I’d like to give the people of Sweden a high-five for venturing down the Covid Road Less Travelled. At least our Swedish friends tried to give the world an important piece of information.

In a highly-recommended interview with Dr. Kat Lindley, my Brownstone colleague Debbie Lerman explains how and why global logic was suspended around late February 2020. (Sasha Latypova, who has reached many of the same conclusions, also linked to this interview).

Debbie and Dr. Lindley speak at some length about the one nation that didn’t go along with the “Covid response” - the nation of Sweden.

The government of Sweden qualified as, perhaps, the greatest fly in the ointment of the coordinated Covid response. Indeed, as this essay will hopefully illustrate, the levels of coordination required to give us our Covid New Abnormal are frightening to ponder.

Significantly, the leaders of Sweden did not panic, order lockdowns and mandate the series of draconian responses other nations, in clone compliance, ordered.

Why Sweden’s rogue actions should matter …

If the world’s population realized the sky didn’t fall in Sweden, the masses might begin to suspect the world’s trusted experts were playing us all for fools.

In other words, the “placebo nation” of Sweden represented a serious threat that might imperil the clear end game of this program … inoculating the masses with a new mRNA vaccine.

The fact this potential threat was easily negated reveals how effective and vital the coordinated censorship and propaganda programs were to pandemic producers.

In retrospect, the pandemic game plan was surprisingly simple.

The first and most important goal was to make the world’s population terrified of an ultra-contagious deadly virus where death could be averted only through unprecedented lockdowns, mandatory masks, the designation of certain employees as essential or non-essential, and the placement of millions of stickers on thousands of floors to keep people at least six feet from one another.

According to the experts and authorities, these measures would slow the spread of the virus until a new vaccine saved everyone.

But Sweden - a nation of 10.5 million people - didn’t impose hardly any of these “life-saving” measures.

According to Debbie, Sweden didn’t panic and follow the herd because, at the time, Sweden was not a member of the world’s most important military alliance, NATO.

Furthermore, Debbie and many other contrarian writers and researchers (like Sasha) have reached the conclusion the entire pandemic was a “biosecurity” operation and, as such, was coordinated by elements of the Military Industrial Complex, which includes many of the world’s “intelligence” agencies.

The reason almost all governments did exactly the same things (at the same time) is because the generals and spooks quickly took charge of the operation.

9-11 was a more historic event than we realized …

Debbie traces the precipitating events of Covid to the days and weeks after 9-11.

This is when politicians, generals, the press and every allegedly-intelligent intelligence expert told us that the public’s greatest fear should not be terrorists killing citizens with bombs or hijacked jet airliners, but viruses. (The anthrax “false flag” operation shortly after 9-11 was a spectacular success.)

For decades, the “mortal” or “existential” threat to members of the Military Industrial Complex was communist governments that, according to the authorized narrative, were plotting to take over the world and/or destroy “free” and democratic nations like America.

At some point, this threat began to lose its fear-producing capabilities, which threatened the control, power and revenue streams of myriad agencies, politicians and corporations that prospered from this Fear Narrative.

The solution of the Powers that Be was to make “bio-terrorism” - or naturally-occurring super viruses - the world’s new existential threat. (A bonus existential threat, “Climate Change,” had already been identified).

A red-letter date in history occurred when the Science and Medicine Industrial Complex merged with the Military Industrial Complex to fight the peril of biological threats.

Why does THIS matter?

According to Lerman, this matters because the Military Industrial Complex can make coordinated events happen much easier than other entities.

Pre-Covid, the “public health establishment” led the response when “emerging” pathogens threatened a subset of the population. After Covid - or actually BEFORE Covid - the military and the intelligence agencies took control of fighting these microscopic global threats.

While Anthony Fauci is a major accomplice who deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison, he is not this sordid tale’s most important villain, Debbie argues.

Per Lerman’s conclusions, Fauci and others in the public health fraternity assumed PR duties - and played a vital role - but elements in the Department of Defense made everything important happen.

For example, almost all of the laws, regulations and executive privileges which made a coordinated Covid response possible - happened before the Wuhan outbreak.

Per the new narrative, these legal reforms were necessary to enhance “national security.”

Placing everything important under the “national security” organizational charts accomplishes several vital objectives.

It allows the military and key intelligence agencies to display their efficiency in making something happen. Also, most of the behind-the-curtain’s bureaucratic maneuverings make the eyes of most would-be watchdogs glaze over. (Lerman admits she was once in this group).

Apparently, transparency is dangerous …

If an initiative can be touted as protecting “national security” and is fighting an “existential threat” (like a contagious and “deadly” respiratory virus), few people are going to raise serious objections.

Furthermore, much of the behind-the-scenes operations are classified “top secret” … for, you guessed it, “national security reasons.”

Lerman also reminds us that until late February 2020, most public health officials (and President Trump) were telling everyone this virus was NOT an existential threat to mankind.

However, almost over night, the narrative turned on a needle.

According to Lerman, this is when the Military Industrial Complex took total control of pandemic response. (Also, everything seems to have changed when Dr. Deborah Birx, who came from the military, joined the White House Covid Response Team).

