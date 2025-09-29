Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
Bonus Content:

In today’s dispatch I linked to four recent Substack essays, all with a similar theme. These talented writers lament a world where they’ve lost friendships, not because of a decision they made, but because family members or former friends decided to end these relationships. In actuality, none of these former close friends or family members respected the views of a person who had the courage and principles to dissent from a false or dubious contemporary narrative.

I’d like to re-publish a response Mark Oshinskie published from one of his subscribers, a man named Steve:

Wrote Mark: “I asked (Steve) what, specifically, made him the angriest about the whole (Coronamania).” Wrote Steve:

“Although I've been losing trust in the honesty/integrity of our government for about 20 years, I was angry because the covid scam was a much bolder move of ridiculous rules, lies, manipulation, intimidation, economic/physical threats, censorship and information control.

“It was something that I had never seen before. It was much worse than I imagined. It was dystopian. It was coordinated between the government, the media, the medical industry, the pharmaceutical industry, the education system. I was angry because the propaganda and intimidation worked on so many people and those people turned on the people that saw it as a scam. It exposed our system as something that I didn't think it was and it worked too well.

“Even though most people on the planet are living the best lives that has ever been achieved in the history of the world, I can't unsee what is beneath the veneer of our system.”

***

FWIW, I believe the frustrations adeptly expressed by Steve are commonly-held among my readers as well. I also liked Mark’s addendum comments:

“As did Steve, I knew governments lied often and that many people are clueless. And since mid-March 2020, I’ve known I was being lied to.

“But these lies directly worsened my life and the lives of those around me. I expected other people to see the Scam. Few did. The past five-and-a-half years have shown me that many … who are in various ways, canny, can’t detect lies, even when they’re obvious. It’s been painful to watch.

“Peoples’ Covid gullibility would have been bad enough if this trait only victimized them. They alone would have suffered the consequences of their naïveté. But during Coronamania, the viral mob members demanded that everyone be as naive as they were.

“I see people differently now. It’s disturbing and disorienting to be surrounded by legions who are easily misled by their government and the media or are so out for themselves that they’ll victimize others by going along with a lie.”

***

My comment: Losing the trust or respect of so many neighbors and family members is a bitter and sad pill to swallow, but, I guess, it is what it is.

That’s another piece of Christmas coal that “Covid” bequeathed the world.

Bill Rice, Jr.
It might be fun to see a sample of completely random comments!

