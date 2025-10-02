Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
BONUS CONTENT:

Regarding the 390 “likes” Mark Oshinskie got in his reader experiment, in one sense, this figure seems impressive, but, then again, maybe not.

Mark has 5,800 subscribers (a figure that, curiously, hasn’t increased in about nine months).

Mark’s homework assignment was much easier than mine. All his readers had to do was hit the heart button after reading his article.

390 likes out of 5,800 subscribers is still just 6.7 percent of his total subscribers.

Mark did tell me in an email that this story, which was cross-posted by a few fairly-well known writers including Lew Rockwell, got approximately 5,215 Page Views.

Thus, by the Page View metric, 1-in-13.4 of the people who read this particular story hit it with a like (7.47 percent of his “readers.”)

As a ratio of his total subscribers, 5,215 Page views is 89.9 percent of Mark’s total subscribers. (Mark said he usually gets a little more than 4,000 page views).

For comparison purposes, lately my stories have been producing about 4,100 Page views. My ratio of Page Views to Total Subscribers is about 51.8 percent. For the first 18 months of my newsletter, my stories almost always produced more “page views” than I had total subscribers, meaning this ratio used to be greater than 100 percent.

Given that Mark’s story was (allegedly or purportedly) read by 5,215 people and that Mark specifically asked people to hit the story with a like, I might have expected, say, 20 percent of his readers to hit this story with a like - which would have produced 1,043 “likes” (not 390).

Another take-away from these Substack studies is that very few Substack readers bother to hit a story with a like even if they like the story.

Mark’s hypothesis is/was that more likes might trigger the algorithms and beget more “reads,” which may or may not be a sound or accurate theory.

I once had the theory that more subscribers would beget more future subscribers. That theory held true for about the first 24 months of my newsletter, but no longer holds true. Today, everything I do begets FEWER future subscribers - which qualifies as a significant change - and “significant changes,” IMO, are news-worthy.

Bill Rice, Jr.
More Substack metric analysis and conjecture: How many people pay for Substack subscriptions?

****

Per my research, more than 35 million people have Substack subscriptions. Also, per my research, Substack has "three to four million" paid subscribers.

If we take the lower figure as accurate, that would mean that 8.57 percent of Substack's subscribers pay for at least one subscription.

Using my newsletter for a metric, I know that 3.43 percent of my subscribers are paid. (This is down from a high of about 4.9 percent many months ago).

I've read from reliable sources who study Substack metrics that most newsletter authors are generating a "paid ratio" of only 1 to 3 percent.

One of my main take-aways, and firm beliefs, is that about 1 percent of Substack's subscribers (about 350,000 people) are supporting multiple Substack authors.

That is, this very-generous "One percent" is often paying for 5 to 10 or more paid subscriptions. Thus, it's just a minute percentage of people who are producing those 3 to 4 million paid subscriptions.

Also, only a microscopic percentage of newsletter authors are producing a "living wage" from their writing. To me a living wage, would be about 1,000 paid subscribers.

I would venture to guess that maybe 98 percent of Substack's 75,000 authors don't have any paid subscribers or maybe just a handful.

So I don't think the "subscription model" really works for 98 percent of content providers. It's also very expensive for the tiny percentage of readers who pay for multiple subscriptions.