Where the rubber hits the road (or the virus hits the proverbial airways) …

The Military Industrial Complex decided they had to create new experimental vaccines to protect, first, “the troops” but then the citizens of not only one nation, but the entire world.

Alas, to produce these new type of “vaccines,” scientists had to first create a new virus … or find these possibly “emerging” viruses in bat caves … before these infected bats bit other animals, possible sources of protein that might be sold at a live market in a city like Wuhan, China.

Per Lerman’s tutorial, it was inevitable a pandemic like Covid was going to happen as the system had been set up to make this happen. It didn’t really matter whether a virus was created in a lab or was naturally-occurring.

All that mattered was that a new vaccine would ultimately save the planet.

Fortunately for mankind (sarc), the smartest people on the planet were already working on 100 different “vaccines.”

The narrative everyone was champing at the bit to announce was: Behold! Modern science has saved us all with a miracle vaccine!

As my friend Debbie points out, this is “science” at its maddest and most hubristic as it’s probably impossible to re-engineer DNA or RNA and improve upon millions of years of natural immunity conferred by human evolution.

Or if DNA coding can be modified, this is almost assuredly going to produce major unforeseen and negative consequences.

It’s also worth noting that inoculating billions of people with new mRNA “vaccines” that require boosters every six months is going to make a lot of people a lot of money.

(We’ve now all lived long enough to hear the response, “there’s a pill for that.” Soon, with every ailment, we’ll hear, “there’s a vaccine for that.”)

Returning to the lovely Scandinavian nation of Sweden …

Pandemic producers were clearly not amused this nation didn’t follow the dictates of all the other nations that were fully aligned and unified in fighting the existential threat of a flu-like bug.

What happened in the rogue and independent nation of Sweden is that … nothing happened.

Children and teachers kept going to school … and didn’t die.

Check-out clerks at the grocery store, most of whom weren’t wearing masks, didn’t die.

Companies that produced footprint stickers recorded scant sales in Sweden.

Restaurants, cafes and churches remained open.

In short, everything the experts said had to happen (to save millions of lives) didn’t happen in Sweden and the Swedes were … perfectly fine.

Even a Caveman could see the world’s one placebo nation was faring just as well - in fact, much better - than petrified nations replete with people cowering under the breakfast room table.

However, the take-away from this sizable “placebo” country didn’t exactly take (or go viral).

As it turned out, the average age of a Swedish “Covid victim” was 82 and half the people who (allegedly) died from Covid in Sweden were nursing home residents.

Debbie and Dr. Lindley also tell us why these facts didn’t matter.

Namely, the censorship and propaganda components of the Covid program were so successful, what didn’t happen in Sweden … somehow didn’t matter.

As far as most world citizens knew, middle-aged citizens were dropping like flies in Sweden, which, per the narrative, was committing national suicide … Or any person who talked about the Sweden example was engaging in dangerous “disinformation” and should be censored, discredited, de-monetized or otherwise cancelled.

More coordination and pre-planning …

Years before the alleged start of Covid, the world’s real rulers must have realized the only threat that would thwart their desired programs would be … the truth reaching too many people.

The solution - which HAD to be coordinated - was to block the truth and trumpet lies.

The trumpeting phase came from the early “deadly virus” propaganda.

Because the propaganda phase was so successful, 90 percent of world citizens were going to do whatever their leaders (and the MSM) media told them they had to do.

(According to Lerman, the propaganda worked by tapping into people’s desire to “do the right thing” and pull together for the common good.)

As for the five to 10 percent of the world’s population who are skeptical of official Fear Mantras, this small minority could be controlled - or have no serious influence - by simply censoring them.

Both the propaganda and censorship operations were highly-coordinated and entailed the participation of massive numbers of world leaders and organizations.

Our rulers must know we’re all stupid …

Considering the above, one can’t help but wonder how officials knew the propaganda would be so spectacularly successful.

Apparently, the world’s real rulers - probably from studies done by “intelligence” agencies - already knew the vast majority of citizens can be easily manipulated if the right type of fear campaign was launched.

The views of stubborn skeptics could be neutralized or muffled via censorship, which even citizens in “free” countries would support if censorship was marketed as a life-saving necessity.

In a nutshell, the placebo nation of Sweden didn’t matter because the early propaganda had been so powerful and successful and the people who kept talking about Sweden were understood to be science deniers and disinformation spreaders.

Which brings us to one of Covid’s most ominous bottom-lines: Anything is possible given saturation propaganda and censorship of would-be truth tellers.

“We can get away with damn near anything” must have been the take-away of the Deep State cadre.

Debbie Lerman tells us what the Powers that Be really wanted was a mass inoculation program, which they got.

The public thought the CDC and NIH were leading the “public health response,” but this was another lie.

Pandemic producers must have worried a little about the nation that ignored their lockdown guidance, but these worries didn’t last long.

I don’t know who the key leader was, but I’m sure that whenever his Deep State colleagues started to get stressed out, this person reminded his partners in crime:

“Don’t forget, we’ve already captured every important organization in the world … and we did that for a reason.”

God bless the nation of Sweden, which proved the world’s leaders were brazen and sociopathic liars.

However, thanks to decades of coordinated advance work, what didn’t happen in Sweden … didn’t matter an iota to the rest of the brainwashed world.

