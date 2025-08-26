Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J Boss's avatar
J Boss
5h

Hi, Bill. I haven't read even half the article yet, but I couldn't contain my compulsion to add some basic info about the flu vaccines and their purpose.

First, the flu vaccine typically has negative efficacy, which means more people taking the shot get the flu than not. Which is about the same category of efficacy of all preventative vaccines that are hoisted upon us.

Second, the flu fear campaign to get you to juice up seems to me to be a milder variant of the one used to panic most people into getting the COVID death jabs. My next point will probably explain the amplification for COVID...

Third, the COVID psyop was across the board, all-in support from every entity, not just the Big Pharma mafia typical players. You did notice the chyron case and death toll streams at the bottom of every media outlet's video, right? Who organized all that data reporting in real time? That's not something you get without either fake data or multi-industry- and government-wide agreement on data format and reporting. Media, hospitals, clinics, state and local governments, feds... everyone instantly on the same page. And the PCR test all being conducted at 35 cycles when it's well documented it's unreliable even as a high level diagnostic tool at more than 29 cycles (Fraud Fauci even admitted that).

So... all the fear used for flu shots for years was just getting everyone on the same page for the big psyop, kind of like a real world version of the tabletop exercise. It's all part of a multi-decade plan roll out and escalation.

Finally, the entire purpose of all of this is to poison all of us. None of the vaccine efficacy data holds up, especially the legend of the smallpox and other plague eliminations the jab marketers have successfully taken credit for. All those diseases had already stopped killing people BEFORE those jabs where introduced. Just like you found here, if you control what data is displayed, you can rig the stats. Back then, they just started tracking death trends about 6-12 months before those jabs were introduced, so it looks like they stopped deaths. But if you look 1-2 yrs before that and include those deaths, the curve is already at the tail end near the bottom of deaths, with the jab juice having no statistical impact.

The whole thing is a scam, and I think Dr. David Martin's position is correct: they're all designed to harm and kill us slowly while extracting any wealth remaining. As Sasha Latypova and Katheryn Watt have proven, we're worth more to our gov't dead than alive.

OK, sorry. Back to the flu and the damages done there... all of which I think was just psyop training while getting rich for the big one...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Bill Rice, Jr.
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
5h

Even if they ever had a “vaccine” that did work, I wouldn’t matter. I’m never getting another one as long as I live.

I’m trying to convince my friend not to get the flu shot this fall that her employer, Cleveland Clinic mandates she receive.

I have the Cleveland Clinic study bookmarked that shows the more covid shots one gets, the more likely they are to get covid.

Can anyone send me a link to the study they also did showing that their employees who got the flu shot last season had almost a 30% better chance of getting the flu?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Bill Rice, Jr.
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture