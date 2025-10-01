Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

The most brazen or conspicuous "shot against the bow" or "message" that was sent to a powerful member of the media/press in recent years was the message sent to the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange.

That "message" also worked.

Editorial comment: Assange, arguably, helped get Trump elected the first time (by exposing "Crooked Hillary"). I don't know why Trump doesn't grant him a full pardon and/or apologize to him on the part of the American government.

I should make one more comment: It should be clear to everyone that Substack didn't have a "Nazi problem.' What it had was a "Vaccine Hesitancy" problem ... and too many smart writers who were trying to detonate too many potential thermo-nuclear truth bombs.

