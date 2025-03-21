One of the movie’s protagonists would be Tom Haviland. In this article, I outline a few scenes involving Tom I’d include in my screenplay.

I’m an “Idea Man” and just had another one: Someone needs to tell the story of Covid in one of those six-part docu-dramas that are immensely popular on streaming services like Netflix.

The screenwriter (maybe me?) could frame the story with gripping vignettes of victims of the Covid response, plus tell the stories of the many brave would-be whistleblowers who did seek-out the truth, efforts that usually resulted in Diddly Squat.

This would be a David vs. Goliath story, the brave and principled Good Guys standing up to powerful and evil Bad Guys.

Once upon a time, Hollywood loved stories like this.

For example, the best-selling novel All The President’s Men (written by Woodward and Bernstein ) was turned into an Academy Award-winning movie starring two of the biggest stars of recent decades (Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman).

This movie showed how two fearless investigative journalists exposed a scandal involving “dirty tricks” - and then a prolonged cover-up - perpetrated by a group of insiders who worked for President Richard Nixon.

The difference in my proposed docu-thriller and All the President’s Men is that nobody died in Watergate … and the conspiracy/cover-up only involved a few people - not every powerful organization in the world.

I doubt Julia Roberts would play a part in our movie, but we could ask her.

Erin Brockovich was lionized as a brave whistleblower by Hollywood and so were the protagonists in China Syndrome, which is said to be based on “actual events.”

Conspiracy theories are not always off-limits to Hollywood as Oliver Stone showed in his Academy-Award winning and very-popular story about the JFK assassination, JFK.

It took about five decades for Big Tobacco to be an okay villain. It will probably take eight decades for Big Pharma to be viewed the same way by Hollywood.

Big Tobacco was depicted as a decades-long villain and Russell Crowe was depicted as the brave anti-hero in the critically-acclaimed movie The Insider.

Dallas Buyers Club is another critically-acclaimed Hollywood film treatment where the film’s protagonist dissented from the authorized Public Health Narrative during the early days of the AIDS/HIV crisis.

Even streaming services have achieved ratings gold with such stories …

For example, my wife and I enjoyed the docu-drama that told the story of the evil Sackler family and Purdue Pharma and how their pain-killer OxyContin killed or ruined countless lives. The “heroes” in the docu-drama “Painkiller” were a handful of people who were trying to expose what was really happening.

Another popular docudrama, “The Dropout,” which aired on Hulu, told the story of the Theranos’ blood test scam, a story that showed how the board members of Elizabeth Holmes’ company included some of the most powerful figures on the planet.

Again, the “Good Guys” of this tale were the people who figured out Elizabeth Holmes was an evil sociopath and scam artist extraordinaire.

With my proposed Covid story, the drama’s villains are, perhaps, 1 million times more evil than typical Hollywood fare and the Good Guys would be 1,000 times braver than Woodward and Bernstein or Russel Crowe’s character in The Insider.

Plus, this six-part mini-series would tell a story that affected virtually every single person on the planet.

As Lynyrd Skynyrd told us in “Sweet Home Alabama,” Watergate “does not bother me” …because the actions of Nixon’s Dirty Tricksters didn’t really affect the members of this band.

However, every guitarist in any musical group and every roadie and every fan who wanted to go see live music acts was directly affected by the response to Covid.

Such a docudrama, well-told and produced with a significant budget, would be guaranteed to be a blockbuster hit. The story is simply too riveting and too important and affected too many people for this result to not happen.

“Bill, don’t waste your time on this project …”

Of course, we know Netflix (or Amazon Prime or Hulu) is NOT going to green-light such a production.

(Or, one could note that the Pandemic of the Century started five years ago and no such movie or TV show has been produced yet. A few documentaries by maverick film makers have been produced, but these efforts weren’t distributed by mainstream content creators.)

Still, one day I’m going to put aside a few hours and compose a pitch to my Covid docu-drama.

This story, I’ll tell Netflix or Amazon executives, will be a drama unlike anything viewers have ever seen before.

The villain/antagonists will be Big Pharma/Big Government and shadowy members of a Deep State.

The movie will show that hundreds of millions of people - or really billions - were harmed by what was either a sinister, coordinated conspiracy or history’s greatest example of callous mass stupidity/malfeasance.

***

Every story needs heroes - Little People standing up to Big People - and this story will focus on maybe 10 to 12 such people.

When this idea hit me, I instantly realized it would be very easy to identify the protagonists of our drama/mini-series.

Thanks to the alternative media and “citizen journalists,” these stories have already been told.

(For example, my friend, Transcriber B, has made it her life’s calling to preserve as many of these human-interest stories as possible).

All the screenwriter would have to do is pick 100 or so riveting stories that he/she could depict in film scenes.

If a director films and depicts enough riveting scenes, he’d have a powerful six-part docu-drama that would, basically, tell the story of, arguably, history’s most shocking “crime against humanity” or “The Greatest Scandal of All Time.” (The story could also work as a mystery as nobody really knows, for sure, what actually happened and why).

Tom Haviland would be one of the drama’s protagonists …

This idea hit me as I was watching an in-depth interview with Tom Haviland, the retired Air Force major who’s now semi-famous in the alternative media world for organizing several “embalmers’ surveys.”

