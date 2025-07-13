Let’s all remember this moment - Two potential Truth Bombs were trending on Substack at the same time!

Readers, please take note. As of the time I started this article, five stories were “trending” on Substack. One of the stories/Substack newsletters was “Vesa Reports.”

Vesa Reports is the Substack I recently highlighted that’s devoted almost entirely to raising awareness of the “embalmers’ clots.” That is, if and when “Vesa Reports” is trending, this means that the “embalmers’ clots” are trending.

Substack has at least 35 million “users.” This means at least 35 million citizens in the world now have an excellent chance to learn more about the white, fibrous clots that, very possibly, are in the veins and arteries of tens of millions of living human beings (and were in the veins of massive numbers of already-deceased human beings).

In short, this could be a major development for those of us who simply want to stop the shots.

The thought/assumption here: The vast majority of world citizens are clueless about the existence of these “calamari-like,” rubbery clots that apparently form only after people have received Covid “vaccines.” The second part of this assumption is that if the majority of the world population understood this, all hell would break loose and the entire “safe and effective” narrative would be detonated in, perhaps, a couple of days.

While I’m still confident this life-saving (even “world-changing”) result will NOT happen, this development is still extremely interesting and definitely worth noting.

Major kudos and thanks should be extended to Steve Kirsch, the godfather of the “Covid Contrarian” Substack authors, as it was Steve who cross-posted my article on Vesa Reports and apparently triggered this “trending” reaction (see the second part of this dispatch for an itinerary on how this story, at least for 2-plus hours, started to ” go viral.”)

Two Simultaneous Truth Bombs ticking?

I also note that of the five “trending” stories on Substack as of 11:15 a.m today, two of them could/should be viewed as potential “Truth Bombs” that could be “thermo-nuclear.”

As seen from the above screen shot, “Epstein” has been the No. 1 trending story on Substack for approximately a week.

The Epstein saga - IF all details were fully revealed - would also no doubt trigger a response that could make hundreds of millions (billions) of citizens belatedly realize that our “trusted leaders” are all vile, evil and corrupt … and the sooner these sick and criminal people and organizations are exposed and purged, the sooner the children of the world will have a chance for a brighter future.

For years I’ve been arguing that at least one “thermo-nuclear truth bomb” must detonate and then reach and resonate with enough citizens to make “real, positive change” possible.

At least for a couple of hours earlier today, millions of world citizens might have been staring at TWO simultaneous truth bombs!

“What else have our trusted leaders been lying about?”

I’ve also long opined that, personally, I don’t care which “Truth Bomb” detonates first; the world just needs one to detonate.

Maybe I’m naive, but I’ve always thought that once one narrative-destroying “truth bomb” explodes, the Men and Women on the Street will belatedly realize that “conventional wisdom” they’d always accepted as infallible or settled might, in fact, have been completely bogus.

If this deductive-thinking kicked in, a cascade of other “Truth Bombs” would almost certainly commence.

For myself, the desirable “end game” of the world’s geopolitical chess match is easy to identify. First and foremost ….

“Stop the shots.”

The guilty and the accomplices can be dealt with later; the first goal is to stop and prevent as many future deaths and clot-related adverse events as possible.

If the shots are stopped, millions of people will not receive future mRNA shots and their prospects of developing these “clots” or “dirty blood” will be reduced by some significant factor.

(Per one of the world’s most important whistleblowers, and in the view of many censored experts, people who have received multiple mRNA shots are far more likely to develop these grotesque-looking clots.)

The buck stops with one man …

By now, it should be clear to every clear-thinking human that only one person on the planet possesses the ability to stop the shots. That person is the president of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

As I view recent developments, now might be the time for President Trump to display real, history-changing leadership and do just this.

If President Trump and his advisors are growing increasingly concerned about the MAGA “blowback” from spiking the Epstein files, much of this criticism would instantly evaporate if he … stopped the shots.

True, this would enrage every Statist and liberal critic of the president, but - really - so what? Those people are never going to vote for President Trump, are never going to utter one kind word about him, and are never going to stop attacking him.

