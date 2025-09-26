Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
Cutting-room-floor text ….

Even today, some people say that Substack’s army of niche writers didn’t make a real difference, but they did. The reason 90 percent of Americans aren’t getting their next round of booster shots is because the citizen journalism of Substack writers escaped out into the mainstream.

On Substack, Bobby Kennedy, now arguably the second most important person in the world, wasn’t a reviled “disinformation super-spreader” … He was a brave, truth-speaking hero.

President Trump probably wasn’t supposed to win his re-election campaign - that person was supposed to be a dementia-addled puppet of the Deep State named Joe Biden.

Thanks in part to Substack authors (who don’t just write about Covid), the 2024 presidential election became “too big to steal.”

…. And, then, instead of embracing and celebrating the heroic figures who used Substack to try to save the world, the company amplified the very people these writers spent years warning us about.

Bill Rice, Jr.
In yesterday's dispatch on more curious Substack metrics, I mentioned that I would be curious to see what metrics this particular story produced. Well, it's been 25 hours and the first-round of metrics are now in.

The story generated 3,510 Page Views, among the lowest figures I've recorded in years - and 1,100 fewer readers than I generated, on average, 27 months ago.

The story, so far, has produced no new subscribers - which is now par for my dispatches but 14 fewer than I generated two years ago.

Stories on Substack metrics have either jumped the shark ... or, maybe, the reach of my Substack is being de-amplified?

Or I've just lost my mojo as a Substack author or ... something.

Still, I'm glad I wrote that article and I appreciate everyone who did read it and contributed some excellent comments in the Comments Section.

I hope everyone has a wonderful weekend. Be sure to pull for Bama against the Bulldogs tomorrow night.

I'm going to go rest my brain.

