. A more professional, unbiased and well-staffed press corp could have provided important details of what did and didn’t happen yesterday.

Fortunately, citizen journalists or eye-witnesses - and people with ever-present cell phones capable of taking video and still photos - can provide key evidence or factual details - which independent writers can use to try to piece together the true details.

We can only hope that one day the best summaries of this evidence reach large numbers of the public. However, I wouldn’t count on this news reporting or analysis coming from The New York Times or Washington Post.

Talk about “dodging a bullet” …

Slow-motion footage reveals President Trump moved his head a fraction of a second before a bullet grazed his right ear. If President Trump had not done this, this shot would have killed President Trump in front of 30,000 rally-goers and, via video of this event, in front of every citizen in the world.

It’s worth pondering what would have been the result if the bullet had travelled a couple of millimeters in the other direction.

A few weeks before the Republican Convention, America would have had no obvious candidate from the Republican Party … at the same time most citizens believe we have no obvious candidate for the Democratic nomination. (Most Americans believe “President” Joe Biden will be forced to withdraw due to his obvious dementia).

One can’t help but wonder if we’d even have a presidential “election.” It seems likely the Powers Behind the Curtain would have to select the candidate for both major parties. As it applies to selecting our most important national leader, “democracy” would be revealed to be a bizarre farce.

“We need to target President Trump.”

Thanks to X and the alternative media, many citizens have learned that on July 8, “President” Joe Biden allegedly told supporters, “We have to target President Trump.” Biden donor Kenneth Vogel reportedly said, it’s time to “put Trump in the bulls eye.” Congresswoman Maxine Waters, among others, has made comments to the same effect.

These comments should be resonate with citizens who, for years, have been told the justification for the ever-expanding Censorship Industrial Complex and the necessity of defeating or stopping Trump was because “extremists” or “racists” were effectively enticing citizens to perform violence on other Americans.

Indeed, the entire psy-op that produced false narrative about the J-6 protests was predicated on the fact that Trump and his political supporters were seeking to violently target politicians they didn’t like.

Well, who’s really spreading “hate speech?”

A trip down memory lane …

If I recall correctly, it was Republicans who were literally targeted at a Congressional softball game. Not that long ago a conservative justice to the Supreme Court barely avoided assassination.

The prime minister of Slovakia is fortunate to be alive today after he also kept making speeches that the system was completely corrupt.

As I wrote in a recent column, it’s not white citizens - or Trump supporters - who are murdering or assaulting black citizens. It’s black citizens who are killing other black citizens, and white citizens are far more likely to be the victims of inter-racial crimes.

As usual, Democrats and their stenographers in the press accuse their political opponents of employing tactics they routinely use to advance their toxic and divisive “disinformation.”

Tucker Carlson, the conspiracy kook, is proven right again

Several months ago, Tucker Carlson opined that he wouldn’t be surprised if the Powers that Be assassinated President Trump. These comments were labeled as preposterous and inflammatory by liberals and pundits in the mainstream press … but this opinion doesn’t seem irrational or farfetched today.

Knowing President Trump’s defiant personality, I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes right back on the campaign trail to show he will not be intimidated or cowered.

However, a strong case can be made that he should cease all political rallies for the next 3 1/2 months. That is, I wouldn’t give any other “lone nut” (inflamed by the Left’s “aggressive rhetoric”) or Deep State operatives any more opportunities to take me out.

Will Joe Biden now order Secret Service

protection of Robert Kennedy, Jr?

One of the outrages of this political season is President Biden and his director of the Secret Service continue to deny Kennedy’s request for Secret Service protection. Because of this, Kennedy is reportedly spending “millions” of dollars from campaign contributions to provide his own protection (as well as the protection of innocent people who might attend his rallies).

Surely, after yesterday’s event, President Biden’s handlers will now approve this request .. right? Or will it be another win for Team Biden If RFK, Jr. is assassinated after multiple requests for protection were turned down?

Then again, after yesterday, maybe RFK, Jr. doesn’t want Secret Service “protection” and will stick to his own security detail.

Have DEI initiatives damaged the effectiveness

of the Secret Service?

Several stories in the alternative media pointed out the director of the Secret Service is a female who was previously an executive at PepsiCo.

These stories note that one of Kimberly Cheatle’s goals is to increase the percentage of female Secret Service agents. It’s no stretch for many Americans to conclude the same “diversity” and “woke” programs that have destroyed the culture of the U.S. military are probably being applied to the Secret Service as well.

This is not to say there’s not a place for women in the Secret Service, but the agents charged with killing would-be assassins or responding with athlete explosiveness or force in crisis situations should probably not be females.

A comment about the size of Trump’s crowds …

I was, again, struck by how large this rally was (at least 30,000 people). I’ve never seen a Joe Biden political rally from 2024 or 2020 that attracted anything close to this many people.

Still, Joe Biden (allegedly) received a “record number” of votes in 2020. That is, the man who can’t draw a crowd larger than most college baseball games received many more votes than the candidate who draws football-stadium type crowds at every rally. This, to some of us, doesn’t make sense.

Let’s hope this is the final take-away …

Whether the intervention of God or just fluky happenstance saved Donald Trump’s life - absent a successful assassination attempt or the most brazen election-rigging in U.S. history - it seems increasingly clear Donald J. Trump will get a second chance to occupy the Oval Office.

Here’s hoping yesterday’s tragic and shocking events fortify Trump’s conviction that a massive purge must occur in the leadership echelons of all important organizations in the world. The Swamp must be drained.