Also, while they might not know it, the lives this executive order could save could be their own - or the lives of their children. (If nothing else, President Trump’s critics might, belatedly, realize that they didn’t die from Covid - even though they didn’t get 40 twice-annual “Covid boosters.”)

While it’s not always smart to assume, my assumption is that President Trump won’t order a ban on Covid non-vaccines unless the global consensus of “experts” concludes that, yes, the shots are very dangerous and, yes, these clots are real, and, yes, they were caused by Big Pharma’s wonder cure.

(I sometimes wonder if President Trump even knows that “all-cause excess deaths” have exploded around the world since the shots were administered into billions of arms. Is it possible it’s never occurred to him that a “cause-and-effect” mechanism might account for the unprecedented number of premature deaths?)

If this was proven (which any 12th grade real scientist could prove), President Trump would have his rationale for banning the shots.

Before this was proven via RFK, Jr’s “gold-standard science,” President Trump could ban the shots out of an “abundance of caution” - just like the U.S. government banned the Swine Flu shots in 1976 after a few possible vaccine deaths. Note: President Gerald Ford, who okayed these shots, later faced no backlash when he … stopped the same shots.

One reason this probably, and maddeningly, won’t happen is the universe of the captured mainstream press will continue to impose its news blackout on the embalmers’ clots.

Still, if Substack is perhaps now “allowing” this subject to potentially “go viral,” maybe the next “stop-the-presses” development will be The New York Times and “Sixty Minutes” running blockbuster exposes on the dangers and obvious existence of the embalmers’ clots.

(I’ll believe this when I see it … but if this did happen, even the MAGA detesters and serial compliers would suddenly have “cover” for going along with the ban as they would say, “This must be true. I read it in The New York Times.”)

*** (This entire story proves the importance of the share, cross-post and re-stack buttons) ***

A thought exercise showing how such hypothetical “truth bombs” could actually happen

If this hope-inspiring result does happen, it would be fascinating to note how this came to pass. In my view, this is how it would have come to pass (take note Netflix film producers) …

Since Richard Hirschman lives 35 miles from me, we got to visit for half a day in the very study where I write these dispatches.

A trade embalmer named Richard Hirschman in Ozark, Alabama starts to notice scary and abnormal, thick “white fibrous” clots (and dirty blood) in about half of the bodies he’s embalming. Richard, an embalmer for more than 20 years, had never seen these substances before the roll-out of the Covid “vaccines.” (See my feature story on Richard here).

Lt. Col. Theresa Long, an Army “flight surgeon” stationed at Ft. Rucker, Alabama (near where Richard lives), attends a funeral at one of the funeral homes where Richard does trade embalming. (See Long’s story here).

Amazingly, the funeral director recognizes her (as Lt. Col. Long had become a famous “whistleblower” at least in the alternative press.) After introducing himself, the anonymous funeral home director tells the whistleblowing Army doctor she should talk to his embalmer, Richard Hirschman, who is finding strange clots in about half of the bodies he’s embalming.

I was also honored to spend time with Lt. Col Theresa Long (red hair, center) and her great family at a freedom symposium in Huntsville.

Lt. Col. Long and Richard do share a series of phone conversations and Lt. Col. Long encourages Richard to “go public” with his findings. She suggests he talk to an an “alternative media” podcaster with a sizable following named Dr. Jane Ruby.

Richard does this and Dr. Ruby’s podcast introduces the alternative media world to the phenomena of “the embalmers’ clots.”

Move forward a couple of years and the “clotting phenomena” had become a sensation among millions of people who don’t get their news from the mainstream media. Interestingly, but not surprisingly, nobody in the “watchdog” press covers the story.

Destiny also plays a hand when a retired Air Force major in Ohio named Tom Haviland, now a military contractor, gets instantly terminated from his job after he fires off an email to the base general who sent out a memo telling all military and civilian employees they had to get vaccinated.

I’ve also written a feature article about Tom Haviland. His story would also make a great movie.

