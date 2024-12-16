I don’t get into it in this essay, but another reason lies work is too many people don’t ridicule obvious lies.

I haven’t finished Part 2 of my essay “Everything we’ve been told about Covid is a lie.”

Part 1 documented a half dozen or so brazen whoppers, but 1,900 words wasn’t nearly enough text to finish my self-assigned task.

Today’s article illustrates the key take-aways from several of the other lies, including the lies that produced, arguably, “millions” of deaths, which should be enough death and misery to qualify as bonafide “crimes against humanity.”

Lie 1: The vaccines are not just safe and effective, they are incredibly safe …

In the history of human existence, more humans have now taken the Covid “vaccine” than all other vaccines that were administered before.

The lie - enunciated probably a billion times by countless millions of world inhabitants - was that these shots were “safe and effective.”

Even executives at Pfizer later admitted that the shots didn’t prevent virus infection or spread, meaning this early “lie of omission” employed Orwell’s dictionary to re-write the definition of the word “effective.”

When the “effective” part of the statement turned out to be a brazen lie, the public learned that when one lie is exposed officials can simply re-frame previous lies as being irrelevant.

But what about the “safe” claim, which one would think is the most important assertion. What if a vaccine turns out to be unsafe for millions of inoculated?

Apparently, it’s perfectly fine (even desirable) to administer dangerous shots to billions of people - a result that’s given the world a noteworthy standard for “vaccine safety.”

The question of how unsafe these shots are has yet to be fully or universally established.

Scientists like Denis Rancourt have performed statistical analysis claiming the vaccines (lockdowns and medical protocols) had already killed 30.9 million people by the end of 2022.

On Substack, Steve Kirsch - an MIT grad with a degree in statistical analysis - has produced scores of articles, supporting the view that many millions of people ended up perishing - from multiple causes - because they received these shots.

One should also note that an “unsafe” vaccine doesn’t have to kill someone to earn this scary label. If the shots create serious adverse events - and numerous serious medical conditions - the shots should also be considered “unsafe.”

Also, many people who will presumably die from these conditions haven’t died yet so the mortality toll of these shots is still growing every day, week, month and year, according to contrarian researchers.

(About a half year ago, The New York Times raised eyebrows with a Page-1 expose admitting that dozens of people its writers interviewed report suffering serious adverse events after they received their Covid injections. However, even when the NY Times tells the truth (two years after the shots were rolled out), the paper told a lie of omission by not mentioning any cases of people who died after receiving the shots.)

On the other side of the “safe” non-debate are the authorities and experts who claim almost nobody has died from a Covid vaccine.

Indeed, the counter narrative is that the Covid vaccines “saved” some unknown number of lives. Nobody knows how many lives were saved, but the figure is often stated as being “tens of millions” or “millions” of saved lives.

This means the range of lives saved or murdered is at least 40 million human beings (30 million+ lives taken or 10-million plus lives “saved”). FWIW, this range is more than the population of most nations.

Editorial comment: It would be nice if official researchers could narrow this range a bit.

Lie 2 - No significant number of excess deaths have occurred since the vaccine roll-outs …

… Or, if large numbers of excess deaths have occurred, these deaths are largely explained by Covid and/or other causes … or excess deaths don’t qualify as any kind of “public health” issue worthy of getting worked-up over …

One, perhaps, can’t say that public health officials or politicians have “lied” about the number of excess deaths that have occurred in the world in the last three years for one reason only: This is because these “truth-seeking” officials never mention this figure or topic.

For example, one tease we’ve never seen on popular news magazine programs like “Sixty Minutes” would be:

“Tonight on ‘Sixty Minutes’ - Why are so many more people dying these days?”

Ed Dowd, a former stock analyst for BlackRock, has probably done more than anyone else to try to raise awareness about the “excess death” issue, which has become a “story” in the alternative media.

However, Dowd’s team of researchers have not succeeded in making this story or area of inquiry “go viral” in the mainstream media. This would seem to prove that “excess deaths” is not a topic of particular interest to “public health” officials or “trusted” journalists.

When 3,000 people die unnecessarily from a terrorist attack - or from contaminated groundwater at a military base, this news qualifies as a story. When three to 30+ million people perhaps die from an experimental vaccine that was created at “warp speed,” this is not a story.

Lie 3 - Nobody has died from the white fibrous clots embalmers keep finding

I continue to highlight one subset of likely vaccine deaths, which have caused likely excess deaths.

This is another example of a lie that, perhaps, can’t be called “a lie” because nobody in official science or official journalism mentions or investigates this phenomena.

One might justify ignoring the “embalmers’ clots” if only one embalmer in the world reported finding these worm-like, white fibrous substances (which measure up to several feet in length).

However, Tom Haviland (with an assist from Laura Kasner) surveyed hundreds of embalmers around the country who report they have found these clots in the deceased on a routine basis - and they all say they never found these “clots” before the vaccines.

Furthermore, hundreds of photos, videos and vials of actual clots now exist.

To say that all of these embalmers are lying seems about implausible as the recent claim that thousands of people who report seeing drones in the night-time sky in states like New Jersey are all seeing things and telling whoppers.

To cover-up one lie, officials simply say that everyone else is lying.

Regarding the embalmers’ clots, it does seem like officials would want to know what was causing these never-before-seen, hideous structures.

Was it Twinkies, 5-G radiation, Long Covid?

The public doesn’t know because officials haven’t even acknowledged this is happening.

As an independent journalist in our “New Normal,” I can report it’s staggering to consider the number of topics that are now off-limits to real investigation by “public health researchers” and MSM investigative reporters.

One can’t help but ask: if university researchers determined these white fibrous clots were being caused by something besides Covid shots, would this qualify as a story or be worthy of a research paper published in The Lancet?

I’ve picked up on a common trait …

All of the facts that might rise to the “crimes-against-humanity” level seem to share one characteristic: These claims cannot be investigated by “Science” or “Journalism.”

The risk seems to be that if A, B, C or Z is/was investigated, nefarious truths might be “confirmed.”

And if that happened, many leaders of numerous agencies and organizations - who’d previously claimed something was definitely the truth - might be exposed as brazen liars.

If this happened, a Great Purge of such leaders might take place.

Conversely, if this doesn’t happen - the same leaders will keep their positions of power, wealth and influence.

Some people call this the “Status Quo.”

That is, today’s Status Quo seems to consist of a multi-faceted, coordinated effort to conceal the truth, a status that is achieved by not investigating anything that would prove our leaders are actually extremely-talented serial liars.

When every important leader at every truth-seeking organization benefits from the the continuation of lies, it’s almost impossible any lies will ever be conclusively or definitively exposed.

When I write “everything” associated with Covid is a lie, this explains how or why this actually happened.

if one follows the money, he or she will find that the money always supports and follows … the lies.

P.S. Stay tuned for this - Tucker knows about the ‘embalmers’ clots’

I correspond with Tom Haviland and Laura Kasner on the “embalmers’ clots.” Somehow I’d missed Laura’s Substack that revealed that Tom recently attended a Tucker Carlson speaking event and gave Tucker several vials of the white fibrous substances embalmers like Richard Hirschman keep removing from bodies.

Tom reports that producers for Tucker spoke to him about his “gift.” If Tucker Carlson - the king of the Alternative Media - does a big segment on this topic, this topic still might “go viral” to tens of millions of people. Here’s hoping that Tucker follows through with a segment on this subject, which could help instantly end the vaccinations and booster shots.

This short story - with photos of Tom and Tucker - is definitely worth reading.

