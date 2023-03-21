The primary casualty of our New Abnormal is the truth, but even with society’s new brainwashing perhaps it’s still okay to go ahead and say what must be said: Our world is now being led by people dumber than a door knob. (Here I apologize to door knobs, which don’t harm anyone and actually are a very good invention).

The reason more people should start calling dumb asses what they really are is that the stupidest among us are everywhere and hold virtually every important leadership position. And the people and organizations that are “leading” us are now killing and harming vast swaths of the world population.

Forrest Gump’s wise mother told her son how to identify stupid people: “Stupid is as Stupid does,” she said.

We know people are stupid because they say, do and believe stupid things.

As it turns out, Covid was history’s greatest IQ/litmus test.

Forget SAT scores or those credentials the Scarecrow never had. Forget fancy job titles at prestigious organizations. If you believed - and still believe - all the ridiculous Covid hokum, you were and always will be certifiably stupid.

More people are starting to figure it out

The good news is everyone didn’t take those Stupid Pills marketed by Pfizer. Substack and alternative media writers have recently been pointing out that every pronouncement of public health experts was wrong.

Alex Berenson recently identified the Great and Powerful Bill Gates as one of the world’s most dangerous dunces. And - like I’m going to do today - Berenson points out it’s not just Bill Gates.

“The key fact of Covid is this: the elites were wrong about everything.

Every.

Thing.

“… Could public health experts - and the governments and billionaires who funded them, and the media outlets that carried water for them - really have been wrong about everything?

“Yes, everything.”

***

It would take 2,000 words to provide a partial list of everything all the experts and authorities were wrong about.

To cite a few examples, the vaccines aren’t even “vaccines.” One can repeat the mantra a billion times, but the shots are not “safe and effective.” Masks didn’t prevent infection nor spread.

Healthy young people have a greater chance of being struck by lightning than dying from Covid. A PCR positive result does not constitute a (medical) “case.”

No asymptomatic person needed to have a swab stuck up his nose once a week, much less four times a week (like college and pro athletes did). School and extracurricular activities did not need to be cancelled and your friend’s business didn’t need to be shuttered for a year (or forever). And so on and so on.

And yet 99 percent of the allegedly intelligent leaders in our world signed off on these and other patently false statements of “settled science” as mitigation measures that were absolutely necessary.

What leader didn’t buy into the narrative?

Pick a CEO of a Fortune 500 company. He or she not only endorsed stupid measures, they did so with the fanaticism of the most rabid cult follower.

Presidents, governors, mayors, college presidents, esteemed faculty members, school boards, local bank presidents, the Pope, all the leaders of all the major religious denominations, four-star generals, sports commissioners, every publisher, editor and journalist at every corporate news organization, 98 percent of doctors, all the important medical associations, the U.N., WHO, WEF, the Fed, police chiefs, all the important foundations, union leaders, virtually every public health bureaucrat, 98 percent of politicians and the president of the Harper Valley PTA all enthusiastically signed off of “solutions” that didn’t work and harmed every person on the planet.

Or, check that, they probably didn’t harm these people, whose incomes and positions were protected from the carnage the rest of us had to grin and bear.

The examples listed above comprise society’s best and brightest, the so-called masters of the universe, the proverbial adults in the room. These are the anointed ones who understand what’s really important and get to tell the masses what we can and can’t do.

Alas, some of us now know all of these “leaders” couldn’t perform critical thinking if their lives depended on it. (Also, our “leaders” are actually all “followers.”) If it’s a stupid idea or a spurious proposition that’s going to cause far more harm than it alleviates, these people are going to support it.

Not only support it, they are going to support it with more-virtuous-than-thou gusto … and then have the temerity to call the smart people stupid.

I guess I have to dispense with modesty …

In the past, I would have been uncomfortable writing a column that portrays myself as more intelligent than 99 percent of the smartest people in the world. I mean, who am I to say I’m smarter than my state’s governor, or Anthony Fauci or all the experts on all the Health and Safety Advisory Councils?

The last science class I took was in 11th grade. I finally got my diploma from the prestigious academic institution Troy State University. The best-known newspaper I worked for had a paid circulation of 3,000.

Can such a person really boast he’s more intelligent than a cadre of Ivy League graduates and executive editors at The New York Times?

In a word: Yes.

Has anyone seen the “Twilight Zone” episode where a maniacal kid has super powers and his terrified family members have to spend every moment making the kid happy?

This episode is similar to the nightmare that keeps waking me up. I’ve got to spend the rest of my life sucking up to and complying with evil and crazy juveniles.

Someone like myself is NOT supposed to be smarter than ALL the leaders in our society.

When it comes to the biggest and most important questions of our times, getting the answers correct should matter.

I passed the critical thinking test. And it’s not just me; it’s tens of millions of Americans who also didn’t go to Harvard or spend even one day in college.

Millions of every-day Americans who will never be a CEO do posses the intelligence to figure out what’s true, what’s not true or what’s undetermined.

So everyone is not stupid - just the people in all the important leadership positions.

Maybe they aren’t all that intellectually challenged … .

And since I’ve already dispensed with modesty, I might as well posit another judgment: Some of these leaders aren’t as stupid as they want us to believe.

That is, some of these people would like us to think they didn’t know any better.

“These vaccinations really don’t stop infections? Heck, I had no idea. That’s what I was told.”

“The school kids would have been safe all along, even without masks? The hell you say.”

No, all our leaders are not that stupid.

There’s a reason these people didn’t wear masks when they thought no photographers were snapping pictures.

There’s a reason 84 percent of adults - including a good chunk of some of these leaders - are taking a pass on those extra “boosters.”

The reason is some of these leaders don’t really believe the sky-is-falling hysteria they’ve been spouting for three years.

Still, they are perfectly content to double, triple and quadruple down on the authorized narrative. (For some of these people, I think half their family could perish from a vaccine injury and they’d still issue a statement thanking Pfizer for producing their wonder cure).

If our choices are to be forever led by the clueless or to be led by people who know they are pushing poisonous lies (and don’t care a lick), I’d take the former.

My logic: Some people who reach nonsensical conclusions might belatedly learn they were wrong. On the other hand, sociopaths who care only about themselves probably aren’t going to change.

Still, thinking about what’s in store for us in the future, both options portend mass misery for society.

It’s more than Covid policies …

This essay focusses on “proofs” of Covid stupidity, but ignorance doesn’t show its hand in just one sphere.

The same leaders who were so gung-ho about draconian and counter-productive Covid policies are the same people who are now pushing smart cities and digital currencies (banning cash) and believe climate change is going to kill the people this novel virus didn’t kill.

It’s the same people who told us with a straight face that “Russia” hacked the 2016 presidential election with some Facebook ads nobody saw, and that the January 6th “insurrection” was the greatest threat to the union since the Civil War.

The end game might be opting out of the program …

Speaking of the Civil War … that war started when 12 states seceded from the union. Before that war, we had another war where 13 U.S. colonies seceded from our mother country of England.

Are our leaders and rulers too ignorant of history to think it can’t repeat?

Personally, I doubt Secession Act 3 will happen.

Most Americans - after decades of dumbing down and perhaps not the brightest generations our nation has produced - are probably too afraid to purge the brilliant leaders who so ably protected them from a killer virus, leaders who let some citizens keep some freedoms.

If and when one group of citizens does file for a national divorce, future historians will have little difficulty identifying the ultimate cause: People in the seceding states concluded their leaders were hopelessly obtuse and that they they had to leave to save themselves from the consequences of being led by the terminally stupid.