I’ve actually shared several emails with Tom (and many more with his partner, Laura Kasner), but until I watched Tom’s interview with Cornelia Mrose I didn’t know all the details of Tom’s back story.

Tom’s story would definitely be one I told in my Covid treatment because I can picture how powerful key events in his life would be if re-created on film. Here’s two or three scenes I could easily depict in my screenplay:

SCENE:

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio where our protagonist is working as a military contractor for the U.S. Air Force.

One day Tom gets a memo from the base’s top boss, a 3-star general. The memo tells all 30,000 members of the Air Force Base and the base’s contract employees they have to get a Covid vaccine or lose their jobs.

In a matter of a few minutes, Tom Haviland, for some reason, says, “Hell no.”

Not only does our hero decide he’s not going to get one of these shots, he decides to send this 3-star general an email response - an email that he copies to all 30,000 people who received the first order.

In his interview with Cornelia Mrose (excellent source material for my screenplay), Tom summarizes the gist of his email response.

Basically (or specifically), Tom told the boss of the biggest employer in the state of Ohio, “Shame on you.”

Not only did he tell-off his boss, Tom told this general the reason this order was unlawful and why it violated the principle of “informed consent.”

Cornelia asked Tom if he knew the consequences from hitting “send” on that email and Tom said he did.

Sure enough, in “30 minutes,” Tom received a message from his contractor boss telling him he was fired and needed to be off the base ASAP.

The movie will depict the scene of Base Security escorting Tom off the base and where one of the security officers asked Tom “Why did you do that?”

Here, I might employ artistic license and have Tom’s character ask the security officer, “Why are you complying with this order?” Indeed, this will be one of the heavier themes/questions our docu-drama addresses.

This would make a good scene or two as well …

While I’d heard this story in previous interviews Tom’s done, I didn’t know what he did after he lost his $165,000/year contractor job.

As Tom told Cornelia, he then spent at least four months standing at the busiest intersection near the base’s main gate, holding signs protesting the jab mandates.

For “four or five hours” every day for at least four months, Tom stood on the side of the road with a bullhorn, displaying the placards he’d created protesting mandatory jabs.

Tom later became semi-famous for the data he compiled from embalmers on the “embalmers’ clots.”

In fact, Tom was compiling important data while standing next to a Lowe’s parking lot, displaying his signs.

According to Tom, the occupants of 60 percent of cars who passed him essentially ignored him. However, 20 percent gave him “thumbs-up” signals or honked their horns in approval.

Often, while stopped at red lights, those in the 20 percent would roll down their windows and thank Tom for for what he was doing.

The other 20 percent shot him the bird or cast angry looks at him or called him a science denier or someone who didn’t care about the lives of grandmothers or children (one bicyclist stole one of his signs and several motorists swerved as if they were going to run him over).

Tom estimates that maybe half a million cars passed through this intersection in those four months.

This is why I know our movie would be a blockbuster hit …

If 20 percent of this “survey” or sample of people agreed with Tom and we extrapolate this figure to the 250 million American adults, that’s 50 million people who actually admired a principled man like Tom Haviland.

If 50 million people watched a Netlix series celebrating the courage of rare figures like Tom, this would be far more people than watch the Academy Awards or the finals of March Madness. It would be a ratings phenomena that allowed every cast member, director and Netflix executive to receive impressive bonuses.

Also, an audience of this size would, over five or six nights, perhaps completely change the entire authorized Covid narrative.

My Covid documentary would tell the stories of at least a dozen people like Tom, all of whom were unafraid to speak out even when they knew doing so could harm their careers or make their lives more difficult.

In their own ways, each of this drama’s main characters were trying to save lives, alleviate pain and suffering or expose evil actors/conspirators.

Since these are noble objectives - celebrated in Hollywood productions for many decades - it’s strange such a production would never be green-lit by executives.

While streaming companies like Netflix can eventually tell the truth about Theranos or OxyContin or Hollywood films can even make a villain out of Big Tobacco executives, they can’t or won’t produce a drama that would expose how evil Big Pharma and Big Government were for five years between 2020-2025.

***

The production would document the Power of Fear, which would really be the central theme of the docu-drama.

Film executives would produce such a film or mini-series if they also weren’t terrified of the consequences of telling certain powerful and true stories.

Ultimately, this story would ask one question: Who is/was everyone really afraid of?

I don’t think it’s just Big Brother or one evil dictator.

For many media executives, the great fear might be losing financial support of their No. 1 advertiser, Big Pharma. However, even Big Pharma’s probably not perceived as being as evil as, say, Darth Vader.

The answer must be that everyone is afraid of their own immediate boss, and/or is terrified of being cast out of a herd that conveys great psychological and social protection.

Still, history recorded by dissident citizen journalists tells us that a few people overcame these fears and acted in ways that would provide the source material for a seminal and inspiring docu-drama.

As noted, I could write the script. The scary thought is I know nobody who matters would read it or, if they did, would never produce such a true-life crime drama.

The public will never be able to celebrate or emulate people like Tom Haviland and legions of society’s “leaders” will continue to sleep like puppies every night secure in their knowledge they’ll never be exposed as Bad Guys.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

