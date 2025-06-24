Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Bill Rice, Jr.
10h

President Trump is not happy with Congressman Massie, who has long said he's been targetted for defeat by the Israel lobby in Congress. Massie's now been targeted for defeat by the President of the United States.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/5366237-trump-blasts-massie-spending-bill-iran-strikes/

Franklin O'Kanu
12h

Bill! Totally agree that mRNA still needs to be the focus here, but regarding Iran using its nuclear weapons, I just posted how — now this is crazy — but nukes are solely an “appropriate threat” when needed to scare the world.

Didn’t find any weapons last week looked towards there, plus, haven’t seen any effect of “those” bombs on earth.

A lot of the audience growing up in the 60s/70s agree as well, so wanted to post if anyone else may share a similar thought: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/false-fire-5-reasons-to-doubt-the

