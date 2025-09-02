Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
9h

I've been ready for it to happen for years, but I'm also really stuck of the "talk big but do nothing" that we've seen surrounding many of these issues.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
8hEdited

It's a sea change. How big a sea change, and what it actually means, well, we shall see.

I think a couple of points (of so very many) are essential to keep pounding away on:

1. These covid injections are not vaccines, as was previously understood. The definition of the word "vaccine" was actually changed to accomodate, and bring to it all its many positive connotations, what had previously been known as gene therapy. When I first read that I found it hard to believe, but I happened to have my old college dictionary, so I could immediately see for myself: It's true. Anyone can check that for themselves, with their own eyes. And by the new definition of the word, even a spoonful of yoghurt would count as a "vaccine." It's absurd and it's an egregious fraud played on the public and much of the medical profession as well.

2. The white clots.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Bill Rice, Jr.
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture