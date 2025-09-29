I like this meme (a not-so-veiled reference to the embalmers’ clots), but I continue to reflect on a question that fascinates me - how did we get to this place?

Author’s Note: Today, I’m conducting a reader “study.” Please see details at the end of this essay.

The passage of time is important because this inevitable occurrence allows clear-thinking citizens to look back at events and, in retrospect, identify the important developments that allowed the world’s real rulers to continue to rule the world.

In retrospect, the following developments - many of which most people probably haven’t thought about and might seem trivial - produced our New Abnormal.

We should probably start with Censorship …

Letters to the editor were, largely, discontinued and most major “news” sites eliminated Reader Comments (or assigned company employees to moderate what comments could be posted - usually only by paid subscribers). This development made possible the censorship or de-amplification of important dissident voices.

Facebook, Twitter, Google, YouTube, etc. censored, “moderated” and/or shadow-banned the speech of potentially influential dissident voices (the real threat to blocking the Covid program). This meant counter arguments to the authorized narrative never had a chance of “going viral.”

The mainstream or corporate news organizations never hired anyone with a skeptic’s bent of mind, ensuring a 100-percent capture rate at all important mass communications platforms and ensuring the Fourth Estate would NOT engage in its vital “watch-dog” role.

Many potential dissidents learned it was wise to self-censor, applying their own “risk-benefit” analysis and calculating it was smarter to keep any contrarian views to themselves. This ensured these citizens would not be cancelled or suffer negative consequences in their jobs and social lives.

All of the above, and developments not mentioned, ensured that any resistance to the Covid program would be minor and insignificant and the Powers that Be could go forward with their agenda(s).

“Elections” do have consequences …

Joe Biden was “elected” “president” of the United States of America. Also, the Democratic Party controlled the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. This allowed every agenda (no matter how dystopian and society-destroying) to be advanced at a dizzying pace.

For example, the 2020 electoral results made possible, or protected or accelerated, the ramp-up of the vital Censorship Industrial Complex (a program designed to suppress the reach of intelligent dissidents).

These electoral results also made possible hearings and “lawfare” that advanced numerous hoaxes, including RussiaGate, the myth that January 6th was a significant “insurrection” and ensured no public health agency would ever honestly investigate any of the false or dubious claims regarding Covid and the Covid response (or any other off-limits scandal).

The election of “President” Biden ensured that the U.S. president was not really leading the U.S. government. Per deductive reasoning, President Biden’s handlers were making all the big decisions and, even today, it’s unsure who these handlers were taking orders from.

Key Covid developments …

Anthony Fauci and a clique of powerful public health officials and experts ensured - via a secret conspiracy to promote a proximate origins theory - that everyone would think a contagious, deadly virus began to spread in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China.

This ensured few people would consider the possibility a novel, contagious virus might have begun to spread many months earlier (and might have originated in American scientific labs) …or reach the narrative-detonating conclusion said “virus” was NOT “deadly,” meaning no lockdowns were necessary to slow or stop spread and no rushed, experimental “vaccines” were needed to save everyone’s life; nor were 100 Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions actually necessary.

A new diagnostic test, the PCR test, was approved in record time and became the only means to identify if anyone had contracted said virus and should now be labeled a “case.” Significantly, those who were PCR-positive did not have to experience any health symptoms. This meant a “medical case” didn’t have to have any medical component.

In America, the PCR tests were delayed until after the lockdowns. Also, before March, 2020 the only people who received a PCR test were Americans who had recently returned from China. This meant it was impossible to produce evidence of widespread “cases” before March 2020. No early Covid case could be “confirmed.”

No “journalists” lobbied to be embedded in hospitals, where they could report what was really occurring in these facilities and interview patients, doctors and nurses.

No family members could visit their loved ones in a hospital or nursing home, meaning no private citizen knew what was really happening to their loved ones in hospitals or could “advocate” for the people they loved.

Treatment protocols or public health “guidance” for patients with alleged respiratory symptoms (produced by the CDC and members of the health complex) changed dramatically.

Far more patients were placed on ventilators, Do Not Resuscitate Orders became more common, administration of antibiotics was reduced by 50 percent, the use or powerful pain-killers, sedatives and end-of-life medications was drastically increased. Patients were denied liquids, water and food and were sometimes restrained.

Every person who had tested positive via a PCR test and who later died was classified as a “Covid death,” even if these people had multiple other co-morbid conditions.

Remdesivir, a toxic failed drug, was approved as the No. 1 treatment for people with severe Covid and, likely, produced tens of thousands of more “Covid deaths.” (Aside: Anthony Fauci’s successor, Dr. Jean Marrazzo, helped lead the clinical trials that approved Remdesivir as a life-saving Covid treatment).

As a result of the above (and possible statistical fraud), the number of alleged “Covid deaths” exploded - in the spring months, many months after many people had, perhaps, been infected with this virus.

As a result, fear of Covid reached unprecedented levels and societal panic ensued, which resulted in more people clamoring for public officials to protect them and save their lives.

Possible alternative treatments to Covid - like ivermectin and HCQ - were dismissed as dangerous and forbidden. Per the official narrative, the only “solution” that would definitely save lives and return the country to normal would be large percentages of the world receiving a new mRNA injection.

The fact the “vaccines” didn’t prevent infection nor spread was concealed from the public. After it became obvious the vaccines weren’t “effective,” the definition of a vaccine was changed to “might prevent deaths or hospitalizations in some people.”

Going back even further …

In retrospect, several key developments happened years or decades earlier, developments few people realized were extremely significant.

In the years before official Covid, few Americans knew that multiple Table Top Planning Exercises were conducted by a cross-section of world leaders. The purpose of these events was to lay the groundwork for the necessary response to a deadly, spreading virus. This response was lockdowns and biding our time until a new life-saving vaccine was rushed to the market.

The most important components of these “planning sessions” was the effort to censor dissident voices and the necessity of paying key “influencers” to support the experts’ solutions (aka “bribery.”)

According to Pandemic Response experts, civil liberties could be cancelled if a public health event was deemed an existential crisis.

Going back even further, this desired outcome/“solution” required the writing and passage of many new laws. These legislative reforms allowed the Department of Defense to effectively lead the response to any alleged super lethal virus.

In retrospect, a key event was the anthrax scare that occurred in the days after 9-11, which allowed the public health agencies to merge with the Military/Intelligence Industrial Complex.

The goal was to produce “counter-measures” to bio-weapons, a response that spells “vaccines.”

Going back even further (to 1986), immunity from liability for all “life-saving” vaccines was a red-letter date in U.S. history.

The American public came to believe that, absent vaccines, millions of citizens would die from chickenpox, measles, Hepatitis B, or be paralyzed by polio.

With the exception of only a few science-denying “nutcases,”, Americans believed that vaccines were the wonder cure of modern medicine. Since Big Pharma couldn’t be sued for any vaccine injury or death, these companies flooded the market with new vaccines, most of which became mandatory for children.

Most Americans even believed the flu “vaccines” worked, although record numbers of people continued to get the flu after receiving these annual shots.

Essentially, the public health bureaucrats, who had seized total control, said “you can. and must, trust us.” The vast majority of world citizens - and all important leaders - effectively said, “yes, we trust you.”

All developments weren’t bad …

After its founding in late 2017, the number of subscribers to “independent writer platform” Substack exploded in the spring, summer and fall of 2020. This development ensured that at least some citizens possessed a forum to express skepticism of the official narrative.

Despite unprecedented censorship programs, many dissenting narratives did reach wide swaths of the public. Among other results, the emergence of Substack (and other key alternative media platforms) no doubt explains why 90 percent of world citizens are no longer getting Covid mRNA boosters, a result that has probably saved countless lives.

Bobby Kennedy, Jr. published two important books, The Real Anthony Fauci and The Wuhan Cover-Up, which despite wide-spread censorship still became international best-sellers.

Record or unprecedented numbers of citizens began to question not just the Covid vaccine, but all vaccines. The effort of the world’s real rulers to “fight vaccine hesitancy” might have backfired and created record - and growing - numbers of citizens who now question all vaccines.

In part due to the efforts of “citizen” journalists and researchers on Substack and despite efforts to prosecute and imprison him, Donald Trump was re-elected president of the United States. Among other measures, President Trump appointed Kennedy to lead what’s turned out to be the most important department of U.S. government.

At least to some degree, government officials are now investigating (and cancelling or indicting) growing numbers of officials who supported all or segments of the above.

Alas, approximately 18 to 24 months ago, the character of Substack - the contrarians’ chosen media platform - began to change. This occurred at approximately the same time a probably-coordinated effort was launched to attack Substack as a “haven for Nazis.”

While “Covid contrarians” can still post stories on Substack, the voices that are now conspicuously “amplified” on this platform trumpet the same views that have been amplified in the MSM for years and decades.

These voices maintain the “fascists” who are pro-censorship are actually Donald Trump and his (approximately) 75 million adult supporters. That is, no alarming censorship happened before January 2025.

Which brings us to the present …

As of the date of this essay, nobody knows what significant developments may be still to come.

In the minds of many citizens, America is as polarized as it’s ever been.

Life-long friendships and family bonds have been destroyed, probably for good (see Alex Berenson here; James Kunstler here; Mark Oshinskie here).

Many Americans now gloat when a conservative or alleged fascist like Charlie Kirk is assassinated (see Simulation Commander here).

Almost every civically-engaged citizen agrees we are living in potentially perilous times.

As to how we got to such a place, opinions differ. The answer depends on who one chooses to trust with their lives and futures - the “experts,” “authorities,” defenders of the Establishment Status Quo … or the skeptics.