In Tom’s email, which he shared with 30,000 base employees, he told the general “shame on you. I’m not complying.”

Now involuntarily “retired” and without a job, Haviland suddenly has the opportunity to produce three surveys of embalmers, all of which prove the embalmers’ clots are real and common-place. (The survey brainstorm occurred to Tom after he saw Richard in the documentary Died Suddenly - For Tom’s back story, read my story here).

Inspired by the work of Tom and his assistant Laura Kasner, a citizen in Finland, Vesa Vanhatupa, decides to help the effort to raise awareness of the embalmers’ clots by simply re-posting 300 “screen shots” he found of citizens who’d made comments on YouTube videos the site didn’t fully censor.

Significantly, this citizen journalist used the “independent writers’ platform” of Substack to publish his dispatch to the world. (As a side-note, Substack became famous, and historically significant, for publishing the works of hundreds of previously-censored “contrarian” or skeptical writers.)

Here, even I might enter this story …

(Note: Brad Pitt can play me in the Netflix version).

Bill Rice, Jr., is a “Covid Contrarian” Substack author in Troy, Alabama (35 miles north of Richard Hirschman’s home in Ozark and 40 miles from Ft. Rucker, where Lt. Col. Long became a whistleblower). Rice, who always reads the Reader Comments, had discovered Vesa Vanhatupa from a reader comment he made in posting thread of Dr. Phillip McMillan.

Dismayed that Vesa Report’s Substack had generated only 87 subscribers in nine months, Rice decides to highlight the work of Vesa and publishes a story on his work just a few days ago - on July 7th.

Like most of Rice’s recent articles, the dispatch makes almost no splash, although it did boost Vesa’s total subscribers from 87 to 187.

However, for authors, sometimes it’s not the number of people who read an article that matters; all that matters is if one person - the proverbial “right person” - reads your article and thinks it might be significant.

Steve Kirsch, a tech investor and MIT grad from California who is an expert in data analysis and became one of the early and best-known dissident writers on Substack, read Bill Rice’s article and, late last night, cross-posted it.

While Rice had only 7,562 Substack subscribers, Kirsch has 260,000.

If 1/3rd of Kirsch’s subscribers read his cross-posts, approximately 85,000 people suddenly saw Rice’s article on Vesa Vanhatupa and “Vesa Reports.”

Also, many of Kirsch’s subscribers have their own Substacks and they also started cross-posting or “re-stacking” Bill Rice, Jr’s article.

In less than 14 hours, Rice - who had been averaging one new subscriber per article - suddenly had more than 280 new subscribers!

In sports, this is called a “sudden change.” Thank you, Steve Kirsch and my new subscribers. (Two new subscribers are “paid.”)

… And, most importantly, “Vesa Reports” was trending around the world on Substack.

In Conclusion …

As noted, I’d be gob-smacked if this series of events ultimately spawned the world’s first serious “truth bomb,” but who knows? maybe it will.

In a follow-up Substack article, Vesa offers several excellent suggestions of things private citizens need to do to make this topic genuinely go viral.

The most important activity, IMO, is to do everything we can to keep this topic “trending.” (Alas - I just checked - the story is no longer “trending,” but I guess that could change).

If a few million Substack readers can pull this off (and Substack allows this topic to keep hitting readers Notes’ feeds), the world might change.

The shots might be banned, which might lead to flu shots being banned and all childhood vaccines becoming voluntary; the iatrogenic “hospital protocol” mass homicides might also become a scandal journalists might now be permitted to expose.

Who knows? While the world has this little window to expose taboo scandals, maybe the truth on the Epstein scandal will finally be exposed.

If all of these long-shot propositions happen, I’ll still die one day … but I’ll die a happier man.

Maybe at my funeral, my pastor will note that I was once a Substack author and I once wrote a story that played a small part in the Covid vaccines being banned, which led to five other scandals being exposed.

And my children will look at my wife and their mother and ask, “Dad did that?”

You can say I’m a dreamer, but that’s the 3-D game of chess I’ve been praying for.

